Popular philosopher shares the one way to know someone is a true genius
They have a skill that separates them from the merely talented.
What separates people who are geniuses from those who are merely talented? German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer (1788 - 1860) explained the difference: "Talent hits a target no one else can hit. Genius hits a target no one else can see."
Popular TikTok philosopher Juan de Medeiros further explained Schopenhauer’s views on genius in a video that has been seen over 200,000 times.
"Essentially, what he meant is that true genius is when you can do or see things that other people can't even conceive of,” de Medeiros explained. “It's like a genius is often doing something before his time has come; will often only be recognized after his death. Someone who is talented is very good at doing something that other people recognize as being important. Whereas a genius is someone who has the vision to foresee that which will become important in the future."
To put it simply, Schopenhauer and de Medeiros believe that vision is the ability that separates a genius from all others.
How to be a genius.
@julianphilosophy
How to be a genius #genius #smart #quotes
A lot of people in the comments noted that being a genius must be difficult.
"The cruel joke is that everyone will tell you it doesn’t make sense or a bad idea because they cannot understand the proposal," Amrr80 wrote. "What a lonely place to be until another genius sees your vision," SweetyBird wrote.
"Vincent Van Gogh is the example of an artist or painter, because in his time no one appreciated his works but when he died everybody loves it," John wrote.