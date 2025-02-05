A 1714 violin could become the most expensive instrument ever sold
Sotheby's auction house is estimating a $12-18 million value for "Joachim-Ma" Stradivarius
A few years ago, I bought one of my dream guitars, a gold top Gibson Les Paul, after landing a sizable discount and taking on extra work to offset the remainder. I still feel guilty about it, and I’m almost afraid to play it. Good thing I don't collect rare violins.
In related news, Sotheby’s auction house could make history on Friday, selling a violin made by the renowned Antonio Stradivari in 1714—and valued at $12-18 million. If it reaches the higher range of that estimate, the "Joachim-Ma" Stradivarius would become the expensive instrument ever sold at auction. The current Guinness World Record was set in 2011, when a different Stradivarius, the "Lady Blunt," earned nearly $15.9 million.
In the broader sense, a "Stradivarius" refers to any string instrument—also including violas, cellos, and guitars—made by members of the Stradivari family during the late 17th and early 18th century in the Italian town of Cremona. These instruments have become famous for their consistently high quality, commonly sought after by both musicians and high-end collectors.
The "Joachim-Ma" is a particularly notable piece, having been crafted during Antonio Stradivari’s "Golden Period," beginning around 1700. Speaking to The Associated Press, Mari-Claudia Jiménez, Sotheby’s Americas president and head of global business development, described the instrument as "the peak of his output" and "the best violin of this era."
In a video highlighting the violin, Helena Newman, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, called it "the very pinnacle of his creativity." Meanwhile, virtuoso violinist Charlie Siem demonstrates the instrument’s sound, describing how Stradivari achieved "this brilliance, this silvery quality that allows you express moments in the music—an intimate, almost vulnerability, that is magical, really." Throughout the clip, experts try to describe what makes these violins so special—from the wood to the varnish.
Regardless of its tone, the "Joachim-Ma" has a particularly notable pedigree, having been named after two of its virtuoso owners: Hungarian violinist/composer Joseph Joachim (1831-1907) and Chinese violinist/educator Si-Mon Ma (1925-2009). "Joachim purchased this instrument at the age of 18, for what was reportedly the highest price ever paid for a violin at that time, and it was his principal instrument throughout his storied career," Sotheby’s wrote in the auction details. "Joachim was a close collaborator of Johannes Brahms, and he almost certainly performed on this very instrument during the 1879 premiere of Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77."
They add that Si-Hon Ma studied with one of Joachim’s pupils at Boston’s New England Conservatory, purchased the "Joachim-Ma" in 1967, and played on it until his 2009 death. At that time, it was donated by his estate to the Conservatory, "with the provision that it could one day be sold to provide student scholarships." After years of being used individually by "several advanced students," the instrument will now help make that dream a reality, helping fund "the largest named scholarship program" in the school’s history.
The "Joachim-Ma," previously on view at Sotheby’s London and Hong Kong, is currently being exhibited through Thursday, February 6. The auction takes place Friday, February 7.