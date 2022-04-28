Health

Healthy hair promotes confidence, and this serum promotes healthy hair

Monpure

It’s not vain to be concerned about thinning hair. Studies have shown that women, in particular, connect their confidence with the condition of their hair, and the recent Oscars fracas surrounding a cruel joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss reminds us that social judgement is both real and painful. And yet, for many of us, thinning hair is a fact of life - but it doesn’t have to be. Combining advances in the biological understanding of hair loss with progress in the scientific exploration of natural ingredients, Monpure London’s Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum offers a safe, cruelty-free, and natural option for people dealing with hair loss or thinning hair.

This pioneering formula stars a special pumpkin seed extract that’s scientifically proven to help block an enzyme called 5-alpha reductase, which produces the chemical that causes hair loss. The chemical is called DHT, and it decreases hair’s anagen (growth) phase, causing it to enter its telogen (shedding) phase prematurely.


Another key ingredient in the serum is lactic acid (which, despite the name, is not milk-based), an AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) commonly used to exfoliate and even out the skin. It can do the same to your scalp, helping to decongest hair follicles and promote healthy cell renewal, creating the perfect environment for healthy hair growth. These AHAs also lower the skin’s pH level from 5.5 to 3, which sends a message to the lower layers of the scalp (the dermis) to kickstart the production of healthy new cells. What’s more, lactic acid is gentle on the scalp skin.

Then there’s retinol, one of the most sought-after ingredients in skincare due to its ability to promote skin cell turnover. It promotes new hair growth and helps your scalp absorb other powerful ingredients - such as pumpkin seed extract - that reduce thinning.

The Monpure Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum is vegan and cruelty-free. That’s important to Monpure, a certified B-Corp, which means they are legally committed to high standards, transparency, and accountability regarding environmental impact, ethics, and employee treatment. Monpure’s core values ensure that their products, like the Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum, are safe for people and the Earth.

It’s also completely pregnancy and breastfeeding safe. The formula is designed to be effective for color-treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair. It is an effective solution for people with fine, straight, wavy, curly, and oily hair.

Best of all, it delivers results. In an independent user trial with 100 men and women with self-diagnosed hair loss testing the Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum for a four-week period, 76 percent of participants said their hair felt thicker, 75 percent agreed that it boosted growth, while84 percent said the serum would become an integral part of their hair care routine. These statistics show just how well the Monpure Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum worked for them.

The serum is a winner of the 2020 Natural Health Beauty Awards and is recommended by magazines like GQ and Grazia. Dermatologically tested and scientifically proven, with no parabens, sulfates, or silicones, Monpure’s Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum is a simple, daily treatment that can minimize the thinning of hair and can promote thicker, healthier hair growth.

Keep your confidence and keep your hair by making the Monpure Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum a part of your daily hair care regime.

Pop Culture

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

Instagram, YouTube

Where is the live action movie already?

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

artist uses ai to create digital encanto portraits
Pop Culture

Four cellists play Ravel's 'Bolero' on a single cello and it's one wild ride

Classic FM/Facebook

One cello, four cellists and an amazing musical feat.

Some compositions are so ubiquitous they are recognizable in their first few bars, even by people who are not music aficionados. French composer Maurice Ravel's "Bolero" is one of those pieces, known for its relentless snare drum beat throughout, as it gradually builds tension from a sweet, simple tune to a grand, flourishing climax.

Ravel wrote the piece for a friend, a Russian ballet dancer, while on holiday shortly before touring North America in 1928. According to Classic FM, the composer was about to go for a swim when he called a friend over to the piano and played a simple theme with one finger, saying, "Don’t you think that has an insistent quality? I’m going to try to repeat it a number of times without any development, gradually increasing the orchestra as best I can.”

That he did, with tremendous success—and with the sacrifice of the poor percussionist charged with repeating the same 24-beat note pattern throughout the piece, for a whopping total of 5,144 drum strokes on the snare drum. While different instruments are introduced as the piece progresses, creating a buildup of sound that eventually incorporates the full symphony orchestra, the lone snare drummer never gets a break. They play the same rhythm over and over and over, just gradually increasing in volume.

But what would "Bolero" be without the signature snare drum? Or the orchestral buildup? What if someone were to play "Bolero" on just one instrument? What if several someones played it on the same instrument? Would that even work?

Pop Culture

Brendan Fraser has an emotional moment after fans thank him for 'making my childhood awesome'

via Wikimedia Commons

Brendan Fraser at the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival.

Actor Brendan Fraser was one of the most popular and beloved comedy and action stars of the late ’90s and 2000s. He catapulted to fame behind blockbusters like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," "Looney Tunes: Back in Action" and the Oscar-winning film "Crash."

However, a confluence of events led him to put his career as a leading man on the backburner in the late 2000s.

Over the course of a decade, he would go through an ugly divorce with the wife of his three children. He suffered serious injuries doing stunts throughout his career and would undergo surgeries on his knee and vocal cords. In 2016, he lost his mother and in 2018, he alleged he was sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in 2003.

The series of setbacks pushed Fraser into a deep depression that further hampered his career.

movies
