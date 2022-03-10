Joy

Amid the chaos of war, two Ukrainian soldiers marry each other on the battlefield

ukraine soldiers get married
Twitter

Lesya and Valeriy getting wed on the frontlines

Even while facing the uncertainty of war, a Ukrainian couple decided to celebrate life by getting wed on the battlefield. Their story is sweeping the internet, reminding us all that when tomorrow is not guaranteed, there is no better day than today to honor love.

Lesya Ivashchenko and Valeriy Fylymonov had been romantic partners for more than 20 years (according to ABC News), and even have an adult daughter together. But still, they had never officially tied the knot.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion—prompting many Ukrainians to join the country’s defense forces—Lesya and Valeriy had not seen each other. Their reunion was marked with the impromptu marriage ceremony.

Lesya told ABC News “We decided who knows what will happen tomorrow. We should get married in front of the state, in front of God.”


Donned in military attire rather than a white dress and tux, the bride and groom hold champagne flutes as they are serenaded by fellow soldiers. One even plays a bandura (a traditional Ukrainian lute-like instrument). The bride holds a bouquet of white flowers while wearing a veil. She holds hands with her beloved as they listen to the music. Despite everything, these people show optimism for the future.

The now-viral video offers powerful imagery symbolizing the unwavering resilience of the Ukrainian people. They continue to inspire the world to hold onto hope, in both big and small ways.

At Upworthy, we are dedicated to finding stories that uphold the very best of humanity. The particular kind of courage displayed by these wedded combatants—who still choose love in a time of war—is indeed a story about humanity at its best.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ukraine
Badge
CARE
CARE IWD
Sponsored

Iconic feminist speeches retold by young girls offer a powerful tribute to women’s voices

All images from CARE, used with permission

Care's 'Her Voice Campaign' seeks to amplify women's voices everywhere

True

A banshee cry … a siren song … When a woman uses her voice, it carries enough power to change the world.

America witnessed an extraordinary potency in the 19th century with the speeches of women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth. And we experience it today in the poetry of Amanda Gorman. Both these women’s words teach, inspire, challenge and move us toward better days. Perhaps most important of all, they help encourage a future generation of women to speak freely, know their value and go after their dreams.

amanda gorman Amanda Gorman teaches everyone the power of poetry

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, was created to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women. So it seems fitting that CARE, a global organization dedicated to empowering women and girls, just released a powerful video that echoes and magnifies the strength of the female voice.

#HerVoice | International Women's Day 2022 www.youtube.com

In the video, young girls recite the iconic words of feminist trailblazers both new and old, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Gloria Steinem and Venus Williams, to name a few. Seeing these young girls channel those who paved the way before them is a heartwarming reminder of how far we’ve come, and how the compassionate, courageous acts of a single person can affect the lives of many. Among them are a few familiar voices; Sophia Bush, Laura Dern and Saniyya Sidney—all powerhouse actresses and feminism advocates in their own right—lend their vocal talents.

Keep Reading Show less
international women's day
Education

Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose

BVIRAL/YouTube

A teacher mispronounced her students' names, which ironically may have made all of them feel more welcome.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include additional information


Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly.

My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it.

As a kid, at the beginning of every school year or every time a substitute teacher came around, it was common for my husband to have to correct the pronunciation of his name. Not the end of the world, but annoying. I can't imagine how much more annoying it is for people with longer names that aren't familiar to many American ears.

Keep Reading Show less
teachers
Joy

People are sharing heartwarming stories of libraries being safe spaces and it's so wholesome

Photo courtesy of Canva, @schlaalfan/Twitter, @Amigo2Todos/Twitter

Libraries are one of the greatest inventions humankind has ever come up with.

Human civilization has its upsides and its downsides. On the one hand, we've built incredible cities filled with amazing buildings where people work and play and are entertained, we have infrastructure that connects people and places, and we enjoy conveniences that previous generations could only dream about. On the other, we have environment-destroying excess and capitalistic greed pushing us toward widespread inequities and injustices.

And then we have libraries.

The public library is one of the greatest inventions humankind has ever imagined and actually made happen. Libraries are perfect in concept and exceptional in practice. The idea that we ought to plop a building full of books to borrow wherever groups of people live is beautiful in its simplicity and the fact that we've actually succeeded in doing it is somewhat miraculous. Libraries are something humans have created that has stood the test of time and that we can be truly, universally proud of. There is nothing but upside to a calm, quiet place where any and all people can hang out and read, without having to pay anyone anything.

Keep Reading Show less
libraries
Joy

Jimmy Fallon helped an 80-year-old Dua Lipa superfan make his dream come true and it's pure joy

YouTube

Papa Richy meeting Dua Lipa on "The Tonight Show."

May we all find something that makes us as off-the-charts happy as this grandpa and his wholesome love for Dua Lipa.

For his 80th birthday, Papa Richy's granddaughter Kadie Bernstein knew she got him a gift he’d never forget (surprise tickets to see Dua Lipa in concert) so she decided to film his reaction. His literal squeals of delight became a viral sensation, and racked more than 7 million views on TikTok.


@kadiebernstein Happy birthday Grandpa! @Dua Lipa your oldest fan!! #dualipa #birthday #fyp #surpise #grandpa #OneSliceChallenge #StudentSectionSauce ♬ Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa


But thanks to Jimmy Fallon, Papa Richy’s birthday surprise became a double whammy.

Keep Reading Show less
pop culture
Trending Stories