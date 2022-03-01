Democracy

President Zelenskyy's speeches keep bringing the people translating them to tears

President Zelenskyy's speeches keep bringing the people translating them to tears
@noraneus/Twitter, Newstalk/YouTube

President Zelenskyy's speech to the European Parliament ended in a standing ovation.

This past week, we have seen what courageous, compassionate leadership looks like in the incredible response of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy was given the opportunity to evacuate under U.S. protection and he chose instead to stay in Ukraine and fight for his country, saying "I need ammunition, not a ride." He delivered an emotional appeal to the Russian people, calling on them to recognize that ordinary people—both Russian and Ukrainian—will be the ones to suffer if Russia wages war. He and his leadership team have shared messages from the streets of Kyiv, reassuring his fellow Ukrainians that they will continue to fight alongside them.


The calm, courage and resolve Zelenskyy has demonstrated has captured the hearts of freedom-loving people around the world. His words have also moved interpreters to tears as he calls upon the humanity in all of us in supporting Ukraine against Russia's attacks.

Zelenskyy addressed the European parliament today, explaining the current situation in Ukraine, where cruise missiles hit Freedom Square in Kharkiv and cities are all blocked. You can hear the interpreter fighting back tears as she translates the president's message that they are fighting for their land and their freedom.

Once again, Zelenskyy's words were powerful: "Nobody is going to break us. We're strong. We're Ukrainians. We have a desire to see our children alive. I think it's a fair one."

Zelenskyy's speech was received with a standing ovation from the members of the European Parliament.

The interpreter's emotional reaction was shared by another Ukrainian interpreter a few days ago. As she attempted to translate Zelenksyy's speech live on German TV, the interpreter burst into tears and couldn't continue.

She shared what happened on Twitter, writing, "I'm a conference interpreter, I interpret 10 hrs peace talks. But today live on German TV I couldn't finish interpreting Zelensky, during his last words I broke into tears."

"I love you all, my fellow Ukrainians," she added.

By showing he won't back down and by calling on people's common humanity, Zelenskyy has moved and inspired the free world and rallied allies behind him around the globe. Even Switzerland, which has famously remained neutral in conflicts, has taken its side and sanctioned Russia for the invasion.

Whatever the political outcome, President Zelenskyy has given the world a hero to root for and won over the hearts of people in a way that authoritarian dictators will never be able to.

Zelenskyy's full speech to the European Parliament is worth a watch:

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ukraine
Education

Teachers are sharing their students' wildest excuses that actually turned out to be true

via Pexels

Teachers share the best excuses.

Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and college professors have heard every excuse in the book. Whether it’s a third grader claiming their “dog ate my homework” or a college freshman claiming their grandmother died to get out of a test, they’ve heard it all a billion times.

A college professor once listed the top 21 excuses he’s heard from his students. Here are the top five:

5. “It’s the last week of the semester.”

4. “It’s St. Patrick’s Day or 4/20”

3. “Our other teacher held us back.”

2. “My timetable showed the class was canceled.”

1. “I’m taking a vacation.”

Keep Reading Show less
education
Democracy

Zelenskyy's 2019 inaugural speech goes viral for its exemplary display of humanity in leadership

Instagram

"The President is not an icon, an idol, or a portrait." – Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As conflict escalates between Russia and Ukraine, both of its leaders become figureheads for two opposing core values: dominance and democracy.

While Putin demonstrates the shadow side of using egoic will and force, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy symbolizes the heart-led, more natural power of compassion. The comedian-turned-politician is becoming a household name for bringing moments of light during an otherwise dark time.

One moment in particular is going viral: a photo of Zelenskyy, face covered in paint, laughing with his family. The photo is already uplifting, but it’s the caption that takes it all home.


Keep Reading Show less
zelenskyy
Democracy

Ukrainian soccer player brought to tears by powerful show of support from Lisbon crowd

@p_zalewski/Twitter

Ukrainian soccer player Roman Yaremchuk received a standing ovation from the crowd in Lisbon.

As the Ukrainian people do their best to repel the Russian invasion of their country, the free world has rallied around them with unprecedented support. By now we all recognize the blue and yellow striped Ukrainian flag, representing the blue sky and the golden wheat fields that fill the Ukrainian countryside. We've heard the cry "Glory to Ukraine" over and over, from the mouth of President Zelenskyy in his personal videos to the people protesting the war around the world.

The determination, defiance, resolve and courage of the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin's aggression has galvanized defenders of freedom and democracy everywhere, prompting expressions of solidarity around the world.

One touching example comes from Portugal. During a soccer match on Sunday, 26-year-old Ukrainian soccer player Roman Yaremchuk, who plays for Lisbon's Benfica team, was brought into the game as a substitute and given the captain's armband.

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Stories