+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Boost your mood and your mind with a daily dose of Psychedelic Water

It’s a delicious, legal way to expand your horizon and change your perspective.

​Psychedelic Water
Image via Psychedelic Water

Psychedelic Water

If you’re looking for a way to improve your mind and spirit with something quick and easy, Psychedelic Water might be the change to your daily routine that you’ve been seeking. It’s the world’s first smart water that uses a combination of mild psychedelics to act as a mood-boosting miracle formula for your mind, allowing you to think clearer and accomplish more.

Psychedelic Water is the world’s first legal psychedelic blend. It won’t have you seeing neon starbursts in your apartment, but its mild psychoactive properties can boost your mood and clarify your mind. The combination of kava root, damiana leaf, and green tea leaf extract is added to lightly carbonated water and various all-natural flavors. This delicious mix will have you busting through the algorithms that define modern life and seeing things with clarity and calm.



Psychedelic Water: Mixed Flavor 8-Pack


Kava root has been the national drink of Fiji for countless generations, and now Psychedelic Water is bringing its benefits to the rest of the world. Known in the South Pacific for naturally and safely melting away the stress and anxiety of the day, the kava in Psychedelic Water is what causes its warm, fuzzy feelings. Then there’s the damiana leaf extract. Originally used as an aphrodisiac, its actual properties are more in line with relieving stress and discomfort. And the antioxidant-rich green tea leaf extract has health benefits that are already well known – and it provides a bit of caffeine to balance out the relaxation of the kava root.


Psychedelic Water is available in several flavors, including Prickly Pear, Hibiscus + Lime, Oolong + Orange Blossom, and Blackberry + Yuzu. If you can’t decide which one to try first, just order a mixed 8-pack.


Functional Microdose

Image via Psychedelic Water


Psychedelic Water is also available as a Functional Microdose designed to be consumed once daily. It’s made with Lion’s Mane mushrooms that aid in the growth and regeneration of brain cells, Chaga mushrooms packed with nutrients and minerals, and Cordycep mushrooms for energy.

While it’s technically made with psychedelic ingredients, don’t expect any wild trips or hallucinatory odysseys. Instead, it provides a mellow mood boost without alcohol, CBD, or THC. It’s also vegan-friendly and a low-calorie beverage.


Psychedelic Water is available from select retailers nationwide, including Urban Outfitters and Foxtrot. But your best bet is to order directly from its official online store here, which also has plenty of merch. Click here to add it to your daily routine and experience better moods, clearer thoughts, and more energy for yourself.
From Your Site Articles
Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Sponsored

Simple ways to stay healthy even when you’re insanely busy

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

True

Now that life is returning to normal (sort of!), people are finding it hard to fit in healthy meals amid a busy schedule. While the easiest solution may seem like grabbing fast food at a drive-thru or vending machine, that’s certainly not the healthiest choice.

Keep ReadingShow less
organic
Health

A scorching hot take on why younger people say 'no problem' instead of 'you're welcome.'

This slam on cashiers turned into a masterclass on gratitude.

Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash
man buying item in shop

This article originally appeared on 08.15.18.


Have you ever wondered why people don't seem to say “you're welcome" anymore?

Back in 2015, author and professor Tom Nichols tweeted out an angry response after receiving what he thought was poor customer service:


Keep ReadingShow less
gratitude
Badge
Bombas
Bombas
Sponsored

This is the most important van in NYC… and it’s full of socks.

How can socks make such a huge difference? You'd be surprised.

all photos provided by Coalition for The Homeless

Every night, the van delivers nourishment in all kinds of ways to those who need it most

True

Homelessness in New York City has reached its highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Over 50,000 people sleep each night in a shelter, while thousands of others rely on city streets, the subway system and other public locations as spaces to rest.

That’s why this meal (and sock) delivery van is an effective resource for providing aid to those experiencing homelessness in New York City.

Every night of the year, from 7pm to 9:30, the Coalition for the Homeless drives a small fleet of vans to over 25 stops throughout upper and lower Manhattan and in the Bronx. At each stop, adults and families in need can receive a warm meal, a welcoming smile from volunteers, and a fresh, comfy new pair of Bombas socks. Socks may be even more important than you think.

Bombas was founded in 2013 after the discovery that socks were the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters.

Access to fresh, clean socks is often limited for individuals experiencing homelessness—whether someone is living on the street and walking for much of the day, or is unstably housed without reliable access to laundry or storage. And for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness —expenses might need to be prioritized for more critical needs like food, medication, school supplies, or gas. Used socks can’t be donated to shelters for hygienic reasons, making this important item even more difficult to supply to those who need it the most.

Bombas offers its consumers durable, long-lasting and comfortable socks, and for every pair of Bombas socks purchased, an additional pair of specially-designed socks is donated to organizations supporting those in need, like Coalition for the Homeless. What started out as a simple collaboration with a few organizations and nonprofits to help individuals without housing security has quickly become a bona fide giving movement. Bombas now has approximately 3,500 Giving Partners nationwide.

Though every individual’s experience is unique, there can frequently be an inherent lack of trust of institutions that want to help—making a solution even more challenging to achieve. “I’ve had people reach out when I’m handing them a pair of socks and their hands are shaking and they’re looking around, and they’re wondering ‘why is this person being nice to me?’” Robbi Montoya—director at Dorothy Day House, another Giving Partner—told Bombas.

Donations like socks are a small way to create connection. And they can quickly become something much bigger. Right now over 1,000 people receive clothing and warm food every night, rain or shine, from a Coalition for the Homeless van. That bit of consistent kindness during a time of struggle can help offer the feeling of true support. This type of encouragement is often crucial for organizations to help those take the next difficult steps towards stability.

This philosophy helped Bombas and its abundance of Giving Partners extend their reach beyond New York City. Over 75 million clothing items have been donated to those who need it the most across all 50 states. Over the years Bombas has accumulated all kinds of valuable statistics, information, and highlights from Giving Partners similar to the Coalition for the Homeless vans and Dorothy Day House, which can be found in the Bombas Impact Report.

In the Impact Report, you’ll also find out how to get involved—whether it’s purchasing a pair of Bombas socks to get another item donated, joining a volunteer group, or shifting the conversation around homelessness to prioritize compassion and humanity.

To find out more, visit BeeBetter.com.

From Your Site Articles
community
Community

Women on TikTok are standing in for adult children without supportive parents

Sometimes you just need a mom’s support.

RONDAE Productions from Pexels via Canva

Women on TikTok are standing in for adult children without supportive parents.

When people get married they generally imagine their family being present. Dads walking them down the aisle, moms crying in the front row, pictures of their parents beaming with pride in official wedding photos. You know, the whole shebang. Sadly, not everyone gets to experience that. But don't worry as social media is helping adult children have a stand-in parent there for their big day.

Several creators on TikTok have offered to be stand-in parents for people who were disowned by their parents or whose parents had passed away. Everyone's favorite mom Mama Tot recently stood in for one of her tater tots' weddings, making the drive from her home state of Alabama up to North Carolina.

Another creator on TikTok is currently making plans to attend her now social media "adopted" son's wedding after meeting them for the first time recently. Upworthy caught up with Rosie, whose TikTok handle is north_omaha_cat_lady, to find out what spurred such a kind gesture.

Keep ReadingShow less
tiktok
Family

Husband brilliantly sneaks his dog into the hospital to say goodbye to his wife.

This article originally appeared on 02.07.19


Anyone who owns a dog can attest to the amazing comfort they provide during times of stress or discomfort. Research shows that dogs have a biological effect on us that elevates our levels of oxytocin, which is known as the “love hormone."

Unfortunately, most of the time, dogs aren't allowed in the place where people need comfort the most: hospitals. Even though evidence suggests that that visiting with a pet while hospitalized improves a patient's mood while reducing their anxiety.

A story shared by Reddit user Mellifluous_Username on the online forum is going viral because of the lengths he and his dog went to to visit his sick wife.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories