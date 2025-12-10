Hilarious fake beer advertisement introduces us to the 'most Gen X man' ever and it's perfect
"Scrolling through the comments here and it feels like I finally made it home."
Sometimes Gen-Xers just want to feel seen, something that doesn't always happen for us. So when a YouTube account called Null Parade created a Gen X–themed ad inspired by Dos Equis, many in this latchkey sandwich generation truly showed their love.
In a video titled "The Most Gen X Man in the World - Dos Equis Ad," the description reads: "He was raised in malls, still listens to grunge music, and approaches life with one sacred philosophy: whatever. He is... the most Gen X man in the world."
The Most Gen X Man in the World. www.youtube.com, Null Parade
We see a man in his late 40s or 50s (it's Gen X, who can really tell?) sitting in a sad cubicle, sighing. A voiceover shares, "He waited 20 years for boomers to retire, only to be told millennials were the future."
We next see him sitting on a couch, playing a video game and wearing a red-and-black, '90s-style checkered shirt. The voiceover continues, "He once spent the entire weekend alone…" The screen cuts to a child playing a video game in an arcade. "…at age nine."
Shots of him staring at the iCloud on his computer are juxtaposed with him nodding on what looks like a date. "He treats The Cloud the same way he treats horoscopes—with confusion and deep distrust."
Cut to: he's sitting on a therapist's couch (same '90s checkered shirt, disheveled hair, 5 o'clock shadow). "He once tried therapy. It didn't go well." The man then speaks, sarcastically telling her, "Everything's just super. Can't you see the joy leaking out of my face? So how much does Big Pharma pay YOU to get guys like ME on pills?"
"He grew up on microwave dinners and Mountain Dew. Which is why he has to take Tums five times a day." We then see him "not" meditating behind an old-school, '80s-style boombox. "He doesn't meditate. He blasts grunge until the emotions go numb."
A Gen X kid watches MTV with a TV dinner.Photo Credit: YouTube, Null Parade
On a hopeful note, we then see a child drinking from a garden hose, while the sun sparkles behind him. It cuts quickly to our Gen X guy drinking from a pool hose, and it's slightly less enchanting. "He still drinks from garden hoses from time to time. Not because he's thirsty, but because it tastes like danger."
Now we see him with various technology, like televisions and remotes. "His approach to fixing technology is simple. Blow on it first, hit it second."
Now he's driving. "He still refers to re-starting a song on Spotify as… 'Alexa, rewind the tape.'"
"His wardrobe hasn't changed since 94. Faded band tee, flannel, cargo shorts and sneakers that are old enough to drink. Boomers respond with anger. Millennials respond with anxiety. And him?" He looks directly into the camera and says, "Couldn't care less."
He walks slowly through a deserted parking lot. "He still gets emotional walking past abandoned malls." Flash to a young child looking overjoyed to be surrounded by an Orange Julius and a KB Toys. The voiceover carries on, "Because those places raised him better than anyone else did."
A Gen X man plays video games.Photo Credit: YouTube, Null Parade
Our Gen X guy stares suspiciously as an orange lava lamp floats behind him. "He suspects the government is lying, corporations are evil, the Wi-Fi is listening, but he's too tired to give a damn." He looks up and says, "Enjoy the soundtrack of my misery. It's boring as hell."
He stands between an older boomer and younger millennial. "He's the middle child of history, overlooked, underappreciated and ignored his entire life. But he's used to it."
We now see a backlit shot of him sitting in the garage. "He is… the most Gen X man in the world." As he sits on a dirty recliner, he holds a bottle of beer and says with purpose, "I don't always drink. But when I do, it's to give even less of a f**k. Stay Gen X, my friends."
The comment section lit up, at least as much as a group of Gen X-ers can. Many of the comments are pure self-compliments. "None of us aged a day," one person writes. "We were all 30 the day we were born." Another adds, "We grew up on hose water and neglect. We were feral. It was glorious."
A Gen X kid drinks water from a hose.Photo Credit: YouTube, Null Parade
So many feel totally seen: "Scrolling through the comments here and it feels like I totally made it home." This YouTuber astutely adds, "The happiest person is one who accepts who they are. Warts and all. That's Gen X. We're not worried about the future, because we've already imagined and accepted all the negative possibilities, and made peace with them."
And perhaps the most Gen X comment of them all? "I'm 57. I approve this message, but I really don't give a f#$%."