Mom shares relatable Valentine's Day PSA for partners and women are praising her
"I swear you hit every note on how I want to be loved."
Valentine's Day is right coming up soon and while many people are out trying to buy last minute gifts, chocolate and flowers, some mom's are hoping for a different kind of gift. Of course it's always the thought that counts when it comes to gift giving, but Samantha Sophia is offering up an idea that is practical. The other moms in the comments seem to be agreeing with her sentiments, so take out a pen and paper.
The mom explains that she has nothing against a good dinner for the big day but just doesn't want to deal with the crowds. Plus booking a good restaurant for Valentine's Day is nearly impossible.
"I do believe in celebrating love every chance you get. It is currently a week before our Valentine's Day and what did we have done," the mom says.
"We had the house deep cleaned because if he wants romantic Sam–romantic Sam needs a clean house. Nothing says romance to me more than a clean house."
She goes on to explain that now is the time to "listen to your partner and acquire, do, buy the things that they want. That they need. That they like." Samantha then lists examples of things she prefers over others like a book store over a crowded restaurant or flowers over chocolates. Women are praising her public service announcement.
"Whew! a deep cleaned house that I didn’t have to clean needs to be a love language," one woman says.
"All of this! 100% I'll take a deep cleaned house over a crowded restaurant and chocolates any day lol," another person confesses.
"Love letters are great! Anyone can buy a gift and the effort is a shopping trip or a click online. But a love letter? They gotta think about what they love about you and why and organize thoughts and edit, and find good paper and bonus I if it’s handwritten," someone else writes.
See, according to the comments on that relatable PSA, practical gifts that show you know your partner will win every time. Check out the entire video below: