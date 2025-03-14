'I don't take medicine': Martha Stewart shares how she's maintained perfect health at 83
Does everything she does have to be so perfect?
Martha Stewart is in incredible health for an 83-year-old, and her secret isn’t living a life of leisure. Stewart became the first female self-made billionaire in American history by forever altering how the average American approaches cooking, entertaining, home décor, and crafts through her various TV and magazine properties and retail brand.
Her excellent health is evidenced by the fact that that she has no interest in slowing down. In April, she’ll cohost “Yes, Chef!” along with José André, a cooking competition for NBC, and in 2023, she showed off her body as one of Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit legends. "A legend, to me, means something that's happened before and has gained an importance and lives on," Martha said in a clip from the special 60th-anniversary Legends photoshoot.
The same year, she told AARP that she does it all naturally. "I haven't had health problems. I don't take any medicine. I have very good blood pressure,” she said. Stewart’s admission that she is healthy enough in her 80s without having to take any medication is a rarity in America. According to Merck, 90% of older adults regularly take at least one prescription, nearly 80% regularly take at least two, and 36% regularly take at least five.
The Original Influencer’s incredible health may be attributed to her schedule. “I wake up early, early, early — often at 4 a.m. — and read the newspaper to make sure nothing bad has happened overnight," Stewart revealed. "I do Pilates at 6:15 a.m. three times a week," she said, adding that she remains active by enjoying horseback riding and hiking. Studies show that early risers like Stewart tend to live longer than night owls because they have healthier lifestyles.
Stewart also keeps herself mentally active. “I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day, staying fresh, being interesting and interested, staying curious, staying busy, developing new friendships,” she said. She is on to something when it comes to keeping up with friends. A recent study of over 13,000 people over 50 found that those with high-quality friendships were 24% less likely to die over an eight-year period. They were also more likely to exercise and had lower risks of stroke and depression.
Stewart told Today.com that when it comes to her diet, she drinks a lot of green juice. “Green juice drenches your body in a variety of plant nutrients,” she said. Her favorite juice is made from apples or pears combined with celery, cucumber, parsley, spinach, ginger, and lemon.
Ultimately, for Stewart, age is a consideration dwarfed by her enthusiasm for living the good life, doing things right, and having great taste. This ethos made her one of America's most famous and influential women. "Aging is not about dying; it's about living well," Stewart said. "Because people are aging so differently now... In this life, you just have to work at staying better. That's really all you can do. You work at it. Try to keep up with friendships, projects, relationships with educating yourself—stay on top of it. Because once you're gone, what can you do? You hope you've done enough."