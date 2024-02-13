+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Internet

Mom shares relatable Valentine's Day PSA for partners and women are praising her

"I swear you hit every note on how I want to be loved."

valentine's day; valentine's day ideas; valentine's day gift guide; valentine's day gift guide for moms
Polina Tankilevitch and Maki Ochoa via Canva

Mom shares Valentine's PSA partnered dads should hear

Valentine's Day is right coming up soon and while many people are out trying to buy last minute gifts, chocolate and flowers, some mom's are hoping for a different kind of gift. Of course it's always the thought that counts when it comes to gift giving, but Samantha Sophia is offering up an idea that is practical. The other moms in the comments seem to be agreeing with her sentiments, so take out a pen and paper.

The mom explains that she has nothing against a good dinner for the big day but just doesn't want to deal with the crowds. Plus booking a good restaurant for Valentine's Day is nearly impossible.

"I do believe in celebrating love every chance you get. It is currently a week before our Valentine's Day and what did we have done," the mom says.

"We had the house deep cleaned because if he wants romantic Sam–romantic Sam needs a clean house. Nothing says romance to me more than a clean house."

She goes on to explain that now is the time to "listen to your partner and acquire, do, buy the things that they want. That they need. That they like." Samantha then lists examples of things she prefers over others like a book store over a crowded restaurant or flowers over chocolates. Women are praising her public service announcement.

"Whew! a deep cleaned house that I didn’t have to clean needs to be a love language," one woman says.

"All of this! 100% I'll take a deep cleaned house over a crowded restaurant and chocolates any day lol," another person confesses.

"Love letters are great! Anyone can buy a gift and the effort is a shopping trip or a click online. But a love letter? They gotta think about what they love about you and why and organize thoughts and edit, and find good paper and bonus I if it’s handwritten," someone else writes.

See, according to the comments on that relatable PSA, practical gifts that show you know your partner will win every time. Check out the entire video below:

From Your Site Articles
valentine's day gift guide
Joy

An 8th grader challenged a teacher to a dance-off between exams and she delivered

All the right moves.

@McClainEducates/Twitter

Florida teacher Yolanda Turner engaged 8th grade students in a dance-off.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Teachers deserve all the kudos, high fives, raises, accolades, prizes and thanks for everything they do. Even if they just stuck to academics alone, they'd be worth far more than they get, but so many teachers go above and beyond to teach the whole child, from balancing equations to building character qualities.

One way dedicated educators do that is by developing relationships and building rapport with their students. And one surefire way to build rapport is to dance with them.

A viral video shared by an assistant principal at Sumner High School & Academy in Riverview, Florida shows a group of students gathered around one student as he challenges a teacher to a dance-off.

Keep ReadingShow less
teacher dance-off
Science

Cool clock combines ’80s digital displays with ancient sundial technology

Via Mojopitx/YouTube

Cavemen must have been perpetually late, given that humans didn't get around to inventing the sundial until 1500 BCE. The first attempts at measuring time via sun movement were shadow clocks created by the Egyptians and Babylonians. These led to the sundial, an instrument that tells time by measuring shadows cast by the sun on a dial plate. Sundials were our preferred method of timekeeping until the mechanical clock was invented in 14th-century Europe.

Photo via (cc) Flickr user Sara Bogush

In 1972, Hamilton introduced the world's first digital watch. Its $2,000 price tag was hefty, but by the '80s, digital watches became affordable for the average person. Now, both technologies have merged in a cool invention, the digital sundial. Created by French Etsy seller Mojoptix, this outdoor clock uses the patterns on a suspended wand to mold natural shadows into a digital-looking time readout. The digital sundial has two major drawbacks: It only reports the time in 20-minute intervals, and it's not very effective after sundown. But it sure does look cool.

Here's the digital sundial in action!

This article first appeared on 9.15.17.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
innovation
Family

15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real

They're funny because they're true.

via Fowl Language

Fowl Language by Brian Gordon


Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity).

He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere.

"My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."

Keep ReadingShow less
comedy
Identity

A man grossly misjudged how to speak to girls and got expertly handled by a Girl Scout

"No. Walk away."

Somewhere in Salt Lake City, a Girl Scout is getting allll the good mojo from The People of the Internet.

Over the weekend, Eli McCann shared a story of an encounter at a Girl Scout cookie stand that has people throwing their fists in the air and shouting, YES! THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE. (Or maybe that's just me. But I'm guessing most of the 430,000 people who liked his story had a similar reaction.)

Keep ReadingShow less
girl scouts
Pop Culture

Artist paints characters as described in books, then shares side-by-side with film versions

He doesn't know who he's painting, and it's fascinating to see who is close and who is way off.

Jazza/YouTube

Jazza tries to guess who he's painting based only on written descriptions.

Anyone who's watched a film based on a book has experienced the disappointment of a movie character not matching their imagined version of what a character looks like. Book authors offer descriptions of characters with varying levels of detail, usually just enough to help us form a mental picture or give us necessary information about them, so we may not all imagine them the same way.

Some characters' physical features are crucial to their story, such as Harry Potter's lightning-shaped forehead scar, but some are just an author's attempt to share whatever they themselves imagine a character to look like. There's often a lot that's open to interpretation, though, so it's a bit of a crapshoot whether a film depiction of a book character will match a writer's description of them—or a reader's vision based on that description.

One artist is exploring this phenomenon with a video series in which he paints characters based solely on their written descriptions. Jazza, who has made a name for himself on social media with his creative art videos, is given the features of a character as described by a writer without being told who the character is or where they're from. Then we see how his depiction compares to the character as shown on screen.

Keep ReadingShow less
art
Pop Culture

Michael Cera's CeraVe commercial is being called the best Superbowl ad in years

"Let my cream hydrate you."

CeraVe Skincare/Youtube

"let my cream hydrate you"

Okay, so it’s pretty common for beauty and skincare companies to have celebrities endorse their products. And when it’s not in the form of a social media post, you can bet it’s a highly stylized commercial, where said celebrity—dressed to the nines, hair impossibly shiny, skin flawless—puts on that dreamy voice to tell you all the ways in which this product is the fountain of youth, as they are caressed ever so gently by billowing fabrics draping around them. Maybe, just maybe if you use this product held preciously in their freshly manicured hands, you can get a fraction of their greatness. It’s the epitome of aspirational.

And then there's the Michael Cera CeraVe ad that premiered during the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Keep ReadingShow less
super bowl
Trending Stories