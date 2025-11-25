Woman's nifty chart shows exactly why your Starbucks latte tastes off in certain sizes
"This is journalism," one viewer wrote.
If you’ve ever taken a sip of your go-to Starbucks favorite and thought, “Wait, why does this version taste totally different from last time?” you are not alone. Thankfully, one TikToker’s simple hand-drawn chart is giving coffee lovers a surprisingly helpful peek into how drink size can influence flavor.
Shannon (@shannon.chaos.edition) posted a video less than a week ago that has already earned more than 19,000 views as of this writing. In it, she holds up a hand-drawn graph and asks a question many Starbucks fans have whispered to themselves in the drive-thru line.
“Have you ever ordered a Starbucks latte and you’re like, ‘Damn, this is really good.’ And then the next time you go to Starbucks, you order it in a different size, and you’re like, ‘Why does it taste like ass?’” Shannon quipped.
Buddy the Elf doesn't like coffee. media4.giphy.com
Her graph explains it all.
Understanding the espresso magic
Shannon’s chart clearly showed the espresso-to-size ratio for Starbucks lattes. A short, which is eight ounces, comes with one shot of espresso. A tall, which is 12 ounces, also comes with one shot. That means the short packs a stronger punch because the same amount of espresso is spread over less liquid.
She continued by showing how both the grande (16 ounces) and the venti (20 ounces) come with two shots. The pattern makes sense once you see it visually, and also explains why a venti can taste more mellow than a grande.
She also pointed out something many customers may not realize: Starbucks uses the same amount of syrup across sizes. Since the espresso amount changes but the syrup does not, the flavor can shift a little depending on the drink size and the style of drink ordered.
@shannon.chaos.edition Why some Starbucks drink sizes taste worse #starbucks #holidaydrinks #pumpkinspicelatte #starbuckscup ♬ original sound - Shannon
Customers are loving the caffeine PSA
The comments section was filled with mind-blown viewers who felt like they finally had their answer:
“Oh THAT’s why I only like grandes.”
“Wait, a venti is the same amount of espresso as a grande…”
“This is journalism.”
Other coffee aficionados shared how they customized their drink order to get around this issue.
“I get a Venti with three extra shots of espresso.”
“You can ask for half a shot and it will charge you around 60-ish cents, depending on where you are.”
Baristas share their insider wisdom
Starbucks baristas also chimed in supportively. One clarified, “This is for hot drinks.” A former employee even admitted, "When I worked at Starbucks, the first few weeks I thought venti was always three shots — nobody ever complained, but I probably lost them some money, which I can be proud of in hindsight!””
Another barista from an Italian-style shop explained that their large size already comes with three shots, which can feel different for customers who are used to ordering at Starbucks.
Helpful ordering tips for your next Starbucks run (or any coffee spot, for that matter)
If you want your drink to have a consistent punch of coffee flavor every time, here are a few easy tricks.
• Order an extra shot if you prefer a stronger espresso flavor. Just know that in some places, you’re technically paying for two extra shots because of how the machine dispenses espresso.
• Ask for a “ristretto” shot for a smoother, richer taste.
• Try “light syrup” if you want the espresso to shine.
• Explore the short size for a bold but smaller drink.
It's interesting to know there’s still so much to learn about a coffee many of us enjoy nearly every day. Here’s hoping Shannon’s follow-up is a graph of optimal cold brew-to-cold foam ratios.