Holy moly, these handmade miniature film and TV sets are incredible
There truly is no limit to the amount of creative brilliance in the world. And sometimes seeing the works of talented humans is all you need to have your faith restored, or at least to brighten your day a bit.
Los Angeles based artist Bridget McCarty creates incredibly tiny, lifelike rooms with remarkable craftsmanship.Her Instagram, TikTok and YouTube are chock-full of these intricate, elaborate mini-masterpieces, and even some amazing how-to videos that can help get your own creative juices flowing.
Taking a look at these creations, it’s easy to forget that these models are in fact only inches tall.
@bridgetmccartyminis
A work year at a glance. #january #december #diy
…that is, until you notice a “giant” hand in the frame.
The amount of serenity I received from seeing this tiny sushi restaurant cannot be expressed by mere words.
@bridgetmccartyminis
One of my top selling tiktok shop products for those of you that want to try and build something cute. 💙 #sushi
McCarty also takes iconic sets from well-known movies and televisions shows, and recreates them—with exact detail—as miniature models.
When I say exact detail, I mean it.
Seinfeld, but make it small. Like, really small.
@bridgetmccartyminis
Making Seinfeld’s apartment in miniature. #seinfeld #tiny #sitcom #fyp #diy #crafts
In this recreation of Jerry’s apartment from Seinfeld, McCarty offers a little hack for making teeny tiny potato chips…by using bell pepper seeds! How genius is that?
The not so "Big Bang Theory."
@bridgetmccartyminis
I think all I’m missing is the side table on the left where the keys go? #bigbangtheory
I think even cynical Sheldon would approve of this recreation of his apartment.
Enter a fun-sized "Friends."
@bridgetmccartyminis
Replying to @aesthetic..christmas.22 Monica’s apartment in miniature. #friends #friendsreunion
Behold, a 1:12 scale model of Monica’s kitchen. Could this BE any cooler?
Harry Potter and the magical miniscule model.
@bridgetmccartyminis
Making my own #floatingcandles effect from #harrypotter #greathall #candlehack #fyp
Looking at McCarty’s handcrafted Great Hall in Hogwarts is making me wish I got my letter even more.
Joyce Byers living room from Stranger Things...a tiny Demogorgon is just as threatening!
@bridgetmccartyminis
Celebrating #strangerthingsday #strangerthings #fyp @Netflix
Everything down to the Eggos.
@bridgetmccartyminis Who has been baking in my kitchen?! #ShowYourGlow #36SecondsOfLightWork #fyp #halloween #baking #wow #amazing #lol #foryoupage ♬ Who Ya Gonna Call (From "Ghostbusters") - Karaoke Version - Urock Karaoke
And I mean, who you gonna call when you need some compact Ghostbusters nostalgia? McCarty, clearly.
If Coraline's doll had a doll, she could live here.
@bridgetmccartyminis
My Hamster goes to Coralines house. #fyp #cute #mouse #coraline #fantasy
McCarty’s designs might be small, but they’re certainly making a big splash on social media. On TikTok alone, she has 1.3 million followers. Yeah, you read that right. Her art is already so clever and creative, but seeing someone authentically live their passion makes it all the more inspiring.
This article originally appeared three years ago.
- Amazing before-and-after photos of a sculpture you can only see in ... ›
- An accomplished cellist makes 'goblin metal' music with gibberish ... ›
- Art - Upworthy ›
- Why this iconic scene from 'Jurassic Park' is still so great - Upworthy ›
- Larry David debunks 'Seinfeld' was pitched as a show about nothing - Upworthy ›