A tweet warning parents about THC-laced Halloween candy gets some high-larious responses

Halloween is right around the corner, and this year, many children will get to return to in-person trick-or-treating. Sure, parents should always be careful when dealing with candy from strangers, but this reporter's overzealous tweet about the dangers of weed edibles is taking it a bit far.

Her tweet vehemently cautioned parents to "LOOK at you child's candy before they eat it," with the added warning that though the snacks "looked like the real thing … ALL are laced with THC." Laced, really? Has this lady never stepped into a dispensary?

Twitter had some hilarious responses, to say the least, and thus an entire "Halloweed" thread was created:

A few issued tongue-in-cheek warnings about what else could be lurking just within that seemingly innocent chocolate coating:


This person decided to weigh up the cost-effectiveness of dispensing cannabis candy. Let's just say ... the numbers don't add up:

One person decided to flip the script, urging parents to search their stash:

And of course, a few (stoners, to be sure) were curious where they too could score some free space snacks:

So parents, the moral of this story is: If you're out trick-or-treating with your little one and find a piece of candy with that special five-leaf insignia on the package, keep it for yourself. After all, you probably deserve your own kind of "sugar high."

