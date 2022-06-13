Pop Culture

In '90s gem, Larry David debunks idea that 'Seinfeld' was sold as a show about 'nothing'

Larry David explains how we've all somehow tricked ourselves into believing a gag on the show was the truth.

Larry David; Seinfeld
commons.wikimedia.org

Larry David debunks 'Seinfeld' was a show about nothing.

In a recently unearthed video from 1998, Larry David, co-creator of "Seinfeld," sits down with Charlie Rose to talk about the end of the hit TV show. Within the first few minutes of the interview, David drops a line that leaves Rose temporarily speechless. "Seinfeld" was not pitched as a show about nothing and everyone’s memory of that being true was actually taken from a "Seinfeld" episode.

If you need a moment to collect yourself, please take it. I was shocked because I clearly remember it being about nothing. And if you have no idea who or what "Seinfeld" was, let me fill you in. "Seinfeld" was once at the top of the sitcom world and introduced a standup comedian named Jerry Seinfeld and his friends to the world. Viewers came back every week to watch all of the randomly hilarious situations that Seinfeld would find himself in and would close with him doing a comedic monologue on stage about the very things we saw him experience. How did a large group of people believe that the show was supposed to be about nothing?

Our brains are so powerful. We hear something and eventually that becomes reality, whether it’s true or not. It's a phenomenon known as the Mandela effect where our brains create a false memory. Surprisingly it happens more often than one would think. Nelson Mandela died in 2013, but for some reason a ridiculous amount of people remember him dying in the 1980s while still in jail. There are countless examples of this phenomenon, including whether Curious George had a tail or not and if the Monopoly man wore a monocle.

No matter how many people insist their memory is correct about "Seinfeld," you can’t really dispute the show's creator. I’m pretty sure he would know what he pitched and wrote. Either way, this was certainly a fun relic to dig up. And will surely leave people scratching their heads and questioning their memories.

From Your Site Articles
seinfeld
Badge
FIRST
FIRST
Education

​​FIRST​​ students are changing the world through STEM, one challenge at a time

via FIRST

FIRST students compete in a robotics challenge.

True

Societies all over the world face an ever-growing list of complex issues that require informed solutions. Whether it’s addressing infectious diseases, the effects of climate change, supply chain issues or resource scarcity, the world has an immediate need for problem-solvers with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills.

Here in the United States, we’re experiencing a shortage of much-needed STEM workers, and forward-thinking organizations are stepping up to tap into America’s youth to fill the void. As the leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education, FIRST is an important player in this arena, and its mission is to inspire young people aged 4 to 18 to become technology leaders and innovators capable of addressing the world’s pressing needs.

Keep ReadingShow less
stem
Joy

Woman saves $28,000 in travel expenses by watching other people’s cats in places she visits

All it takes is 30 minutes of work a day.

via Alanna Risse/Flickr

Cat-sitting is a job with some major perks.

A woman from Brisbane, Australia, has found a clever way to make her travel dreams come true by doing what she loves—taking care of people’s cats. Madolline Gourley, a 32-year-old writer, estimates she’s saved $28,000 in travel expenses since 2017 by cat- and house-sitting in nearly 50 homes across the U.S. and Australia.

“As a sitter, you house or pet sit for 'free' in exchange for accommodation,” she told Business Insider.

Gourley finds places to stay on house-sitting websites including TrustedHousesitters, MindMyHouse, HouseCarers, Aussie House Sitters, House Sitters America and House Sitters Canada. She documents her travels on a blog, One Cat at a Time.

She believes that she gets the gigs primarily because of her experience with cats.

Keep ReadingShow less
travel
Pop Culture

Reese Witherspoon had a super-cute 'homeschool graduation' for her son with caps and gowns

Homeschooled kids deserve a graduation, too!

via Walt Disney Television/Flickr

Reese Witherspoon in 2014.

Reese Witherspoon, 46, and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 47, showed that homeschooled kids deserve graduation, too, by putting on an impromptu backyard ceremony for their son Deacon Phillippe, 18.

Approximately 6% of the kids in America are homeschooled, a number that increased significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan Philippe, who was dressed up in a cap and gown to play the principal at the graduation, shared photos and a video clip of the ceremony on Instagram.

In the video, Deacon Phillippe proudly accepts his diploma while Elgar's “Pomp and Circumstance” plays in the background. After receiving a few congratulatory hugs, he threw his cap in the air and it landed in the pool. But before the cap was completely water-logged, Witherspoon came to the rescue and fished it out.

Keep ReadingShow less
celebrities
Pop Culture

Parents who grew up in the '70s and '80s remember the experiences that blow their kids' minds

Kids were tougher then for a reason.

via Wikimedia Commons

Island School Class, circa 1970s.

Parents, do you think your child would be able to survive if they were transported back to the '70s or '80s? Could they live at a time before the digital revolution put a huge chunk of our lives online?

These days, everyone has a phone in their pocket, but before then, if you were in public and needed to call someone, you used a pay phone. Can you remember the last time you stuck 50 cents into one and grabbed the grubby handset?

According to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, roughly 100,000 pay phones remain in the U.S., down from 2 million in 1999.

Do you think a 10-year-old kid would have any idea how to use a payphone in 2022? Would they be able to use a Thomas Guide map to find out how to get somewhere? If they stepped into a time warp and wound up in 1975, could they throw a Led Zeppelin album on the record player at a party?

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Trending Stories