popular

College football fans used an American flag to save a cat dangling from stadium upper deck

College football fans used an American flag to save a cat dangling from stadium upper deck
@DannyWQAM/Twitter, @AmplifiedtoRock/Twitter

At college football games, you know to expect the unexpected. But no one could have anticipated the wild string of events that took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami over the weekend.

Somehow, a cat not only made it into the stands, but ended up dangling by one paw from a piece of fabric draped across the upper deck before falling into the waiting arms of a group of guys using an American flag as a net. The rescue was caught on video from various angles and it's absolutely bonkers.

The flag didn't really catch the cat so much as break its fall a bit. And apparently, the cat peed on its rescuers, but who can blame it? Poor thing had to have been terrified. And honestly, the Lion King reenactment probably didn't help much.

The reaction from the crowd was the best part. Everyone in the area watched with bated breath when they saw the cat dangling and cheered when it was confirmed the cat was alive.

The question, of course, was whether it was injured. Cats are known to be able to survive falls from incredible heights, but that doesn't always mean they're perfectly okay afterward.

Two University of Miami emergency vet students who were nearby in the stands rushed to examine the cat as it was being handled by the fans.

"I saw this lady grab the cat," certified emergency veterinary medic Emilia Weiss told The Miami Hurricane, "and I go up to her and I'm like, 'Hey I'm certified in emergency vet med, I worked in an emergency hospital for pets, please let me take care of this cat. I know what to do.'"

With the assistance of another vet student who held the cat's jaw shut, Weiss examined the cat. She saw one of its hips was out of place, so she popped it back in.

However, Weiss said, a middle-aged woman tried to grab the cat away as it was being examined and the cat (understandably) bit her. The cat then ran away and bit several more people who tried to catch it, including Weiss, before escaping altogether. Weiss said it didn't appear to have sustained any spinal injuries, but since it could have a disease, those who were bitten needed to get shots.

"I've never had to use my knowledge of emergency vet med," said Weiss. "It was the weirdest experience ever."

Definitely not something you see every day. It was heartwarming to see people of all stripes come together, even just for a moment, in an effort to save a life.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
culture
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This nonprofit empowers girls from underrepresented backgrounds to work in tech

Photo courtesy of Capital One
True

Growing up in Virginia, Dominique Meeks Gombe idolized her family physician — a young Black woman who inspired Meeks Gombe to pursue her passion for chemistry.

While Meeks Gombe began her career working in an environmental chemistry lab, after observing multiple inefficient processes in and around the lab, she took the initiative to teach herself to code in order to automate and streamline those issues.

That sparked her love for coding and imminent career shift. Now a software engineer at Capital One, Meeks Gombe wants to be a similar role model to her childhood mentor and encourage girls to pursue any career they desire.

"I'm so passionate about technology because that's where the world is going," Meeks Gombe said. "All of today's problems will be solved using technology. So it's very important for me, as a Black woman, to be at the proverbial table with my unique perspective."

Since 2019, she and her fellow Capital One associates have partnered with the Capital One Coders program and Girls For A Change to teach coding fundamentals to middle school girls.

The nonprofit's mission is aimed at empowering Black girls in Central Virginia. The organization focuses on designing, leading, funding and implementing social change projects that tackle issues girls face in their own neighborhoods.

Girls For a Change is one of many local nonprofits that receive support from the Capital One Impact Initiative, which strives to close gaps in equity while helping people gain better access to economic and social opportunities. The initial $200 million, five-year national commitment aims to support growth in underserved communities as well as advance socioeconomic mobility.

Keep Reading Show less
female empowerment
Family

It's the side of extreme weight loss rarely seen, but that's why it's needed.

This story originally appeared on 03.18.15.


Matt Diaz has worked extremely hard to lose 270 pounds over the past six years.

But his proudest moment came in March 2015 when he decided to film himself with his shirt off to prove an important point about body positivity and self-love.

Matt had lap-band surgery in 2009 at age 16.

Images via YouTube

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Stories