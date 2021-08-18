Family

Dad 'adopts' his trans daughter's best friend who was rejected by her dad after transitioning

via grace Hyland / TikTok

A dad in Australia has symbolically adopted his trans daughter's bestie, who's also trans, after she was rejected by her father.

In a video that has over 2.7 million views on TikTok, Mat Stevenson, an actor who played Adam Cameron in the popular Aussie soap opera "Home and Away," signs a certificate stating that Belle Bambi is now part of the family. It was a wonderful gesture of support for a girl grieving over the loss of a parent.

Stevenson's daughter, Grace Hyland, is a popular TikTok star with over 238,000 followers.

"My BFF's dad left because she's trans," Hyland captioned the TikTok video. "So we did this: Dad is adopting her! He's always supported me, and he wants to support Bambi, too. We're sisters now!"


@grace.hylandd

We’re sisters now! @bambifairy #trans #lgbt #foryou #adoption #family


Stevenson's decision to embrace his daughter's friend after transitioning sets a wonderful example for other parents. Studies show that family rejection increases the odds of substance misuse and suicide attempts in transgender and gender non-conforming people.

LGBTQ youth who have parents who affirm their gender identity and sexual orientation are almost 50% less likely to attempt suicide than those who do not.

Bambi posted a personal video about the adoption on her TikTok account as well. The video begins with shots of her with her father who allegedly rejected her after transitioning. She looks obviously distressed about losing such an important person in her life just because she wanted to be herself. It's impossible to imagine how much that hurts.

"Some days I think about how my dad left me because I'm trans," Bambi says in the video.

"I've got something for you," Stevenson says, holding up the adoption certificate. After signing the paper he gives Bambi a big kiss on the cheek.

"He adopted me," Bambi wrote at the end of the video.


@bambifairy

Finally a dad who accepts and loves me for who I am 💗🏳️‍⚧️ #dad #adopted #trans #tgirl #fyp #family


Recently, Hyland shared a video that shows how she transitioned in just five seconds.


@grace.hylandd

I only know power moves 🦹🏼‍♀️ #trans #lgbt #transgirl #foryou #softglam


She's also made a video on the correct terminology to use when referring to trans people.


@grace.hylandd

And that’s the bloody tea 👀 #trans #lgbt #mrg #summerheightshigh #foryou


Recently, Stevenson and Hyland appeared on The Project on Australian television to discuss her transition.

"So for me it really made sense," Stevenson told The Project. "All through Grace's early years, she would gravitate to all things female. And when I saw Grace run towards authenticity and just jump over all the hurdles to do so, I, without doubt, had a front-row seat to the most courageous thing I'd seen."

Hyland says she knew she was a female "as young as maybe four or five, just really feeling that I was a girl." She went on to say she "couldn't explain it" and thought she was "weird or destined for a life of unhappiness."

The good news is that Hyland has wonderful support from her parents and friends which means that she has a great chance of being happy and healthy.

