Joy

Boomers and Gen Xers discuss the awesome absurdity of owning waterbeds back in the day

"I can hear this photo."

Image via Reddit/DonkeyTron42

People share their funny memories of what it was like to have a water bed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Waterbeds were all the rage in the 1970s, 1980s and well into the 1990s. The squishy, water-filled mattresses came in all forms: from heated to hardside to super waveless, they became a bedroom phenomenon.

But like all trends, waterbeds have had a downfall in recent years. YouTuber and mattress reviewer Marten from Mattress Clarity explains in a video on why waterbeds fell out of favor after enjoying such popularity.

Marten explains that the first technical waterbed came to be in 1833, but modern waterbeds as we know them came into existence in 1968 thanks to inventor Charles Hall. By 1971, he had a patent for his waterbed design.

"By 1987, waterbeds hit their peak. And they made up almost 22% of the mattress market. That's over one in five mattresses sold," Marten says.

Their rise soon came to a halt as people became frustrated with their faults—mostly leaks, and then cleaning and heating upkeep.

"And the advent of new types of mattresses, namely memory foam, helped to push waterbeds out of the market," Marten adds. "And they took a lot of maintenance."

Waterbeds are still available for purchase today, but Martens explains that many people have opted for other mattresses due to better knowledge of proper spinal and sleep hygiene practices.

On Reddit, however, Boomers and Gen Xers reminisced about what it was like to have a waterbed back in the day. They shared the good, the bad...and the ugly:

"I think about those now and wonder how anyone thought it was a good idea to have a giant water balloon in your house that you aggressively move around on." - HockeyTMGS

"They were sooooooo comfortable! Turn on that heater in the winter, kinda like getting a big warm hug! I loved mine when I was in high school." - Who_Wants_Tacos

"Many homeowners insurance policies had prohibitions against them or at least excluded damage from burst water mattresses. If they sprung a leak, the damage could be extensive. Nothing rots a home like water damage, especially the slow, insidious leaks." - Competitive_Boat106

"Had several back in the day. Regular bladder, baffled, waveless...had 'em all. Once the water hit the right temp, and the heaters (always use two & remove the knobs when the right temp is achieved) are adjusted just right, they're wonderful. I'd go back in a heartbeat! This 'swedish memory foam' Tempurpedic monstrosity sucks big time. So why don't I have one now? Cats...that's all I'm gonna say." - oldandjaded

"When you found that your new romantic interest had one, was a good day indeed." - Abernathy1234

"My dad got my sister and I each one for Christmas of 1985. Had the huge oak headboard area with a mirror and shelves, they were ugly as sin. Then the cat jumped on it. Not an awesome gift for a 14 year old boy and a 16 year old girl. My dad was losing it during that time, clearly." - EpponneeRay

"Had one in my late 20’s the heated bladder was awesome til a snowstorm took the power out. Ever sleep on a very cold water bed? Woke up and could barely move the next day. Went up for sale the same day and never looked back." - bdr22002

"I can hear this photo.... 🫣😒." - NoMichFarmGirl

"We had several when I was growing up. I remember my father refilling them and adding some kind of conditioner to the water. Then he would have me roll back and forth on it to get the air bubbles out before putting the cap back on." - libbieonthelabel

"I used to love how ornate the headboards were with little doors and cubbies and things. Miss that." - bugmom

"Had one-it sucked. Trend that won't be missed." - Existing-Finger9242

JoyCulture
Innovation

Ontario teen says he'll live in 'modular home' invention for a year to prove it can end homelessness

He's already invented a wooden car.

ideas, homelessness, prodigy, social work, solutions
Photo credit: @ribalzebian on Instagram

Ribal Zebian is going to test a house he designed by living in it for a year.

Ribal Zebian, a student from the city of London in Ontario, Canada, already made headlines last year when he built an electric car out of wood and earned a $120,000 scholarship from it. Now, he's in the news again for something a little different. Concerned with homelessness in his hometown, Zebian got to work creating a different kind of affordable housing made from fiberglass material. In fact, he’s so confident in his idea that the 18-year-old plans on living in it for a year to test it out himself.

Currently an engineering student at Western University, Zebian was concerned by both the rising population of the unhoused in his community and the rising cost of housing overall. With that in mind, he conjured up a blueprint for a modular home that would help address both problems.

Zebian’s version of a modular home would be made of fiberglass panels and thermoplastic polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam. He chose those materials because he believes they can make a sturdy dwelling in a short amount of time—specifically in just a single day.

“With fiberglass you can make extravagant molds, and you can replicate those,” Zebian told CTV News. “It can be duplicated. And for our roofing system, we’re not using the traditional truss method. We’re using actually an insulated core PET foam that supports the structure and structural integrity of the roof.”

Zebian also believes these homes don’t have to be purely utilitarian—they can also offer attractive design and customizable features to make them personal and appealing.

“Essentially, what I’m trying to do is bring a home to the public that could be built in one day, is affordable, and still carries some architecturally striking features,” he said to the London Free Press. “We don’t want to be bringing a house to Canadians that is just boxy and that not much thought was put into it.”

Beginning in May 2026, Zebian is putting his modular home prototype to the test by living inside of a unit for a full year with the hope of working out any and all kinks before approaching manufacturers.

“We want to see if we can make it through all four seasons- summer, winter, spring, and fall,” said Zebian. “But that’s not the only thing. When you live in something that long and use it, you can notice every single mistake and error, and you can optimize for the best experience.”

While Zebian knows that his modular homes aren't a long-term solution to either the homeless or housing crisis, he believes they could provide an inexpensive option to help people get the shelter they need until certain policies are reformed so the unhoused can find affordable permanent dwellings.

What to buy for the homeless at the grocery store. 🛒 Most people get it wrong. After being there myself, these are the survival items that actually matter 💯 The 2nd to last one is about more than survival—it’s about DIGNITY. We are all one circumstance away from the same shoes 🙏 SAVE this for your next grocery run. 📌 IG@hardknockgospel Substack@ Outsiders_Anonymous #homelessness #helpingothers #kindness #payitforward #learnontiktok

Zebian’s proposal and experiment definitely inspires others to try to help, too. If you wish to lend a hand to the unhoused community in your area in the United States, but don’t know where to look, you can find a homeless shelter or charity near you through here. Whether it’s through volunteering or through a donation, you can help make a difference.

InnovationScience
Music

Unearthed 1994 MTV interview captures the delight of people buying CDs at Tower Records

"Man, I miss the excitement of buying a CD in a store and jamming out to it song by song on the drive home."

mtv, cds, tower records, '90s nostalgia, '90s music
Photo credit: screenshot from MTV News video on Reddit

This nostalgic MTV News interview has '90s kids reflecting on the CD era.

For those of us who grew up impatiently waiting for new-music Tuesdays and saving spare cash to spend on CDs at the local Sam Goody, nothing will ever beat the thrill of that tactile connection—even tearing the awkward sticky labels off jewel cases was part of the ritual. Few videos crystallize that feeling better than a 1994 clip from MTV News, which interviewed a group of mostly young customers outside Tower Records in New York City.

The footage seems to resonate especially with Gen X and Millennial listeners, who bask in the nostalgia of a bygone CD era. Part of what makes the video so compelling is its raw, on-the-street filming style, with an interviewer casually approaching people as they walk around outside Tower Records, often emerging with a fresh stack of compact discs in hand. It also, almost by accident, offers a fascinating snapshot of the fashion and subcultures of mid-'90s music fandom.

'90s CD-store nostalgia

For example, in an eight-minute version uploaded to Reddit, the clip opens with a long-haired, bearded punk fan decked out in a leather jacket—looking very cool and very 1994, like they could have easily worked as a Pearl Jam roadie. But when the reporter presents a list of upcoming releases, the subject appears happily disinterested. "I bought Enjoy! by Descendents," they say, referencing the 1986 punk-metal album.

A trio of young teenagers express their love of rap and alternative, referencing Gravediggaz, The Black Crowes, and R.E.M. The new-release list really drives home the peak Gen X/early Millennial vibe: there are plenty of references to Nirvana's influential live LP MTV Unplugged in New York and the Pulp Fiction soundtrack. At one point, a young kid runs by and mugs for the camera, yelling out, "Wu-Tang!"

The most 1994 moment, though, might be a trio of teenagers talking about Dave Matthews Band. Pointing to a friend's CD, one of them remarks, "I was gonna get this one also because I don't have it. I just have it on tape." (No one in the clip appears to walk out of Tower Records with a cassette. The cultural tide had turned.)

The beautiful ritual of CD consumption

In recent years, Redditors have shared their reactions to the interviews, reflecting on the glow of their collective youth. Here are some of the best comments:

"Man, I miss the excitement of buying a CD in a store and jamming out to it song by song on the drive home. The system is so much more convenient of course now, but CD shopping and flicking through the discs in the store was so much fun"

"I loved going to places like Virgin Megastore, Tower, etc but I do not miss $18.99 CD’s."

"I lived at this Tower Records. It was in the Village on Broadway and it was like 3-4 stories and had selections of every sort of music you could imagine."

"Wow! This takes me back - these girls are my cohorts - I was born in ‘81 & they are likely around the same age I was in ‘94. The clothing & how they are speaking is just uncanny for my 8th grade memory bank. Agreed that it’s a bit surprising they aren’t so into Tom Petty - I recall 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' was a HUGE hit in ’94!"

"Love this blast from the past! I remember how excited I was whenever I had saved enough money to buy a cd. I remember carefully choosing which CD I would buy because I was a kid with little funds. Then the excitement of opening up the cd and getting to see the booklet and artwork for the first time. Then the experience of the first listen. Even more exciting if there were hidden tracks or cool interludes."

"My little brother once waited in line at Tower Records for hours to get a autographed copy of the Deion Sanders album Prime Time. How 90s is that?"

"Physical media and the whole concept of ownership and holding it in your hands was so damn unique and exciting. I miss it dearly."

"Retro renaissance"

Indeed. For some of us, owning a physical object elevates the listening experience. (That's before you even factor in fidelity.) Of course, many of the most popular '90s CD hot spots have slowly faded from view. Rolling Stone noted in 2024 that, at the time of writing, only one Sam Goody location remained—in Medford, Oregon.

But it's not all bad news for CD fans: recent sales reports suggest the medium is experiencing a soft comeback. Heather Andrews, an "electricals buyer" for UK department store John Lewis, told The Guardian in December 2025 that the company's CD-player sales had surged 74 percent over the previous year, reflecting what she described as a "retro renaissance."

MusicPop Culture
Schools

Another school district just shifted to a 4-day week and parents are making themselves heard

America already has fewer school days than most other countries.

kids, school, school days, school week, schedule, 4 day week
Unsplash

Many school districts are moving to a 4-day week, but there are pros and cons to the approach.

American kids have fewer school days than most other major countries as it is, which poses a big challenge for families with two working parents. In a system designed for the "classic" stay-at-home mom model, it's difficult for many modern families to cover childcare and fulfill their work obligations during the many, many holidays and extra days off American children receive in school.

Some school districts, in fact, are ready to take things one step further with even fewer instructional days: for better or for worse.

Whitney Independent School District in Texas recently made news when it decided to enact a four-day week heading into the 2025 school year. That makes it one of dozens of school districts in Texas to make the change and over 900 nationally.

The thought of having the kids home from school EVERY Friday or Monday makes many parents break out in stress hives, but this four-day school week movement isn't designed to give parents a headache. It's meant to lure teachers back to work.

Yes, teachers are leaving the profession in droves and young graduates don't seem eager to replace them. Why? For starters, the pay is bad—but that's just the beginning. Teachers are burnt out, undermined and criticized relentlessly, held hostage by standardized testing, and more. It can be a grueling, demoralizing, and thankless job. The love and passion they have for shaping the youth of tomorrow can only take you so far when you feel like you're constantly getting the short end of the stick.

School districts want to pay their teachers more, in theory, but their hands are often tied. So, they're getting creative to recruit the next generation of teachers into their schools—starting with an extra day off for planning, catch-up, or family time every week.

Teachers in four-day districts often love the new schedule. Kids love it (obviously). It's the parents who, as a whole, aren't super thrilled.

So far, the data shows that the truncated schedule perk is working. In these districts, job applications for teachers are up, retirements are down, and teachers are reporting better mental well-being. That's great news!

But these positive developments may be coming at the price of the working parents in the communities. Most early adopters of the four-day week have been rural communities with a high prevalence of stay-at-home parents. As the idea starts to take hold in other parts of the country, it's getting more pushback. Discussions on Reddit, Facebook, and other social media platforms are overrun with debate on how this is all going to shake up. Some parents, to be fair, like the idea! If they stay-at-home or have a lot of flexibility, they see it as an opportunity for more family time. But many are feeling anxious. Here's what's got those parents worried:

The effect on students' achievement is still unclear.

The execution of the four-day week varies from district to district. Some schools extend the length of each of the four days, making the total instructional time the same. That makes for a really long day, and some teachers say the students are tired and more unruly by the late afternoon. Some districts are just going with less instruction time overall, which has parents concerned that their kids might fall behind.

A study of schools in Iowa that had reduced instructional days found that five-days-a-week students performed better, on average.

Four-day school weeks put parents in a childcare bind.

Having two working parents is becoming more common and necessary with the high cost of living. Of course—"school isn't daycare!" But it is the safe, reliable, and educational place we send our kids while we we work.

Families with money and resources may be able to enroll their kids in more academics, extracurriculars, sports, or childcare, but a lot of normal families won't be able to afford that cost. Some schools running a four-day week offer a paid childcare option for the day off, but that's an added expense and for families with multiple kids in the school system, it's just not possible.

kids, school, school days, school week, schedule, 4 day week In a 4-day model, kids often (but not always) receive less instructional time. Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash

This will inevitably end with some kids getting way more screentime.

With most parents still working five-day weeks, and the cost of extra activities or childcare too high, a lot of kids are going to end up sitting around on the couch with their iPad on those days off. Adding another several hours of it to a child's week seems less than ideal according to expert recommendations.

Of course there are other options other than paid childcare and iPads. There are play dates, there's getting help from family and friends. All of these options are an enormous amount of work to arrange for parents who are already at capacity.

Working four days is definitely a win for teachers that makes the job more appealing. But it doesn't address the systemic issues that are driving them to quit, retire early, or give up their dreams of teaching all together.

A Commissioner of Education from Missouri calls truncated schedules a "band-aid solution with diminishing returns." Having an extra planning day won't stop teachers from getting scapegoated by politicians or held to impossible curriculum standards, it won't keep them from having to buy their own supplies or deal with ever-worsening student behavior.

Some teachers and other experts have suggested having a modified five-day school week, where one of the days gets set aside as a teacher planning day while students are still on-site participating in clubs, music, art—you know, all the stuff that's been getting cut in recent years. Something like that could work in some places.

In any case, the debate over a shortened school week is not going away any time soon. More districts across the country are doing their research in preparation for potentially making the switch.

Many parents don't theoretically mind the idea of their busy kids having an extra day off to unwind, pursue hobbies, see friends, catch up on projects, or spend time as a family. They're also usually in favor of anything that takes pressure off of overworked teachers. But until we adopt a four-day work week as the standard, the four-day school week is always going to feel a little out of place.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.

SchoolsEducation
Culture

Frugal shoppers share the 16 things they never buy anymore since becoming more mindful spenders

They re-evaluated their spending habits.

frugal, frugality, frugal shopping, no buy, frugal lifestyle
Photo credit: Canva

Frugal shoppers share what they no longer buy to save money.

If you're trying to save money, a good place to start is taking note of your shopping habits. Small purchases can add up over time, and people living a frugal lifestyle have their shopping dialed in.

Frugal people have mastered the practice of mindful shopping. They know what is worth spending money on, and what is a waste.

In an online community of frugal people on Reddit, they offered up their shopping advice about what they no longer purchase since becoming more mindful of their spending. From food to subscriptions and clothes, these are 16 things frugal people have stopped buying to save more money.

"Anything from the gas station other than gas." - yourfuneralpyre

"Food delivery. I won't even do pizza delivery anymore because of the delivery fee they tack on that doesn't even go to the driver. H to the no no no." 104488361, Humble-Plankton2217

"Cheap stuff. No buying junk, no cheap clothes, no trinkets. I save for nice things that I know will last and can be repaired. I don't have a lot of 'stuff' but the things I do have have lasted and will last and still look good." - Cats-on-Jupiter

"New clothes. I would say 95% of my wardrobe is secondhand. I enjoy thrifting and finding unique pieces. It’s cheaper and also just more environmentally friendly to buy secondhand!" - patrickbatemankinnie

"Trendy decor. I thrifted most of the furniture and decor in our new house. I've saved thousands of dollars. I have high-quality pieces that will last decades. And nothing 'goes out of style' cuz it's technically all out of style already!" - Technical-Anteater61

"A huge number of disposable products can be avoided by either repurposing existing items or investing slightly more into a washable / reusable version of that thing. I try to apply this mindset to everything possible around the house and at work." - rand-wazoo

"Hair coloring. I’ve been doing my own balayage for the past year now. It takes a little while since I’m doing it myself, but I work in sections. $100 max to do my hair several times a year versus $250-300 per session if I get it done professionally. I routinely get compliments and shock that I do it myself. YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are full of wonderful resources, though I’ve been doing hair unprofessionally since the early 2000s by asking my stylist and Sally’s employees a ton of questions, reading blogs and also frying friends and my own hair many a time 🤣." - missprincesscarolyn

"I also do all of my own waxing. Wax warmer was only $25 off of Amazon. I use Veet wax strips for my legs just because it’s more convenient, but underarms, face and even Brazilian (not for the faint of heart, but can be done!) I use hard wax. Again, these things add up significantly over time." - missprincesscarolyn

"I don't shop as an activity. I don't 'go shopping'. I only go to buy things I need or have decided I want, and I go with a list." - schokobonbons

"Greeting cards. They’re expensive and it’s just as easy to make one or upcycle one you’ve received. If I’m giving a gift in person I just make a nice tag with a message instead of a card." - June_and_Vernon

"Brand new phones. Even 1 year after release is a good deal. I got my S25 in excellent refurbish condition for half price of new." - SoSavv

"Movies. In a theater. I just want to state for the record, I was a movieaholic. I went to the movies a lot. Now I haven’t been in 6 years. It’s expensive and I don’t mind waiting. Now I even wait until they are free on some streaming I am already subscribed to and most of them are not very good. What has happened to movies? Anyway, my home setup is awesome now, 65” gaming TV with surround sound and in a basement so no glare, I can pause it whenever I want, only people I know and like are in attendance, food is excellent. And neither the floor or seats are sticky. And don’t get me started on bathrooms. My co-worker told me how much a movie was with his wife with concessions and I nearly fell over." - JulesSherlock

"Kleenex!! - I have cloth handkerchiefs for daily use. My nose is never 'chapped' anymore after a cold." - RuthTheWidow

"I make my own spice mixes and salad dressings. I cook almost exclusively from scratch." - Fit-Winter5363

"Any new furniture is garbage. Its all made from wood pulp smashed together. Thrift an old piece and spend time making it look good and it'll last you a lifetime." - Zacky_Cheladaz

"I don’t have any subscription services that automatically renew. If I sign up for a streaming service like Netflix, I cancel it immediately so that I don’t get billed for the next month. I never want to be paying for a streaming service that I’m not actually using." - MuricanIdle

CultureJoy
Culture

'Cultural Tutor' explores when and how we stopped trying to make ordinary things beautiful

The stark contrast between two lampposts tells a whole story.

staircase, escalator, beauty, aesthetics, design
Sheehan Quirke/YouTube

Design has become simplified and streamlined, leaving many lamenting the loss of beauty and detail.

If you step into almost any building built before World War II, you'll see all manner of artistic detail, from the flowery ornateness of the Victorian era to the geometric glamour of the Art Deco years. Globally, we see centuries of architecture that prioritized beauty, from colorful mosaics and intricately painted ceilings to striking colonnades and arches.

Now, we have stark, generic buildings that altogether lack architectural detail. The design of everyday things has become almost purely utilitarian, and while we've seen a revival of affinity for the sleek, mid-century modern aesthetic, most modern design is unarguably rather…boring. And that, Sheehan Quirke argues, says something about us as a society.

- YouTube youtu.be

Quirke, the self-described "Cultural Tutor" who has gained a huge following on social media, says the problem isn't so much that our man-made surroundings have become less beautiful, but that they have become less interesting.

"Modern design has become boring, but it doesn't have to be this way," he shares on YouTube. "The word 'beautiful' is overused. We don't need 'beautiful' lamps, bus stops, and water fountains — we just need lamps, bus stops, and water fountains that are interesting, that actually mean something. At the very least, we need the details of our cities and homes to be not boring."

Showing an example of two lampposts in his video, Quirke points out that a modern lamppost "does its job, but not much else." An old, ornate lamppost "does its job, and a little bit more." The details in its design add charm to the space it inhabits.

"But these two lampposts don't just look different," he says. "They represent fundamentally different worldviews. If you want to understand any society, don't look at what it says about itself. Look at what it creates."

Quirke points out that the fancy lamppost was the height of new technology when it was built. In the modern world, we don't associate ornate decoration with the latest innovations, but in the past, people did. He also points out that even a purely functional building, part of London's sewage infrastructure built in the 1800s, was "designed with the same ornamental exuberance as any church or palace."

Indeed, it is stunning, even though it didn't have to be. So why was it?

"Well, people worked here," he says. "And why shouldn't people who work in sewers also have a beautiful place of work? That is how the Victorians thought. But there's more. There was also a sense of pride, a belief that what they'd done here was worthwhile, that it meant something. And the result, over a century later, is that this place, a sewage facility, is now a museum, a tourist destination. If you want to know what any society really believes in, just look at how they design their sewers."

crossness pumping station, sewer, london, musuem, Victorian design The Crossness Pumping Station, built in 1865, helped divert sewage away from the River Thames in London.Christine Matthews / Crossness Pumping Station, Belvedere, Kent / CC BY-SA 2.0 (Wikimedia Commons)

Quirke points out that we've become a society that values convenience above all else. We design things for maximum convenience, and the result is that ordinary objects are ugly and boring. Of course, it cost more to make ordinary things beautiful, but it's not like it couldn't be done. We just prioritize making higher profits over making things pretty.

Does that really matter? Quirke thinks so.

"The aesthetics of architecture and urban design aren't just a bonus; they totally change how we think, feel, and behave," Quirke asserts. "Boring environments make us more stressed and less productive; they erode our sense of community; they make us sadder, less trusting, and lonelier. A boring world is one where we spend even more time online and where our addictions are even harder to battle."

"Modern design tells the truth very loudly: that we are technologically superior and very efficient but also a little bit boring and unimaginative," Quirke says. "And it says that we no longer believe in the idea of ordinary beauty or in the idea of a public that deserves ordinary beauty."

However, he says, it doesn't have to be that way. Those ornate lampposts could easily be mass-produced (and indeed, they were at the time they were made). We just have to choose, as a society, to care about what things look like and to recognize that beauty actually matters. That's the lesson we can learn from the past: "even ordinary, useful things can also be beautiful" if we choose them to be.

You can follow Sheehan Quirke, The Cultural Tutor, on X and on YouTube.

CultureJoy
