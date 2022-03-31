Identity

Lizzo launches a reality show for dancers with bigger bodies, then dances in the street

Lizzo at the Grammys in 2020.

What’s not to love about Lizzo? She’s talented in multiple ways, has impeccable fashion sense and encourages people to love themselves on a regular basis, so it’s no surprise that she’s taking her talents to the small screen. Lizzo recently created a reality show with Amazon Prime Video titled “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” where she is on the hunt with her choreographer and touring team to find new backup dancers for her upcoming tour.

This isn’t just any search for backup dancers though, it's a search for backup dancers in larger bodies and other varying body types and a celebration of dancers of all sizes. Lizzo posted to her Instagram about the excitement behind the show and the viral TikTok dance it created. In true Lizzo fashion, she took the opportunity to shut down part of Hollywood Boulevard and dance it out in the street with some of the dancers from the show.

Body positivity and the health at every size (HAES) movement have been steadily gaining traction and Lizzo has been unapologetic about how she dresses her body and the level of confidence she has. It is refreshing to see the landscape begin to change to include bodies that are more representative of the country in which we live. Lizzo’s fierce defiance of the societal norm of keeping larger bodies covered up has emboldened other women and some men to do the same.

A show like "Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" will continue to provide representation for body types outside of what society deems appropriate and healthy. It will show that bodies can move at every size and stand on a public stage to show the world what they can do. Lizzo often has dancers of various sizes on tour with her, but this will be the first time we'll get to see the hiring process happening in real time. Dancers have come from all over to audition for this show and be cast.

It’s no wonder that Lizzo decided to stop her car on Hollywood Boulevard to dance to the viral TikTok dance that bears the same title of her reality show. In her post on Instagram, the singer wrote “We shut DOWN Hollywood blvd (IN HEELS) last night in celebration of WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS—it’s been crazy watching the world do our dance.” The video and images included in the post show several of her talented dancers of all sizes recreating the viral dance created by Jemel McWilliams.

Body positivity is for everyone, but it’s especially important for people with large bodies. Representation in the media means people that have the lived experience of being larger in America can see the possibilities they have because they see someone else doing it. Representation goes so much further than feminism or race. It matters for everyone, but especially those who belong to marginalized groups.

Lizzo’s show is much needed and the ripples will continue far after the show wraps.

Joy

Dog owner dressed up as dog's favorite toy and his reaction was seriously adorable

Charlie the Golden 18/YouTube

Charlie the golden retriever got to experience a life-sized Mr. Quackers and it was sheer joy.

The first thing you need to know about Charlie the golden retriever is that he loves Mr. Quackers.

Mr. Quackers is Charlie's stuffed yellow duck. Charlie carries him around everywhere, he loves him so.

@charliethegolden18

I always so happ to see my lil bro 😋 #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever


Anyone who's had a dog with a favorite stuffy knows that it's a bit like a child with a favorite stuffy. As long as the stuffy is there, all is well. If stuffy goes missing, all hell breaks loose. Nobody take the stuffy away. Nobody lose the stuffy. Nobody mess with the stuffy.

Where they go, their stuffy goes.

Where Charlie goes, Mr. Quackers goes.

That's just the way it is.

Education

A short-staffed lunch lady needed help feeding 300 kids. Gordon Ramsey stepped in to help.

via GordonRamsaySubmissions/Flickr

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is notorious for having a bit of a temper on his shows “Hell's Kitchen” and “MasterChef.” But that doesn’t mean he can’t have a big heart, too.

Ramsay was being interviewed on the BBC's "The Radio 2 Breakfast Show" last week when kitchen manager Tina Clarke from Edward Peake Middle School in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, England jokingly called in to ask for help. She said she was "cooking on her own here" because two of her co-workers were out sick.

She had to prepare 300 meals for the students while short-staffed.

"I'm cooking here on my own, I work in a school kitchen and my chef has gone off sick and I have another one off with COVID, and I just wondered if Gordon would help me today and give me a hand?” Clarke asked jokingly.

Keep Reading Show less
Family

An elementary school had picture day on St. Patrick's Day and hilarious chaos ensued

via Henry Burrows/Flickr

A young girl posing in front of a green screen.

When I was a kid growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, on school picture day you posed in front of a backdrop that resembled something you’d see in a Sears portrait studio. But these days a lot of school photographers pose children in front of green screens so their parents can choose a background later.

The process is called “chroma keying” and it’s used for dropping digital effects into movies. The problem is that if you wear green in front of the screen, part of you will disappear when the new background is added.

Sugar Grove Elementary in Indianapolis, Indiana ran into some serious problems earlier this month after it decided to have picture day on St. Patrick’s Day. The school had scheduled its spring photos twice but the dates were changed due to inclement weather.

A few days after the photo shoot, parents got a real shock when the photo proofs arrived and their kids were partially invisable in the photos. They had floating, disembodied heads, and their clothing seemed to blend into the background of the shots.

Keep Reading Show less
