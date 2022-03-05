Joy

Female Ukrainian soldier goes viral for her unbridled optimism in a dark time

female ukrainian soldier, war, ukraine
"The sun is shining, the birds are singing".

Even in the midst of great tragedy, a female Ukrainian soldier chooses to see hope. In a short, 13 second clip, she offers a sweet smile. Her eyes peer up to a clear blue sky. She says with a voice full of warmth:

"I'm still alive, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, everything will be fine. Long live Ukraine..."


Though the soldier hasn’t been identified, her unbreakable positive outlook has taken on iconic status, comforting thousands who look at Ukraine’s plight and feel devastated. She’s already committing a heroic act by defending her country, but this adds another layer of gentle bravery.

She is not alone. Other female soldiers of Ukraine are fighting to stay hopeful in a way that might bring new meaning to the term “girl power.”

Their TikTok channels are filled with the same videos most young women their age post: glamorous makeup looks, joking around with friends, playful dancing. The key difference is … they happen to be donning military attire while doing it.

female ukraine soldiers

Screenshot taken from @vika_222 on TikTok.

They show off their manicured hands while holding bullets, and clean their weapons to the sounds of upbeat hip-hop music. The barracks have become the backdrop to their lives, but other than that … life goes on just the same.

It feels like a small, yet powerful act of defiance. As if to say, “this war doesn’t take away who I really am. You cannot have that.” So simple, and yet a victory nonetheless.

As the threat of a possible Russian invasion became more imminent, Ukrainian women between the ages of 18 and 60 who were considered “fit for military service” were required to register for armed forces. And the list of professions considered fit is quite extensive. According to The Wall Street Journal, around 32,000 women were serving in Ukraine’s military as of Feb 17, with many set to take on a variety of combat roles.

female ukraine soldiers tiktok

Then, as we all know, the nightmare came true. These women and young girls were plucked from their lives in a time of need to be thrust into war. And yet, their spirits remain untarnished. That is a soft kind of power that shoots straight to the heart. And it’s inspiring.

As it gets more and more difficult to peel our gaze away from the pain, perhaps the most radical form of resilience is holding onto our enthusiasm for life. That is something each and every one of us can do, even though it isn’t always the easiest thing to accomplish.

ukraine

Our bleakest moments still contain vast possibilities for a brighter future. Even in times of war, birds still sing. The sun still shines. And where we choose to place our focus matters. We can each fight for hope in our own unique way. But it’s always worth fighting for.

Perfectly unique toddler is bringing joy across social media with his 'uncombable hair'

Photo by Meghan Holmes on Unsplash

There are only about 100 known instances of people with uncombable hair syndrome.

Have you ever come across something online that instantly made you smile? That’s what happens when people see Locklan Samples pop up on their Instagram feed. The cute dimple-faced toddler has a rare condition known as uncombable hair syndrome, which results in locks that stick straight up no matter how you try to manipulate them. It also causes the hair to be extremely fragile, so frequent combing can cause it to break off. The syndrome is so rare that Locklan is just one out of 100 people known to have it.

Locklan’s parents spoke with People magazine about how they discovered he was living with this ultra rare condition. Katelyn Samples, Locklan’s mom, explained that when he was born he had a head full of jet black hair, but eventually it fell out and was replaced with peach fuzz. A newborn baby’s hair is often completely different than the hair they end up with by the time they’re toddlers. It’s not uncommon for their hair to fall out in one spot or another, but it’s also not unheard of for their whole head to end up bald while their second sprigs of hair grow in.

Hair can grow back coarser, curlier or a completely different color. In Locklan’s case, his hair went from being jet black to platinum blonde peach fuzz, which eventually grew into hair that stood on end. Locklan’s parents said the color of his hair matched his brother’s hair, so it wasn’t a surprise, but the texture threw them for a loop.

When Katelyn posted pictures of Locklan on Instagram, a stranger messaged her asking if he had “uncombable hair syndrome.” This started Katelyn on a journey to find answers to what was going on with her infant’s hair, and if the condition was something she needed to be concerned about health-wise. Katelyn told People, it sent her into a “tailspin on Google.” Eventually, after climbing out of the Google rabbit hole, Katelyn called her son’s pediatrician to get answers. This turned out to be the first step toward an accurate diagnosis.

Locklan’s pediatrician had not heard of the condition and referred them to Atlanta's Emory Hospital to see a specialist. It was there they got the diagnosis. Katelyn explained to People, “We went to see her and she said she’d only seen this once in 19 years.” The doctor “didn’t think it was uncombable hair syndrome because of how rare it is, but they took samples and a pathologist looked at it under a special microscope,” and confirmed the diagnosis, she said.

He joins the very small club of people with the syndrome. Thankfully, this condition only affects the toddler’s hair and he is developing normally in all other aspects of his childhood. Katelyn revealed she hardly ever has to wash his hair unless it gets visibly dirty as it doesn’t collect oils at the scalp. Everywhere they go people are fascinated by Lock’s locks and ask to touch his soft tresses.

The family documents their journey on their Instagram account, and have found a support group via Facebook, where Katelyn says “it’s cool to see how other kids' hair has changed over the years—for some people it does not go away, and for others it becomes a little more manageable.” For now, Locklan enjoys the attention he gets from strangers, and he continues to bring a smile to people’s faces wherever he goes.

'Lazy' mom of four shares a video of her incredibly messy home and parents love her for it

via themessymama4/TikTok

Bri James and her messy (not dirty) home.

It’s hard to keep your home clean when you have a child, but when you have four, unless you have a live-in maid, it’s completely impossible. There is no dishwasher fast enough to keep up with the dishes in the sink and no magical point where all four children have it together enough to put their toys away.

The problem is that if you take your eyes off the prize and let a day go by without cleaning up, you’re practically drowning in chaos.

TikTok user and stay-at-home mom Bri James (aka @themessymama4) did the unthinkable and let her home go four days without tidying up and shared the incredible mess with everyone on TikTok.

"I know I'm going to get roasted," she says in the clip, "but ... this is what happens when two really lazy adults have four kids and don't clean up after themselves."

The clip shows cutlery on the floor, empty packets everywhere, dishes piled a mile-high in the sink, and clothes and toys strewn everywhere. The house looks like the parents went away on a permanent vacation and left their kids to fend for themselves.

Guy forgot to change his address in his Chipotle app and it resulted in the sweetest exchange

Shahid Davis/Facebook

Shahid Davis told a delivery driver to keep his meal and the result was a sweet moment of human connection.

Sometimes the silliest of mistakes can result in the sweetest of coincidences.

Shahid Davis had ordered dinner from the Chipotle app and was checking on the map to see how far away the driver was when he realized that the driver was half a continent away. Davis had been staying at a hotel in Iowa the last time he ordered, and he forgot to go back and change the delivery address to his home in Hagerstown, Maryland. He contacted Chipotle, but the customer service person told him they couldn't do anything since it was already out for delivery.

So when the delivery person texted Davis to let him know they were there, he explained what happened.

"I'm here with your order," the person texted.

"Take it with you bro and enjoy the lunch," Davis responded. "I forgot to change my address and I currently in Maryland."

