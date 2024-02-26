Kid's outpouring of emotion meeting his baby brother for the first time has us wrecked
Love at its purest.
We've all seen our fair share of older-sibling-meets-new-baby videos, which are generally pretty darn adorable. But once in a while, one comes along that socks us square in the heart and has us desperately reaching for a tissue.
Brace yourselves, friends, because this is one video that truly requires a tissue warning.
Shared by @brianaarielle89 on TikTok, the video shows a preschooler dressed up in a dinosaur costume entering a hospital room to meet his newborn sibling for the first time. He asks, "Mommy, where is Hudson?" and is guided over to the cot where his baby brother is bundled.
At first, he walks right past him. But then he turns, sees him and simply stares for a few seconds.
A man's voice asks, "What do you think?" and oh, the emotion in his little voice as he breaks into tears.
"Hudsooooon!" he wails. "Hiiii!" And then he cries out the sweetest BFF declaration you'll ever hear.
Oof, right? This is the purest love there is. What a little sweetheart and what a lucky little brother Hudson is.
I regret to inform you that there is a part two, which is also adorable.
"I'm happy crying, okay?" Okay, kiddo. So is everyone else now.
Of course, not all young children are overcome with happiness when they get to meet their younger siblings. In fact, some kids can be downright hostile about it, asking the parents if they can send the baby back or acting out in anger and jealousy. Depending on their age, older siblings might demand more attention than usual or regress in certain developmental milestones, such as potty training.
For parents whose young children didn't gush with love when they met a new sibling, don't worry. Jealousy of babies is totally normal and doesn't mean your kids won't get along eventually. It just takes time to adjust to a new reality and a new dynamic in the household. Dr. Hindie M. Klein recommends tips like referring to the new baby as "our baby," letting the older sibling help in caring for the baby (in ways that are age-appropriate, of course) and providing some special parental one-on-one time with the older child to help kids more easily adjust to a new baby in the house.
Even baby Hudson and his big-hearted bro here will surely have sibling spats of their own over the years. Sibling love is complicated, but it's great to see it start off on such a beautiful note.
This article originally appeared on 9.21.22