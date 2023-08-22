+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Education

Museum reveals a Louisiana painting that had an enslaved child camouflaged for over 100 years

After Bélizaire was sold, he was painted out of the family portrait.

Bélizaire; hidden enslaved child; painting of enslaved child; Louisiana; New York Times
The New York Times|YouTube

Louisiana painting had enslaved child camouflaged for 100 years.

There are parts of history that are overlooked or forgotten, but the truly astonishing thing is the lengths to which people will go to cover them up. The thing about hiding parts of history, though, is that they always find their way into the light, and that's exactly what happened with a child named Bélizaire.

In 1972, a painting of three white children was donated to the New Orleans Museum of Art by Audrey Grasser, who inherited the family portrait. When she dropped off the painting, she informed the museum that there was an enslaved Black child in the picture that had been painted over.

The painting was never displayed in the museum. It actually sat in the basement for more than 30 years, and when speaking to Audrey's son, Eugene, there's no family story on why the boy was painted over. The Grasser family didn't seem to have much information about the boy at all, but he was important enough to be painted with the enslaver's children.

"The family story was, it was a favorite slave they had that was painted in the picture," Eugene tells The New York Times. "And then for whatever reason, sometime later, he was painted out. No idea why."

It was the determination of Jeremy K. Simien, an art collector and historian, that helped bring the enslaved boy's face and name to light. After finding two different auctions of the same painting, one revealing all four children and an earlier one showing only the white children, Simien got curious. He brought the painting back to Louisiana and brought in someone who finds the records of enslaved people.

It's quite fascinating to see the entire thing unfold. The records of enslaved people aren't kept with birth certificates and such in Louisiana, they're kept with property records. It's a small but breathtaking fact that, even to this day, the records of enslaved people...people, are still stored with property records. It's a sobering reminder of how close we actually are to a history that feels so far away.

After a bit of digging, Louisiana Historian Katy Morlas Shannon found that the enslaved child in the photo was named Bélizaire. He was sold to the Frey family at the age of 6 with his mother and was believed to be a caregiver for the children in the photo with him. But there was some sort of bond between the enslaver and Bélizaire as he traveled with Mr. Frey on his merchant voyages.

The child's relationship with the man who enslaved him raises a few questions that may never fully be answered. If he was such an important member of the family, then why did he get covered up? Clearly, one of the children in the painting was Mr. Frey's son, so why didn't he bring his own child to learn the family trade?

Bélizaire lived with the Frey family helping to care for their children until the wife of his enslaver sold him to another plantation after the death of Mr. Frey. Watch the entire discovery of Bélizaire play out below.

From Your Site Articles
history
Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Sponsored

O Organics’ delicious, easy-to-cook homestyle spaghetti recipe helps feed America’s hungry

O Organics is donating a meal for every product purchased at Albertsons stores, up to 28 million meals.

via Two Plaid Aprons

Mei and Kyong and a delicious plate of spaghetti and meatballs.

True

When most people think about Korean cooking, they probably imagine the enticing aroma, colors, and flavors of a plate filled with kimchi and bulgogi or a hot bowl of bibimbap. But when cooking influencer Kyong reflects upon his childhood, he has fond memories of his Korean mother cooking him a delicious and easy-to-prepare spaghetti and meatballs recipe.

"My parents were busy running their dry-cleaning business and couldn't call off work or take long breaks like a traditional 9 to 5 job, so there wasn't a lot of time to cook,” he recalled. “So, my mom learned how to make quick-and-easy meals, and her spaghetti and meatballs were my favorites.”

Is there any better example of the American melting pot than a hard-working Korean mother cooking an Italian staple for her family?

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes
Joy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life

Humanity at its best.

Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below.

Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump.

Fortunately, he didn't.


Keep ReadingShow less
Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Family

1 in 8 kids in the U.S. experiences food insecurity. One simple grocery choice can help.

It's truly a win-win.

Albertsons

No child should have to worry about getting enough food to thrive.

True

When you’re a kid, summer means enjoying the fun of the season—plentiful sunshine, free time with friends, splashing in pools and sprinklers. But not every child’s summer is as carefree as it should be.

For some, summer means going hungry. According to Feeding America, food insecurity affects 1 in 8 children in the U.S., largely because families lose the free or reduced-price meals at school that help keep them fed during the school year.

But back-to-school time doesn’t make food insecurity disappear, either. Hunger is a year-round issue, and with the increased cost of groceries, it’s gotten harder for families who were already struggling to put food on the table.

So what can be done—or more specifically, what can the average person do—to help?

The good news is that one simple choice at the grocery store can help ease the burden a bit for those experiencing food insecurity. And the even better news is that it’s also a healthy choice for ourselves, our families and our planet. When we’re out on our regular shopping trips, we can simply look for the O Organics versions of things we would already buy.

But wait—aren’t we all feeling the pinch at the checkout stand? And isn’t organic food expensive? Here’s the thing: Organic food is often much more affordable than you might think. The cost difference between organic and non-organic products keeps narrowing, and many organic and non-organic foods are now almost identical in price. Sometimes you’ll even find that an organic product is actually cheaper than its brand-name non-organic counterpart.

Since 2005, O Organics has helped give health-conscious shoppers more options by making organic food more accessible and affordable. And now, it’s helping those same shoppers take action to fight food insecurity. For every O Organics product you purchase, the company will donate a meal to someone in need through the Albertsons Companies Foundation—for up to a total of 28 million meals.

Look for the O Organics label in every aisle.O Organics

Here’s what that means in real-world terms:

Say you’re throwing an end-of-summer backyard BBQ bash. If you were to buy O Organics ground beef, hamburger buns, ketchup and sea salt potato chips, you’d be donating four meals just by buying those four ingredients. If you added O Organics butter lettuce and O Organics sandwich slice pickles, you’d be donating two more meals, and so on.

And where are those meals going? Albertsons Companies Foundation works with a network of national and local charities fighting hunger, and regional divisions choose organizations to fund locally. So every O Organics product you purchase means a meal on the table for someone in your area who might not otherwise have the nourishment they need.

No kid should have to worry about getting enough food to thrive. We all make conscious choices each time we walk down a grocery store aisle, and by choosing

O Organics, we can make a difference in a child’s life while also making healthy choices for ourselves and our families. It’s truly a win-win.
From Your Site Articles
food insecurity
Education

12 years later people still can't forget Matt Damon's passionate defense of teachers

Job security doesn't make teachers "bad."

via Nicolas Genin/Wikimedia Commons

Matt Damon photographed at the 66th Festival de Venise

A video from over 12 years ago of actor Matt Damon supporting teachers is going viral again because it’s a passionate defense of educators in the face of cynicism. Damon accompanied his mother, Nancy Carlsson-Paige, a leading early childhood education advocate, at the Save Our Schools Rally on July 30, 2011, where a reporter from Reason approached him.

Reason is a libertarian media outlet with a long history of embracing school choice.

The reporter approached Damon and attempted to contrast an actor’s career with that of a teacher. "There isn't job security, right? There's an incentive to work hard and be a better actor because you want to have a job, so why isn't it like that for teachers?" the reporter asked.

Keep ReadingShow less
teachers
Joy

Sorry, Labradors. After 31 years, America has a new favorite dog.

The American Kennel Club has crowned a new favorite.

via Pixabay

A sad-looking Labrador Retriever

The sweet-faced, loveable Labrador Retriever is no longer America’s favorite dog breed. The breed best known for having a heart of gold has been replaced by the smaller, more urban-friendly French Bulldog.

According to the American Kennel Club, for the past 31 years, the Labrador Retriever was America’s favorite dog, but it was eclipsed in 2022 by the Frenchie. The rankings are based on nearly 716,500 dogs newly registered in 2022, of which about 1 in 7 were Frenchies. Around 108,000 French Bulldogs were recorded in the U.S. in 2022, surpassing Labrador Retrievers by over 21,000.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs
Internet

Lead singer of heavy metal band 'Disturbed' comforts upset child in the middle of concert

"I'm very proud of you. You're awesome."

Disturbed|TikTok

Lead singer of 'Disturbed' comforts upset child at concert

Most people remember their first concert. Mine was TLC and Boyz 2 Men, and no, I'm not talking about their comeback tour. It was the 90s and I almost broke my leg trying to climb over folding seats in the pouring rain trying to get under the venue's awning. Pretty sure we only had lawn seats and were probably breaking some sort of law climbing to better seats.

Either way, going to a concert can be an exhilarating experience but it can also be a bit overwhelming. Everything's loud. The music. The people. Everything. When you're a child, not yet old enough to head off to a concert with friends, it can be even more overstimulating than it is for adults.

One little girl found herself feeling a bit upset while attending a concert with her parents for the heavy metal band "Disturbed." But it was what happened when the lead singer noticed the frightened girl that's melting hearts across the internet.

Keep ReadingShow less
heavy metal band disturbed
Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Community

How a warm bowl of Korean curry came to represent love and sacrifice

Food can mean so many things.

All images provided by Kat Chao

A photo of Kat and her mom, and a bowl of her mom's famous curry

True

Whether it’s the mac n’ cheese that reminds you of simpler times, or the exotic spiced chicken recipe you acquired from your travels, every meal tells a story.

This rings especially true for people whose families immigrate to different countries to start a new life. Immigrant parents often not only save every penny, but spend most of their time away working in order to build a future for their children. Each comfort meal they manage to provide their kids in the very few spare hours they have tells the story of love and sacrifice.

For Kat Chao, that meal was her mother’s Korean curry.

korean foodA photo of baby Kat and her mom and dad

Growing up, Kat’s mom worked weekends to support her family. But that didn’t stop her from waking up Saturday morning to dice up some beef and fresh veggies and throw them into a large pot so that Kat’s dad could heat it up and serve it with some rice to her and her brothers later.

Curry was a quick, easy and inexpensive way to feed a full house, but it served more than just practical purposes. As Kat would wake up to the enticing aroma, she was reminded that her mom was always taking care of her, even if she couldn’t physically be there.

koran curryYUM

As Kat grew a little older, her attitude towards her mother’s curry shifted. Instead of looking forward to it, she would “roll her eyes at it,” as is customary of the rebellious teen. Those less-than-positive feelings were only exacerbated by the media constantly labeling carbs, therefore rice, as “bad.” As a kid who struggled with weight, her comfort food became a source of discomfort.

But as an adult, and now a mom herself, Kat has reached a full circle moment.

korean recipes, albertsonsKat, all grown up with her own familiy

As she makes her own kids the exact same curry dish (okay, maybe a leaner cut of beef, and organic veggies…but otherwise exactly the same!) Kat finds a whole new appreciation for the recipe, knowing how hard her mom worked to even make it happen.

Kat was lucky to have grown up with a meal to look forward to each night. Other kids aren’t so lucky. 1 in 8 kids currently experience food insecurity in the United States. But there’s an opportunity to decrease those numbers.

For every O Organics product you purchase, the company will donate a meal to someone in need through the Albertsons Companies Foundation—for up to a total of 28 million meals.

Is there a dish from your childhood that you’ve longed to rekindle with? You could do like Kat does and give it an O Organic twist. Luckily, the O Organics brand has a wide array of affordable ingredients, so creating healthy swaps is easier than ever. Plus, you can provide nourishment to another family at the same time.

Just think—the next meal you prepare could make all the difference to someone else. If every meal tells a story, that’s certainly a story worth telling.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
parents

Avoid the hidden cost of 'cheap' plastic with sustainable school supplies

This School Year, Discover the 100% Recyclable, Zero-Waste Binder Kit from Wisdom Supply Co.—No Plastic, All Purpose!

Every year, as students around the globe gear up for a new academic term, piles of plastic school supplies make their way into classrooms and, inevitably, into our landfills. We're talking pens that run out of ink, broken rulers, empty glue sticks—the list goes on. It's a perpetuating cycle that feeds into the enormous issue of plastic waste that's choking our environment. These seemingly small contributions from our backpacks and pencil cases add up quickly, creating a startling amount of waste, and it's time we start rethinking how we equip our young learners.


100% Plastic & Vinyl-Free
Wisdom Supply Co. Zero-waste Binder Kit
Zero-waste Binder Kit
$24.00 at Wisdom Supply Co.


Enter Wisdom Supply Co., a company redefining what back-to-school shopping looks like. They've taken a hard look at the classroom, identified the sources of plastic waste, and come up with a solution that's as innovative as it is eco-friendly. Their mission is simple yet profound: to change our relationship with school supplies by offering sustainable, waste-free alternatives.

Their flagship product, the Zero-Waste Binder Kit, embodies this mission perfectly. It's a product designed not only to serve its purpose in organizing students' notes but also to instigate a shift in the industry—away from single-use, disposable items and toward durable, earth-friendly supplies. With Wisdom Supply Co., going back to school means going forward with sustainability.

The Problem with Traditional School Supplies

What's the big deal with traditional school supplies? First off, think of the sheer volume. There are millions of students, each with a backpack full of notebooks, pens, binders—the common essentials. The majority of these items are plastic-based, designed for a single school year's use, then discarded. But these items don't just disappear. Instead, they end up in landfills, contributing to an already severe environmental waste crisis. It's a system built on convenience, but it’s also unsustainably shortsighted, and our desire for new, shiny supplies overlooks the long-term impact.


The downside of plastic pollution goes beyond overflowing landfills—it's a problem that impacts our health and the overall well-being of our planet. Many plastics contain harmful chemicals, such as phthalates and BPA, which can seep into the soil and water, disrupting ecosystems and making their way into our food chain. The production process for plastic is no angel either—it's a significant contributor to air pollution and global warming.

Our penchant for plastic, driven by convenience and short-term thinking, is coming at a significant cost—one that we pay in environmental degradation, climate change, and health risks. It's a high price for a pack of pens or a binder.

The Zero-Waste Binder Kit

Luckily, there’s the Zero-Waste Binder Kit, an innovative solution from Wisdom Supply Co. This isn't your standard, off-the-shelf school supply. The Binder Kit is a blend of thoughtfulness, sustainability, and practicality. Each kit comes with durable cardboard binders, recycled paper notebooks, and non-toxic, plastic-free dividers and tabs.

All these components can be replaced individually, which means you won't need to buy a whole new binder every year. And each item in the kit is designed to last a full school year and beyond, making it the perfect companion for a student seeking both functionality and sustainability. But most importantly, this Binder Kit is 100% recyclable, entirely plastic-free, and proudly made right here in the United States.


100% Plastic & Vinyl-Free
Wisdom Supply Co. Zero-waste Binder Kit
Zero-waste Binder Kit
$24.00 at Wisdom Supply Co.


By choosing this kit, you're not just opting for a plastic-free solution; you're supporting local manufacturing and reducing the carbon footprint associated with transporting goods from overseas. That's a win-win situation if ever there was one. The Zero-Waste Binder Kit from Wisdom Supply Co. is more than just a product—it's a statement, a commitment to sustainable living, and an investment in our planet's future. Isn't it time we rethought our approach to school supplies?

Wisdom Supply Co.'s Mission

Wisdom Supply Co. was founded by two parents who were fed up with the disposable culture around school supplies. The company arose from the ashes of many broken, discarded plastic binders. Frustrated by the endless cycle of buying, breaking, and trashing, they set out to create a solution that respects the planet and teaches kids about sustainability. Their core philosophy? Quality, reusable school supplies that are built to last and designed to be fixed, not thrown away.

Wisdom Supply Co. is more than a company—it's a call to action. They're on a mission to turn the tide on the plastic waste crisis, one sustainable product at a time. They have big dreams about a world where school supplies contribute to a circular economy rather than an overflowing landfill. Each product they create, including the Zero-Waste Binder Kit, is a step in that direction—designed to be loved, used, repaired, and eventually recycled, never trashed. Every purchase supports this vision and helps make a more sustainable world possible.

The Hidden Costs Of "Cheap" Plastic

The upfront cost of the Zero-Waste Binder Kit is higher than its plastic counterparts. But when products are created with sustainability and longevity in mind, certain costs are associated with that—fair wages for workers, high-quality materials that last longer, and environmentally-friendly manufacturing processes all play a role. Also, remember that this binder isn't a single-use item that will end up in a landfill after a few months. It's built to last and be repairable, so you're essentially buying several years' worth of binders all at once.

There's also the invaluable aspect of voting with your wallet. By buying from companies like Wisdom Supply Co., you're supporting a shift away from the disposable culture plaguing our planet. You're encouraging the production of more sustainable, earth-friendly products and sending a message to other manufacturers about the kind of future you want to see. Purchasing the Zero-Waste Binder Kit isn't just a school supply decision—it's a step towards a more sustainable world.

Order Now


100% Plastic & Vinyl-Free
Wisdom Supply Co. Zero-waste Binder Kit
Zero-waste Binder Kit
$24.00 at Wisdom Supply Co.


As we approach another school year, remember that every purchase we make is a statement about the world we want to live in. Choosing sustainable over disposable, repairing instead of replacing—these choices matter. They ripple out, impacting our environment and teaching our kids valuable lessons about stewardship and sustainability.

That's why we invite you to take a stand with Wisdom Supply Co. Click here to order their Zero-Waste Binder Kit. Make it part of your back-to-school shopping list. It's more than just a binder—it's a way to support a greener future, a tool for teaching kids about sustainability, and a vote for a world without wastefulness. Let's redefine school supplies. Let's make sustainability the standard. Because the planet deserves better, and so do our kids.

Trending Stories