Olivia Colman doesn't seem to realize she's a famous actress, and it's so stinking cute

Olivia Colman is back with another endearing acceptance speech, and she's proven once again to be the most relatable actress ever.

Last year, Olivia Colman stole the show at the Oscars with her incredulous, off-the-cuff acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role award. Stunned that she had won, the British actress was so genuine and obviously unrehearsed in her reaction that you couldn't help but love her. She was all of us, giddy and disbelieving and delightfully awkward about a lifelong dream come true.

If you missed it, it's worth a watch before seeing this year's speech:

Olivia Colman wins Best Actress www.youtube.com

Despite having won the highest movie award an actress can receive, and despite being cast as the queen herself in the hit show The Crown and playing an iconic role in the award-winning comedy Fleabag, Colman doesn't seem to have internalized that she is a famous, critically-acclaimed actress. At last night's Golden Globes, she won the award for Best Actress in a Television Series for her role as Queen Elizabeth—and yet again, she charmed everyone with her impromptu acceptance speech.

Colman began with a simple thank you, then said, "Oooh, I said I had money on this not happening. For the last year, I've felt like I was living someone else's life, and now I definitely feel like I've won someone else's award."

She thanked Netflix and the Hollywood Foreign Press, then showed her flummoxed—and apparently slightly tipsy—hand.

"I don't know what to say, because I genuinely... I'd already gotten a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn't going to happen. Thank you…umm…completely stumped."

Much like last year's fangirling of Meryl Streep during her Oscars speech, Colman became more of a starry-eyed, celebrity-sighting audience member than famous actress winning her own top award.

"Honestly, sitting there and watching everybody, it's so exciting. We've gone, 'Look who it is! Look who's there!'" Then she added, as if honored by the entire idea of being invited in the first place, "So, thank you for having us. Thank you for having me. I've had such a lovely time."

Olivia Colman: Best Actress in a TV Drama - 2020 Golden Globes www.youtube.com

How adorable is it that she doesn't seem to realize she's one of the famous people she's referring to? After all, she was the one winning the award for Best Actress on that stage. She was the one winning her third Golden Globe in as many nominations. In that moment, she was the reason all of those celebrities were gathered in the room. People in attendance were undoubtedly looking at her, saying "Look who it is!" And she appears to be totally oblivious to it all. She's still genuinely surprised to find herself among the entertainment industry elite and maintains a humble and childlike wonder at it all.



We just love you, Olivia Colman. Please don't change.