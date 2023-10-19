They liked her because she ‘talked white.’ I bet they didn’t expect this.

The issue arose because Samantha has had two “professional” jobs in the past in which her name has been an issue. So, as she began a third job, she wondered how to approach the situation with a new employer.
@thesam_show
sorry if i talk about this problem too much but it is HAPPENING AGAIN!!
“At every single workplace, I have received an email from HR the week before I start letting me know that my name does not exactly fit the company email structure as they would intend and [asked] would I mind if they gave me a different structure for my email,” Hart said.
So she asked her 30,000 followers on TikTok if she should just "reach out, right off the bat" to her employer and ask for "something else" or wait for HR to react to her email situation. But most of the responses were from people who have been in the same embarrassing situation as Samantha and wished their parents had thought twice before naming them.
"Clittmann has entered the chat. Have been dealing with this since college," Chris.Littmann responded.
"As Swallo, I feel your pain," Samantha Wallo replied.
"My name is Sue Hartlove so my work emails are always shartlove," Sue added.
"I went to college w Tiffany Estes," Abby1233213 wrote.
"Rkelley has entered the chat," Rach commented.
"Worked with a guy named Sam Adcock," Lori added.
"My last name is Hartstein, and my mom’s personal email is ‘shartstein.’ People literally call her shart-stein," Lyss wrote.
"I used to work with a BAllsman," JenniferKerastas added.
"I worked with a Patrick Ecker at a previous job..." NoName wrote.
"Our high school used last name, first two letters of first name. My friend's email ended up being 'mountme,'" Averageldeal commented.
Andy Marks won the comment section with: "Always best to initiate the shart convo… wait too long and it tends to come out at the least opportune moment."
While the comments were dominated by people sharing their unfortunate email addresses, a few people in the IT field shared their advice for how Samantha should approach her new employer with her email issue. Most agreed that she should address the issue before it becomes a larger problem.
"As someone in IT—please reach out. When we have to rename a bunch of logins after someone starts it can cause headaches for everyone (inc you!)," Kelsey Lane wrote.
“At every single workplace, I have received an email from HR the week before I start letting me know that my name does not exactly fit the company email structure as they would intend and [asked] would I mind if they gave me a different structure for my email,” Hart said.
So she asked her 30,000 followers on TikTok if she should just "reach out, right off the bat" to her employer and ask for "something else" or wait for HR to react to her email situation. But most of the responses were from people who have been in the same embarrassing situation as Samantha.
"Clittmann has entered the chat. Have been dealing with this since college," Chris.Littmann responded.
"As Swallo, I feel your pain," Samantha Wallo replied.
"My name is Sue Hartlove so my work emails are always shartlove," Sue added.
"I went to college w Tiffany Estes," Abby1233213 wrote.
"Rkelley has entered the chat," Rach commented.
"Worked with a guy named Sam Adcock," Lori added.
"My last name is Hartstein, and my mom’s personal email is ‘shartstein.’ People literally call her shart-stein," Lyss wrote.
"I used to work with a BAllsman," JenniferKerastas added.
"I worked with a Patrick Ecker at a previous job..." NoName wrote.
"Our high school used last name, first two letters of first name. My friend's email ended up being 'mountme,'" Averageldeal commented.
Andy Marks won the comment section with: "Always best to initiate the shart convo… wait too long and it tends to come out at the least opportune moment."
While the comments were taken over by people sharing their unfortunate email addresses, a few people in the IT fields shared their advice for how Samantha should approach her new employer with her email issue. Most agreed that she should address the issue before it becomes a larger problem.
"As someone in IT—please reach out. When we have to rename a bunch of logins after someone starts it can cause headaches for everyone (inc you!)," Kelsey Lane wrote.