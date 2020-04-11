popular

Monterey Bay Aquarium set up a live cam on their otters, so now this is what we're doing all day

Monterey Bay Aquarium/YouTube

This is not a drill, people. The Monterey Bay Aquarium has put a live cam on their sea otter exhibit, and frankly, this is the kind of calm, non-Tiger King entertainment we could all use right now.

If they don't show up for a few minutes, be patient. They're there. And they're adorable. Enjoy.

Put the rest of your day on ottermatic with the Sea Otter Cam! | Monterey Bay Aquarium Live Cam www.youtube.com

