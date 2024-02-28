Video of two 90-year-old sisters saying goodbye shoots straight to the heart

Who doesn’t love the thrill of packing their bags, the anticipation of new adventures, and the joy of exploring unseen corners of the world? There’s something magical about travel, about the stories we gather and the memories we create. Yet, in the midst of all this excitement, it’s easy to overlook the ecological footprint we leave behind on the very places we cherish.
As we traverse our beautiful planet, every choice we make matters—including the choices about how we carry our essentials. Luckily, we don’t have to compromise on the way we travel to protect the beauty of our planet. Because a brand called Horizn Studios is redefining what it means to travel with conscience and style.
The Problem With Most Luggage
Few things can elevate your travel game like beautifully designed luggage. Anyone who’s ever gone anywhere knows the right gear can make it easier to move around, catch flights, and navigate unfamiliar terrain. It also provides peace of mind because you know your stuff is safe, secure, and accessible. However, these days we can no longer afford to put style and comfort ahead of the planet.
Right now the world is producing almost 400 million metric tons of plastics per year, and over the last 50 years more than 130 million metric tons of plasticshave accumulated in our oceans, lakes, and rivers. And most travel gear on the market today is part of the problem for two very simple reasons: it’s not built to last, and it’s not made using sustainable materials and manufacturing processes.
But choosing eco-friendly travel gear doesn’t have to mean settling for less. Horizn Studios stands at the forefront of a revolution, crafting luggage, backpacks, and travel accessories that look good and do good.
Driven By Innovation
When it comes to eco-friendly travel gear, Horizn Studios is a revolution on 360° spinner wheels. This company is pushing boundaries with innovative materials and features. It started when they launched the world's first suitcases with removable chargers, which ensure your devices never die when you need them most. But Horizn didn't stop there. Their commitment to a greener future drove them to pioneer the use of recycled polycarbonate and plant-based materials, crafting luggage that's not only durable but also kind to the planet.
Horizn’s quest to innovate also led to cool collaborations with iconic brands like BMW, Beats By Dre, and Soho House, not to mention some of the world’s most acclaimed artists. These partnerships infuse Horizn products with unparalleled ingenuity and style, ensuring that every product, from backpacks to travel accessories, stands at the intersection of high-end functionality and sustainability.
World's Most Sustainable High-End Luggage
At the heart of Horizn Studios' ethos is a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, a principle that guides every step of their design and manufacturing process. For example, their Circle One collection boasts the world’s first 100% plant-based hard shell. Meanwhile, their RE Series utilizes an impressive 97% recycled polycarbonate.
Horizn’s commitment to sustainability also extends every step of their products’ lifecycle. For example, Horizn’s Stop, Drop & Roll recycling program allows travelers to bring in old luggage (of any make) for proper recycling, offering Horizn store credit in return. For Horizn Studios sustainability isn't just a buzzword. This holistic approach to sustainable travel, from the use of recycled and vegan materials to end-of-life product management, solidifies Horizn as a true leader in the movement toward a more sustainable and mindful way of exploring the world.
Style Meets Functionality
Beyond their commitment to sustainability, what also sets Horizn Studios apart from other brands is their attention to high-end style and innovative functionality. All of their products combine sleek design and high performance durability, so that practicality and style exist in perfect harmony.
When you buy luggage from Horizn Studios you get tons of innovative features. These include things like integrated removable chargers, TSA-approved locks, smart compartments for laptops and other essentials, durable water-resistant fabrics, and ultra-light materials—in other words, the sorts of things that refine and enhance your travel experience.
Travel Products for the Next Generation
Products designed to last five years are manufactured in the cheapest way possible. That’s why they don’t cost very much. If you want quality and sustainability, you have to invest a little more. With Horizn, when you make an investment to enhance travel experience, you know you are getting the best of the best—smart, beautiful luggage that is ethically designed and manufactured from start to finish. And best of all, every piece comes with a lifetime warranty and a risk-free 100-day trial, so you can test the waters with complete confidence.
Are you ready to experience the magic of traveling with luggage that's built to last, designed to impress, and crafted with the future in mind? Take Horizn Studios
sustainable luggage on your next adventure.