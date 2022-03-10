Amid the chaos of war, two Ukrainian soldiers marry each other on the battlefield
Even while facing the uncertainty of war, a Ukrainian couple decided to celebrate life by getting wed on the battlefield. Their story is sweeping the internet, reminding us all that when tomorrow is not guaranteed, there is no better day than today to honor love.
Lesya Ivashchenko and Valeriy Fylymonov had been romantic partners for more than 20 years (according to ABC News), and even have an adult daughter together. But still, they had never officially tied the knot.
Two Ukrainian soldiers get married on the outskirts of Kiev \n\n Lesya and Valeriy are currently serving in the 112th Brigade of the #Ukrainian Military Forces. They were crowned by Vitaly #Klitschko, the mayor of #Kiev \n\n#Ukraine\ufe0f #RussiaUkraine #Putin #Ukrainianspic.twitter.com/539j1sDGNN— The Albanian Times (@The Albanian Times) 1646593045
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion—prompting many Ukrainians to join the country’s defense forces—Lesya and Valeriy had not seen each other. Their reunion was marked with the impromptu marriage ceremony.
Lesya told ABC News “We decided who knows what will happen tomorrow. We should get married in front of the state, in front of God.”
Donned in military attire rather than a white dress and tux, the bride and groom hold champagne flutes as they are serenaded by fellow soldiers. One even plays a bandura (a traditional Ukrainian lute-like instrument). The bride holds a bouquet of white flowers while wearing a veil. She holds hands with her beloved as they listen to the music. Despite everything, these people show optimism for the future.
Volunteers from one of the 112th Battalions of the Kyiv Special Troop Brigade got married.— Ukraine Update 🇺🇦 (@Ukrain_War) March 6, 2022
Lesya and Valeriy have been together for twenty years and have an 18-year-old daughter, but they still haven't had time to get married. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/R9ms9WhpUT
The now-viral video offers powerful imagery symbolizing the unwavering resilience of the Ukrainian people. They continue to inspire the world to hold onto hope, in both big and small ways.
At Upworthy, we are dedicated to finding stories that uphold the very best of humanity. The particular kind of courage displayed by these wedded combatants—who still choose love in a time of war—is indeed a story about humanity at its best.
