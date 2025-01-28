Mom realizes she's been duped by her 'sick' 5-year-old once she grabs a microphone
Sickness gone. Concert, on.
Parents, is this situation relatable, or is it relatable? A mom named Dymond Edwards recently shared the impromptu serenade session given to her by her 5-year-old daughter Aryn Dennis after she was picked up early from school for having a "stomach ache.”
As we can clearly see in the Instagram clip, the supposed tummy issue is nowhere to be found as little Aryn, TV remote as a microphone in hand, belts out ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ “APT” like she was performing at Madison Square Garden.
It’s hard to tell which is more funny, Aryn's unapologetic mic drop at the end, or Edwards’ face throughout…which is the face every parent has made at least once after realizing they were just duped by their kiddo.
Watch, and prepare for cuteness overload with those adorable “Apa tapa tays”:
Talk about a miraculous recovery! However, as many noted in the comments section, Aryn very well could have been feeling anxiety, which manifested in stomach pain. As one person put it, “Maybe the stomachache was anxiety. Now she’s where she is comfortable and she belongs. Stomachache gone.”
Another echoed, “Tbh it’s like when you have a headache at work but as soooon as you home you realise work was the headache ../”
Others were quick to defend the little one, who might have just needed a mental health day. One person shared, “I did this once for a ‘headache’ my mama knew I was lying but picked me up anyway & took me to McDonald’s back when they had the play place w/ the ball pit & to Barnes & Noble & read me books. In my 30s & still a fond memory.”
So who knows? Maybe there was never a tummy ache, but it's certainly going to be a sweet memory to hold onto, especially since it was all caught on tape.
And of course, there were plenty of comments that were just pure comedy:
“Singing is healing 😂”
“She left the stomach ache at school.”
“My mama would’ve took me right back! 😂😂”
“Stomach ache not mouth ache. Sing princess.”
“She looked around at school and said ‘that’s enough today-ing here for today.’”
“Is the stomach ache in the room with us?”
“As your daughter’s attorney she won’t be answering any more questions.”
“The stomach ache was the stage fright for this concert she knew she was gon be puttin on😂😂😂😂”
Whether it was because of actual stomach cramps, mental overload, or because she was just done with “todaying,” this little girl needed a break. Kudos to mom for giving her that…Hopefully next time it won’t mean disrupting the workflow with a living room concert.