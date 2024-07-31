Gen X finds itself floored by Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav becoming beloved Olympic mascots

If your dog is often anxious or nervous, the best CBD for dogs may help it relax. CBD is a natural substance found in hemp, with many potential health benefits. Humans have long used it to manage anxiety, stress, and pain. More recently, CBD has become a common remedy for dogs, too. Some owners give their dogs CBD before stressful vet visits, and others give their pups a daily dose to keep them calm and content.
If you're interested in giving your dog CBD oil, it's important to make sure you buy from a reputable company. The best brands make CBD oil specifically for dogs. They carefully source their ingredients and formulate their pet CBD oil to be effective, well-absorbed, and enjoyable. So, what brands best fit this mold? Here are five top products we recommend you consider.
Best CBD Products for Dogs
- Best CBD Oil Overall: CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs
- Best Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD for Stressful Experiences: R&R Multifunctional CBD Dog Chews
- Best CBD Hemp Oil Chews for Joint Support: Chou2 Pharma Comfort
- Best Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Soft Chews for Anxious Dogs: Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Soft Dog Chews
- Best CBD Oil for Picky Dogs: Soul CBD Oil for Pets
Potential Benefits of CBD for Dogs
- Stress Relief: Dogs often become stressed due to changes in their environment or schedule. CBD oil may help dogs relax and adapt to these changes more quickly.
- Fewer Anxiety Behaviors: Does your dog chew, pace, or bark excessively? These behaviors are often due to anxiety, and CBD oil can help manage them.
- Pain Management: In addition to relieving anxiety, CBD may also help relieve pain. It's quite effective for dogs with joint pain due to arthritis or other conditions.
- Calmer Digestion: Dogs who experience frequent diarrhea and gassiness may benefit from CBD oil. It can help relieve inflammation throughout the digestive tract, leading to fewer symptoms.
How Well It Works:
CBDfx Pet Tincture is a broad-spectrum CBD oil with a potent bacon flavor that dogs love. Although it is made for dogs, this CBD oil is made with human-grade ingredients. Plus, despite its bacon flavor, it is entirely vegan. CBDfx has this and its other pet CBD products medically reviewed by a veterinarian so you can have confidence in its safety and effectiveness.
Pet owners find that their dogs seem calmer and less nervous within an hour of being given this CBD oil. Some customers occasionally give their dogs this CBD oil, such as before a stressful vet visit or fireworks show. Others give it to their dog once or twice a day to manage ongoing anxiety. Reviewers say they notice their dogs barking and chewing less after a few days of consistently using this CBD oil.
CBDfx Pet Tincture can also be used for dogs with pain or neurological conditions. Owners of arthritic dogs often find their pups seem more energetic and agile after being given this broad-spectrum CBD oil for a few days.
CBDfx is a leader in the CBD industry, putting care into their products. This CBD oil for dogs is not only made in the U.S. but has also been lab-tested and found to be solvent-free.
Pros:
- Vegan and Cruelty-Free
- Lab-tested and solvent-free
- Medically reviewed by a veterinarian
- Made with human-grade ingredients derived from the hemp plant
Cons:
- Only available in one flavor
Specs:
- CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD
- Size: 30 mL per bottle
- Strength: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, or 2000 mg CBD per bottle
- Flavor(s): Bacon
Learn more about CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs today.
How Well It Works:
For dogs who struggle with stressful experiences, we recommend trying R&R Multifunctional CBD Dog Chews. These full-spectrum hemp extract CBD chews contain 5 mg CBD apiece. The recommended serving is 1 chew for dogs weighing 1-25 pounds and 2 chews for dogs weighing 26+ pounds. Chews are very convenient when your dog is already anxious and on edge. Feeding them CBD dog treats is often easier than administering liquid CBD oil.
Since R&R Multifunctional Dog Chews are made with full-spectrum CBD, they contain not just CBD but also traces of CBC, CBN, and CBG. These other cannabinoids have their own relaxing and pain-relieving properties and also amplify the effects of CBD. So, your dog will get plenty of relief from these chews. Many customers find their dogs appear calmer and less worried within 30 minutes of taking a chew. Just like their “people products,” they do note that consistency is key for more visible benefits, and it may take up to 5 days of consistency to allow the compound to build and to begin noticing positive changes in your dog.
The other ingredients in R&R Multifunctional Dog Chews are healthy, whole-food ingredients, including sweet potato, flax seed, and chicken liver. These ingredients have their own health benefits, including healthy digestion and improved energy levels. R&R specially formulated them for a low refusal rate - meaning, it is one of the best tasting chews on the market that even the pickiest of dogs will like!
Reviewers say their dogs enjoy the flavor of these treats and eat them willingly. Many customers use these treats when their dogs are nervous about fireworks displays, guests in the home, or new pets. R&R Multifunctional CBD Dog Chews are lab-tested, and the results are available on the company's website. They hold nearly perfect 5-star reviews on their site and on Google for this product.
Pros:
- Made with whole-food ingredients like chicken and sweet potato
- Recommended for dogs of all sizes
- High in antioxidants and minerals
- Lab-test results available
Cons:
- Due to their soft profile, a few chews may break apart during shipping in the jar
Specs:
- CBD type: Full spectrum CBD
- Size: 60 treats per jar
- Strength: 5 mg CBD per treat
- Flavor(s): Chicken
Learn more about R&R Multifunctional CBD Dog Chews today.
3. Best CBD Hemp Oil Chews for Joint Support:Chou2 Pharma Comfort
How Well It Works:
Chou2 (shu-tu) Pharma Comfort Hip & Joint Support is a CBD product designed specifically to support joint health and mobility in dogs. Using targeted cannabinoids, these soft chews provide CBD and CBG (and no THC), making them even more potent and effective than treats containing broad-spectrum CBD. They are also formulated with MSM, hyaluronic acid, and glucosamine, all of which are shown to help keep joints healthy, loose, and limber.
Owners of athletic dogs like using these chews to help keep their dog’s tendons, ligaments, and joints comfortable. These treats are also popular for older dogs starting to develop hip and joint concerns. Customers say their aging dogs become more interested in running and playing after a few days on these treats.
Chou2 Pharma Comfort Hip & Joint Support treats are designed for maximum absorption. The cannabinoid molecules are specially processed to be more bioavailable and better absorbed. These treats are also made with organic ingredients and are entirely grain-free and soy-free, making them suitable for dogs with sensitive digestive tracts.
These CBD dog treats are THC-free and veterinarian-approved. They have also been tested in a third-party lab, which gives pet owners confidence in their purity and potency. But still make sure to talk to your vet about any changes to your dog’s health routing and diet.
Pros:
- Contains targeted, pure cannabinoid molecules
- 0% THC
- Contains MSM, hyaluronic acid, and glucosamine for joint health
- Formulated for maximum bioavailability
- Grain-free and soy-free
- Veterinarian-approved
Cons:
- Bag can be hard to reseal
Specs:
- CBD type: blend of pure CBD and CBG
- Size: 30 chews per bag
- Strength: 5 mg CBD/CBG per chew
- Flavor(s): Savory Beef
Learn more about Chou2 Pharma Comfort Hip and Joint Support today.
How Well It Works:
We suggest Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Soft Dog Chews for dogs who pace, bark excessively, or show other signs of serious anxiety. These bacon-flavored chews are specifically formulated to be relaxing. Reviewers say they notice a positive change in their dogs' demeanor after consistently feeding these treats for a few days. Hyperactive dogs tend to calm down and spend more time resting.
Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Soft Dog Chews are USDA Organic. They're formulated by veterinarians, which gives us confidence in their safety and effectiveness. These soft chews are made with full-spectrum hemp extract. So, in addition to CBD, they contain plenty of beneficial terpenes and flavonoids from hemp. Organic chamomile and passion flower provide additional calming benefits.
Aspen Green makes these treats and their other products with hemp grown in Colorado. They use an eco-friendly CBD extraction method called Supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces very pure CBD oil. Their CBD products are all third-party lab-tested and confirmed free of mold, salmonella, and heavy metals. You can scan the QR code on any package to see the lab test results for that batch.
Pros:
- Enhanced with calming chamomile and passion flower
- Formulated by veterinarians
- Lab-confirmed free from common contaminants
- CBD extracted using eco-friendly, Supercritical CO2 method
Cons:
- Large dogs need 4 chews per serving
Specs:
- CBD type: Full spectrum CBD
- Size: 60 soft chews
- Strength: 10 mg CBD per chew
- Flavor(s): Bacon
Learn more about Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Soft Dog Chews today.
How Well It Works:
Soul CBD Oil for Pets is a great choice for dogs who turn up their noses at other CBD oil for dogs. It has a tempting bacon flavor, and many customers find their dogs lap it willingly from the dropper. This CBD oil for dogs is also made with CBD isolate, so it has far less hemp flavor than broad spectrum or full-spectrum CBD oil. If your dog is not a fan of the taste of hemp, they'll probably like this CBD oil for dogs.
Soul CBD Oil for Pets has a simple ingredient list. It's made with sunflower oil as a carrier oil. The product has been lab-tested to ensure it's safe and potent. Customers also like that it comes in a plastic bottle, so they don't have to worry about it breaking if their dog knocks it on the floor.
Some customers use this CBD oil for dogs who are anxious or overly hyperactive. They find that CBD oil helps their dogs stay calmer and more focused during training. Other customers give this CBD oil to their older dogs. They find it helps ease arthritis symptoms so their dogs can run and play more comfortably. The suggested dose is one dropper of oil, but customers with smaller dogs often find they only need half a dropper to enjoy substantial relief.
Pros:
- Made with CBD isolate; little to no hemp taste
- Simple ingredient list
- Comes in a plastic bottle
- Lab-tested
Cons:
- Some customers find the bacon aroma unpleasant
Specs:
- CBD type: CBD isolate
- Size: 30 mL per bottle
- Strength: 250 mg CBD per bottle
- Flavor(s): Bacon
Learn more about Soul CBD Oil for Pets today.
How We Picked The Best CBD for Dogs
As more and more dog owners have discovered CBD, the market has become flooded with CBD dog treats and CBD oil for dogs. Unfortunately, not all products are of the same high quality. It's important to make sure the CBD products you give your dog are safe, pure, and effective. We were careful in our analysis to ensure we selected only the best CBD oils and treats to recommend in this article. Here are the main criteria we considered in our analysis.
Lab-Testing Protocols
CBD oil for dogs should always be lab-tested. This testing demonstrates two things. First, it can show that the CBD oil is free from contaminants like heavy metals and bacteria. Second, it shows how much CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids the CBD oil contains. Dogs are very sensitive to THC and cannot have very much of it. So, in this article, we only included CBD oil that has been lab-tested and found to have THC levels that are safe for dogs.
Ingredient Sources and Quality
The quality of the ingredients really matters in CBD oil for dogs. First, we made sure the hemp was sourced responsibly from producers within the U.S. We also looked into other ingredients. We often preferred products made with organic ingredients and those with short, simple ingredient lists.
Company Reputation
How long has the company been in business? While there are some promising newcomers on the market, we tended to prefer companies that have been in the CBD industry for a while. We also looked for companies with good guarantees and shipping policies.
Reviewer Opinions
We spent a lot of time reading reviews from dog owners who purchased and tried each product. Overall, we selected high-quality CBD oil products that reviewers consistently found effective. We also selected CBD oils that dog owners said their dogs ate willingly. After all, nobody wants to fight with their dog to get them to take CBD oil!
How to Find the Best CBD Oil for Your Dog
There are many great brands of CBD oil for dogs, but not every brand will be suitable for your dog. We suggest making a short list of CBD oils you're most interested in. Then, read more about each of those oils to determine how well it fits your pup's needs. Here are the key features and characteristics to focus on as you shop for CBD oil for dogs.
Strength or Potency
CBD oil for dogs comes in many different potencies. Some brands only contain 2 mg CBD per mL, while others contain 5 or 10 mg CBD per mL. You generally want a stronger product for larger dogs and a weaker product for smaller dogs. You may also want a stronger CBD oil for dogs if your pup has really serious anxiety or pain symptoms. Such dogs sometimes need a larger dose of CBD, and it's easier to give a big dose when you have a more concentrated CBD oil. CBD interacts with a dog’s endocannabinoid system, the same as yours, so stronger chews might have more anti-inflammatory properties.
Flavor
Some CBD oil for dogs is unflavored, while others are flavored, with flavors like beef, chicken, or bacon among the most common. If you plan on mixing your dog's CBD oil into their food, then an unflavored product may work best. On the other hand, if you plan to give your dog CBD oil straight from a dropper, you'll probably have better luck with a flavored product. Choose a flavor you already know your dog loves. For example, if they go crazy every time you give them bacon, then a bacon-flavored CBD oil for dogs is likely a good choice.
Other Active Ingredients
Some CBD oil for dogs contains other active ingredients, in addition to CBD. If a CBD product is intended mainly for joint pain relief, as some are, here are some additional ingredients you might see:
- MSM: MSM is an anti-inflammatory agent that can help ease arthritis symptoms. It's a common ingredient in joint supplements for dogs and is sometimes added to CBD products for pets.
- Glucosamine: Glucosamine is an amino acid that may help keep ligaments, tendons, and connective tissue healthy. It may also help prevent arthritis in active dogs and prevent it from worsening in older dogs.
- Hyaluronic Acid: Hyaluronic acid is a natural fluid component that lubricates joints. It can help keep joints loose, limber, and pain-free.
If you're looking for a CBD oil with potentially calming benefits, here are some additional ingredients you might see:
- Chamomile: Chamomile is a calming herb often used to promote sleep. If you give your dog CBD oil when you want it to rest, a formula with chamomile extract may be a good choice.
- Passion Flower: Passion flower can help calm an anxious dog's mind. It is thought to lower the activity levels of brain cells involved in the anxious response. If you're using CBD to help calm anxious behaviors like pacing or panting, then a formula with passion flower should work well.
- Valerian Root: Valerian root may be helpful for dogs who struggle with insomnia or anxiety. If you plan on giving your dog CBD in the evening, a formula with valerian may help them drift off peacefully.
Dietary Suitability
Look at the other inactive ingredients the CBD product contains, and make sure you pick one suitable for your dog's unique dietary needs. For instance, if your dog is allergic to chicken, choose CBD oil or CBD treats that do not contain chicken.
Most CBD oil for dogs has a relatively simple formula, so you should be able to find a good one, even for a dog with allergies or food sensitivities. However, this can be a little harder to achieve with CBD treats, which tend to contain more ingredients than CBD oils.
CBD Product Type
It's best to decide early on whether you'd prefer a CBD oil or CBD treats. This way, you can focus only on products in your chosen category.
Both CBD oils and CBD treats have their pros and cons.
CBD Oils
CBD oils make it easy to control your pup's amount of CBD. You draw the desired serving up into a dropper or syringe; you can always draw up a little less or a little more to suit your dog's needs. The ingredients for CBD oil are pretty simple, too. Most just contain CBD, a carrier oil, and some natural flavors. CBD oil is a good choice for dogs with food sensitivities and allergies.
One downfall of CBD oil for dogs is that it can be messy. If you knock the bottle over, it may spill. You may squirt a little on the floor or dribble it down your dog's neck. Some dogs also don't like the taste of CBD oil, which makes it harder to administer. You can mix it into your dog's food, but they may still turn up their nose if the oil has a more potent hemp scent.
CBD Treats
CBD treats are certainly easier for pets to consume than CBD oil for dogs. There's no measuring involved. Picky dogs also tend to like them better. However, if you have an older dog with poor teeth, pay close attention to the texture of the treats you choose. Your dog may be unable to chew crunchy hard treats, so you'll want to pick soft chews.
It is a little harder to control your dog's dose of CBD with treats than with oil. You can divide a treat in half or quarters, but this is hard to do precisely, and some treats do crumble when broken apart.
If you have a dog who is picky about treats, you may prefer to give them an unflavored CBD isolate oil instead of CBD treats. You can hide the CBD isolate oil in their wet food, and they're more likely to eat it.
Types of CBD Products for Dogs
CBD products for dogs can be divided into three different types based on the kind of CBD they contain. The three types are full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Which type is best for your dog depends on the symptoms you're trying to treat, your dog's palate, and how sensitive your dog is to CBD and other cannabinoids. Here's a closer look at each CBD product type and their differences.
Full-Spectrum CBD
When CBD is extracted from hemp, several other compounds come along with it. Most of these compounds are other cannabinoids, like THC and CBN. Others are terpenes, aromatic compounds that give hemp its scent. Some common terpenes you may have heard of include pinene and limonene. This hemp extract also contains flavonoids, antioxidants, and various other beneficial compounds.
This total substance extracted from a hemp plant is called full-spectrum hemp extract. If it is added as-is to a carrier oil, you get full-spectrum CBD oil.
Full-spectrum CBD oil is the most potent type of CBD. There are two reasons for this. First, many of the other compounds in full-spectrum CBD, such as terpenes and cannabinoids, may have their own calming and pain-relieving benefits. Second, some of these compounds interact with CBD and enhance its effects.
So, if your dog has really serious anxiety or pain symptoms, a full-spectrum CBD oil is likely to offer them the most health benefits. The downside to full spectrum products is that they have a really strong hemp aroma due to their high terpene content. This can be off-putting to some dogs. They also contain traces of THC.
CBD oil for dogs has presumably been tested to ensure the amount of THC it contains is safe. However, if your dog consumes more full-spectrum oil than intended, they could end up ingesting more THC than is safe. This can lead to THC toxicity, the symptoms of which include nausea, lethargy, and seizures.
Broad Spectrum CBD
Broad-spectrum CBD is another potent option for dogs that may need a stronger CBD option. This type of CBD also contains terpenes, other cannabinoids, and flavonoids from hemp. However, any traces of THC that were found in the hemp extract have been removed. Broad-spectrum CBD is essentially full-spectrum CBD that has had the THC removed.
Broad-spectrum CBD products still work very well for anxiety and pain in dogs. They may not make your dog quite as tired and relaxed since they don't contain any THC.
You can also expect broad-spectrum CBD products to have a strong hemp aroma. So, they may be off-putting to pickier dogs. However, they can be a good choice if you're worried about your dog breaking into their treats or eating more than recommended. You won't have to worry about them accidentally consuming too much THC.
CBD Isolate
CBD isolate is quite different from full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD. All CBD isolate contains is CBD. It contains no other terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids, or antioxidants.
Pet CBD oil made with CBD isolate can certainly be effective in managing anxiety, pain, and other symptoms. However, since your dog will only be getting CBD and no other active compounds, you may need to use more of it to get the relief you seek.
One major benefit of CBD isolate is that it has barely any hemp scent or flavor. So, picky dogs who turn up their noses at broad-spectrum and full-spectrum pet CBD oil will often eat CBD isolate products willingly. Some of the best CBD brands offer CBD isolate products that taste like bacon, chicken, or beef. If you're buying CBD oil for a pup with a particular palate, this is usually a good place to start.
FAQs
Is CBD safe for dogs?
CBD is safe for dogs as long as the product you're giving your dog does not contain any contaminants and is low enough in THC to be safe for dogs.
CBD itself won't harm your dog and is unlikely to cause serious side effects. Sometimes, dogs become a bit drowsy after taking CBD, and they may experience some mild dry mouth that causes them to drink more than normal, but these effects wear off when the CBD wears off within a few hours.
To make sure the CBD hemp oil you buy is free from contaminants, look at the lab test results. They should show that the CBD oil is free from heavy metals, mold spores, bacteria, and pesticide residues. The best CBD brands all have their CBD dog health products lab-tested. If a product has yet to be lab-tested, don't buy it.
How do I give my dog CBD?
If you are giving your dog CBD treats, check the back of the bag to see how many treats your dog should have based on their weight. Then, give your dog the suggested number of treats. Most dogs will willingly eat CBD chews; just watch to make sure your pup does not hide the treat in the couch or drop it on the floor.
Giving your dog CBD oil is harder than giving them CBD chews. First, you need to decide how much CBD oil to give your dog. Check the bottle for recommendations. Most CBD oil is formulated so that about 1mL of oil is a single serving. However, if you have a really small dog or a really large dog, you may need to give them a larger or smaller volume to reach the desired dose.
Once you've drawn up the desired amount of CBD oil into your syringe or dropper, there are two ways you can give it to your dog. The easiest option is usually to mix it into some wet food. Or, if your dog only eats dry food, you can dribble it carefully over their kibble. Just make sure the oil absorbs into the kibble nuggets and doesn't end up on the bottom of the bowl. The other way to give your dog CBD oil is to squirt it into their mouth. Use one hand to gently open their mouth and the other hand to deposit the CBD oil into their tongue. It helps to have someone else hold your dog while you do this.
What happens if I give my dog too much CBD?
What happens when you give your dog too much CBD depends on the type of CBD product they consume. If it is a CBD isolate product or a broad-spectrum CBD product, you don't have to worry. Due to the high dose of CBD, they will probably be really tired or drowsy for a while, but it will wear off within a few hours, and they should return to their normal behavior then.
If your dog consumed too much of a full-spectrum CBD product, then there may be cause for concern. Full-spectrum CBD products contain traces of THC. If your dog consumes more of these products than the suggested dose, they'll likely consume more THC than is safe. Dogs are really sensitive to THC, and when they consume too much of it, they can develop a number of symptoms such as:
- Extreme fatigue and lethargy
- Urinary incontinence
- Drooling
- Seizures
- Vomiting
- Dilated pupils
Most dogs recover from THC toxicity, but it is best for them to receive veterinary care to help manage the symptoms and prevent further consequences down the road. So, if you suspect your dog has consumed too much full-spectrum CBD or has otherwise consumed too much THC from any other source, contact your vet ASAP.
Can dogs have human CBD oil?
No, it is not a good idea to give your dog CBD oil or any other CBD product designed for humans. Many of these products are full-spectrum CBD products that contain more THC than is safe for dogs to consume. Dogs are far more sensitive to THC than humans. CBD products made for humans may also contain flavors, colors, or other additives that are unsafe for dogs or cause allergy symptoms in some dogs. Stick to CBD pet products only for your furry companion.
Is hemp seed oil the same thing as CBD oil for dogs?
No, hemp seed oil and CBD oil are two different products. CBD oil is extracted from the flowers and sometimes hemp leaves. It is a therapeutic substance or remedy usually given to dogs to ease pain or anxiety.
Hemp seed oil is pressed from the seeds of the hemp plant. It does have some health benefits because it is high in omega-3 fatty acids and other healthy fats. For instance, it may help reduce inflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease. Some hemp seed oil products for dogs promise these benefits, but they are not the same as CBD oil products for dogs.
Can you give a large dog CBD oil for small dogs?
Some brands offer different CBD oil formulas for dogs of different sizes. If you have a large dog and a small dog, you may not want to buy two separate formulas. Luckily, you don't have to.
Typically, the only difference between large dog and small dog products is the amount of CBD they contain. For example, CBD oil for large dogs may contain 10 mg of CBD per mL, whereas one for small dogs may contain 2 mg per mL. So, you can give your large dog a CBD product made for small dogs; you'll just have to give them a larger dose.
You can usually give a small dog a CBD product made for larger dogs, too. However, it can be harder to measure the dose precisely. If a large dog's dose of a certain oil is 1 mL, a small dog may only need 0.25 mL, which is a pretty small amount to measure. Ensure you have an accurate, well-marked syringe if you decide to go this route.
Find The Best CBD for Dogs Today!
CBD is a safe, effective remedy for dogs who struggle with anxiety, anxiety behaviors, pain, and even some neurological problems. There are many good brands available, but the five brands recommended in this article are true stand-outs in the industry. Read a little more about each one, and order the one you think will bring your dog the most relief. They're sure to thank you with a tail wag and maybe with an appreciative bark, too.