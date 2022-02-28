Democracy

Ukrainian soccer player brought to tears by powerful show of support from Lisbon crowd

Ukrainian soccer player brought to tears by powerful show of support from Lisbon crowd
@p_zalewski/Twitter

Ukrainian soccer player Roman Yaremchuk received a standing ovation from the crowd in Lisbon.

As the Ukrainian people do their best to repel the Russian invasion of their country, the free world has rallied around them with unprecedented support. By now we all recognize the blue and yellow striped Ukrainian flag, representing the blue sky and the golden wheat fields that fill the Ukrainian countryside. We've heard the cry "Glory to Ukraine" over and over, from the mouth of President Zelenskyy in his personal videos to the people protesting the war around the world.

The determination, defiance, resolve and courage of the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin's aggression has galvanized defenders of freedom and democracy everywhere, prompting expressions of solidarity around the world.

One touching example comes from Portugal. During a soccer match on Sunday, 26-year-old Ukrainian soccer player Roman Yaremchuk, who plays for Lisbon's Benfica team, was brought into the game as a substitute and given the captain's armband.

Yaremchuk puts on the armband, then runs out onto the pitch. As he's running, the sound of the crowd grows louder and louder, as people give him—and his country—a standing ovation. Ukrainian flags and signs of support are shown throughout the crowd, and Yaremchuk is visibly moved by the reception.

Watch:

The lip quiver as he clearly tries to keep it together says it all. Imagine being thousands of miles away from your homeland, knowing your loved ones are having to hide, flee or fight in a war that just arrived on their doorstep. Imagine hearing thousands of people voicing their support for you and your homeland and what that would mean to you.

Hopefully, the world's outcry for peace and security in Ukraine and the overwhelming condemnation of Russia's warmaking will make an impact, not only on the spirits of the Ukrainian people but on the people who have the power to put an end to this war.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Education

Teachers are sharing their students' wildest excuses that actually turned out to be true

via Pexels

Teachers share the best excuses.

Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and college professors have heard every excuse in the book. Whether it’s a third grader claiming their “dog ate my homework” or a college freshman claiming their grandmother died to get out of a test, they’ve heard it all a billion times.

A college professor once listed the top 21 excuses he’s heard from his students. Here are the top five:

5. “It’s the last week of the semester.”

4. “It’s St. Patrick’s Day or 4/20”

3. “Our other teacher held us back.”

2. “My timetable showed the class was canceled.”

1. “I’m taking a vacation.”

Keep Reading Show less
education
Democracy

In the midst of tragedy, the everyday heroes in Ukraine are moving people around the world

Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash

Ukrainian flag.

The world watched, holding its collective breath as Russia threatened to invade Ukraine. For weeks, as Russia teased the sovereign nation with military exercises along the country’s border and the soldiers moved tanks this way and that, we saw Ukrainians preparing to defend their land. Citizens practiced aiming with guns made out of wood, while others learned to properly use knives in hand-to-hand combat. The citizens of Ukraine had no intention of allowing their country to be overtaken, and now, in the midst of the invasion, we get to see Ukrainians show who they really are.

People have fled to safety but many have stayed behind to fight, some you wouldn’t expect. A former beauty queen, Anastasia Lenna, Miss Grand Ukraine 2015, revealed on her Instagram account that she traded in her crown and sash for military fatigues and an automatic rifle. In one of her posts, she writes “everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed.” Lenna's Instagram stories have been filled with calls to action, including praise for the men and women fighting to protect their country.


Keep Reading Show less
ukraine
Joy & Humor

A teacher's viral extra credit questions lure students into a phenomenal prank

assets.rebelmouse.io

This article originally appeared on 05.01.19


A mystery teacher has become an internet scholar after imgur user SharkyTheSharkDog shared photos of the extra credit questions on their exams.

While the first six are really fun—you should see if you can get them all correct—the last one is pure torture in the form of public humiliation.

Don't read too quickly, students.

Keep Reading Show less
education
Trending Stories