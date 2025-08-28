Single woman who makes $24,000 a year shares 12 smart ways she saves money
"These are some of my best tips to save a lot of $$ in the long run."
Saving money is possible, even on a low income. While every penny matters, saving money on a small salary can be achieved with smart budgeting and being mindful about spending.
To help others save money, a single woman who makes $24,000 offered her best money-saving tips. From smart strategies for saving money on groceries to creative ways she leverages her community, she shared 12 of her best money-saving habits.
Plus, her advice inspired others to share the financial tips that helped them save money when funds were tight. Start saving more money with these tested ways to save money with a low income.
12 ways to save money on a $24,000 salary
- Make DIY dawn power wash with 2 tbsp of rubbing alcohol mixed with 4 tbsp of dawn dish soap.
- Use a bidet before using toilet paper. The bidet does all the hard work the toilet paper is mostly just to dry off - depending on how much money you need/want to save you can use old cut up t-shirts to dry off instead of tp then throw them in the wash once every few days.
- Use period panties diva cup and reusable pads instead of disposable period products.
- Don't be afraid to buy used furniture - just be sure there are no bed bugs.
- Used electronics are just as good as new.
- Thrift store are amazing places for pretty much any home goods item.
- Home made cold brew is amazing...one part coffee to 4 parts water.
- Simple syrup is also pretty good...there's tons of recipes all over the internet
- Shop your cupboards for food to eat before going shopping for more food.
- Use beans or tofu instead of meat, but if you find meat on sale BUY IT!
- The cook books Good and Cheap and Food Substitutions Bible are amazing cook books.
- FRIENDS ARE AMAZING!!!! I needed a new tv a month ago because the sound box on mine went out. So I messaged some friends asked if anyone had a old tv they needed to get rid of and a friend showed up with a nice lg flat screen that's nearly double the size of my previous tv & I only paid $40 for it.
More money-saving tips for low incomes
"Go to the library and look for The Complete Tightwad Gazette books. It was written in the 1990's so some of the information is outdated but much of it is relevant today. I started following The Tightwad Gazette back when it was just a newsletter. I am a single female, raised 2 kids myself, retired at 60, 100% debt free and I credit my success to those books!!" - BENKACY
"Use the library for Internet access, printing off paper copies of legal docs, study material, etc. If you live in a large apartment complex they often have a community board in the main office or in the main hall- you can post ISO notes or advertise side hustle work you offer." - Adorable-Flight5256
"When buying used furniture always ask the person if they have anything else they’re selling if you’re looking for other items. I had posted a recliner for sale & a very young, sweet, newlywed couple came to pick it up. In conversation it came out that they had just been married two weeks before, and they were furnishing their first apartment. On a whim I asked if they needed anything else. They left my house with a recliner $25 less than the initially agreed upon price, a like brand new coffee table that I had been thinking about selling (heavily discounted) & a free complete set of dishes and some other nice kitchen items that I had. I joked that it was my wedding gift to them, as I remember what it was like when my husband & I were first starting out." - RBAloysius
"I thought that I had a terrible selection for thrift stores. Then I needed a costume that looked well worn. Checked the thrift store that I knew about and found nothing. Googled 'thrift stores near me' got like 10 results. All within about 10 miles. So yeah, even if you think you know all the free / cheap local options check Google periodically." - No_Gear_1093
"Reusable anything has been a game changer. Making the switch to cloth paper towels means no added expense every month and we have a handful to use in rotation when the rest are in the hamper waiting to be washed. We also use our local Buy Nothing group on Facebook. We’ve scored an air conditioning unit, an Ikea Poang Rocking chair, a queen sized bed frame with storage, and a few other helpful items. I’ve also borrowed items there, as well as saved money going to the florist for my Ikebana class by asking people in the BN group if they have flowers or other materials I can use for my assignments." - radioflower525
"If you're in the US, please look into WIC and SNAP. WIC covers basic groceries, formula, and I'm sure you'd qualify if your county has it - the income requirements aren't as difficult because it's a more limited plan on other ways (what it covers, who can qualify)." - sunnysidemegg
"I work as a window tinter I make about 22k a year, I am 23 with no kids and I live alone with no roommates, I am fortunate to have worked out a cheap rent situation with my landlord by taking care of our properties he is my next door neighbor and lets me run an ethernet from his place for free and we share a common water system that he pays for. So I am only responsible for my electricity which is about 60 a month in winter and 160 in summer. I drive a paid for 20 year old car with 180k on it. It has no heat, AC, or power locks. I do all of my own work on it so that saves a lot of money. As for clothing I buy Walmart clothes, which works out since my job has me ruining a lot of clothes, and I prepare my meals from base ingredients. I eat out maybe once a week and that's somewhere cheap like Whataburger. As for a sit down meal at a nice restaurant that is once a moth at the most. I can save about 500 a month comfortably without having to restrict my way of living. I don't spend alot of money to begin with. No traveling. No fancy shoes, (I own two pairs of shoes my boots I wear at work and flip flops for the beach. Lol.). I also don't drink. When I spend money its mostly on dates and video games. Currently saving up for welding school, once I get certified I should be able to double my income with the first welding job I get." - User Unknown