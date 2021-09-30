A tweet warning parents about THC-laced Halloween candy gets some high-larious responses
Halloween is right around the corner, and this year, many children will get to return to in-person trick-or-treating. Sure, parents should always be careful when dealing with candy from strangers, but this reporter's overzealous tweet about the dangers of weed edibles is taking it a bit far.
BEWARE: As Halloween gets closer, @BensalemPolice are warning parents to LOOK at your child’s candy before they eat… https://t.co/kiEe8ol4nJ— Jaclyn Lee (@Jaclyn Lee) 1632851951.0
Her tweet vehemently cautioned parents to "LOOK at you child's candy before they eat it," with the added warning that though the snacks "looked like the real thing … ALL are laced with THC." Laced, really? Has this lady never stepped into a dispensary?
Twitter had some hilarious responses, to say the least, and thus an entire "Halloweed" thread was created:
@AllCroutonSalad @JaclynLeeTV @BensalemPolice @6abc https://t.co/5ELKuSgUtZ— Eric Hayden (@Eric Hayden) 1632873711.0
A few issued tongue-in-cheek warnings about what else could be lurking just within that seemingly innocent chocolate coating:
@MattColgan28 @JaclynLeeTV @6abc @BensalemPolice one time i bit into a reeses cup and found an entire armed battalion of marines— Franken Fran's #1 Franken Stan (@Franken Fran's #1 Franken Stan) 1632861233.0
@WLRDtheBuzz @MattColgan28 @JaclynLeeTV @6abc @BensalemPolice Acetaminophen is Tylenol— Church Against Kpop and Broccoli (@Church Against Kpop and Broccoli) 1632916722.0
This person decided to weigh up the cost-effectiveness of dispensing cannabis candy. Let's just say ... the numbers don't add up:
@dirtfart_ @JaclynLeeTV “Check to see if any of your children’s candy are actually laced with THC. You don’t want t… https://t.co/IEwXygVGWp— Eric Olsen (@Eric Olsen) 1632861519.0
One person decided to flip the script, urging parents to search their stash:
And of course, a few (stoners, to be sure) were curious where they too could score some free space snacks:
@__WhiPP__ @JaclynLeeTV @BensalemPolice @6abc https://t.co/0sFfAs8mGa— TheHEATisON (@TheHEATisON) 1632880965.0
So parents, the moral of this story is: If you're out trick-or-treating with your little one and find a piece of candy with that special five-leaf insignia on the package, keep it for yourself. After all, you probably deserve your own kind of "sugar high."
- Trump & Melania don't know how to hand out Halloween candy - is ... ›
- Dad Figured out How to Keep Halloween Safe This Year — A Candy ... ›
- Family put out a "Sorry, no candy" sign and got the most ... ›