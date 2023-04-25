+
Pop Culture

Mom gives up 'Britain's Got Talent' audition for her daughter and it's an absolute tearjerker moment

No one was expecting that.

britains got talent, bgt
Britain's Got Talent/Youtube

What a sweet surprise.

Look, we all know that moms often pull off amazing feats to help make their kids’ dreams come true. But this story is about a mom going above and beyond in a completely unexpected way. The shock value behind her gesture alone is one for the history books, and the fact that it also involves a Whitney Houston song…well that’s just icing on the cake.

Claire Connolly walked onto the stage for “Britain’s Got Talent” as most auditioners do—nervous, excited and maybe on the verge of a heart attack.

However, unlike any other “BGT” hopeful, Connolly had no real intention of auditioning.

As soon as the 33-year-old mom from Liverpool stepped under the spotlight, she announced that it was actually her daughter Tia who would be singing that day.

No one had known this was Connolly’s plan—not even Tia.

“She’s got me through some very hard times. I feel like I owe her. So I’m giving up my audition for my daughter. This is my way of saying she’s fabulous,” Connolly said before handing over the mic.

Tia might have not anticipated singing in front of hundreds of people, but as she belted out Whitney Houston's “I Didn't Know My Own Strength,” it became pretty clear that she had been preparing her whole life for this moment.

Watch:

Tia ended up getting a standing ovation and a unanimous, resounding, enthusiastic “YES!” from all four judges.

Online viewers also flooded the video with praise:

“The first note you could tell her voice was incredible.”

“Oh wow! Tia truly sang from the heart and has such a unique and powerful voice ... and she's only 15?!! Amazing!!!”

“What a voice, very unique and could definitely see her paving her own way. Her voice will only get better as the year's pass.”

“I could listen to her all day! She’s amazing.”

“Her deep tone is just so great for a 15 year old. Love it.”

“A beautiful performance, Tia's voice is so mature, no forced fancy rifts. It came from her soul. Such an unassuming young lady with a wonderful future ahead of her.”

And to think, she never would have auditioned in the first place without a little help from Mom. Tia mentioned after her song that she had faced bullying growing up, something no kid should have to endure. But thank goodness she has a mom who believes in her. Because…wow…those are God-given talents that need witnessing.

Congratulations, Tia. And kudos to Connolly for doing such a beautiful thing for her daughter. Moms are amazing.

Planet

T-Mobile sets another industry-leading goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

It’s great for the planet and good for business, too.

True

We’ve all been hearing urgent warnings from scientists, government, and corporate leaders on the need to limit the planet's global temperature warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Several studies, including research from the National Academy of Sciences indicate if we continue on the path we are on, we will likely hit that pivotal moment of global warming in the early 2030s. It’s clear that more needs to be done —and faster—to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and secure a thriving and sustainable economy for everyone.

Broader research is also showing people care more than ever about what companies are doing to address this challenge. In a 2022 global survey from IBM, 51% of respondents said environmental sustainability is more important to them now than it was the year before. And a 2022 Yale survey found that 51% of U.S. business students would even take lower pay to work for a company with better environmental practices — a signal of the topic's importance.

T-Mobile is an example of a company that has led the wireless industry in these efforts starting with its pledge in 2018 to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy and being the first in U.S. wireless to set science-based carbon reduction goals and then reach them in 2021. This year, T-Mobile stepped up even more by becoming the first U.S. wireless provider to announce a net-zero target for its entire carbon footprint.

