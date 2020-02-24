A stranger knocked on random doors and paid the rent of anyone who answered

Juan Gonzalez, host of That Was Epic on YouTube, performed random acts of kindness for strangers by paying their rent. The looks on the recipients' faces are incredible when they learn they just received no-strings-attached cash from a stranger looking to pay it forward.

It's also interesting to note how the recipients' demeanor changes when they go from wondering why a stranger is at their door to accepting the money.

The first person to have their rent paid thinks Gonzalez is an angel.



