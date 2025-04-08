81-year-old waitress who couldn't retire gets $300K, thanks to stranger who shared her story
She could barely walk, but needed the job because her $910/month from social security wasn’t enough to cover her bills.
“If I can make one video go viral, I hope it’s this one.”
These were words uttered by Tamie Konzier, a Pittsburgh-based esthetician and mom was out grabbing lunch with her son Leo at a local restaurant called Eat’n Park, when she noticed Betty, a friendly server who Konzier guessed must be in her 70s, struggling to walk.
Konzier then overheard Betty telling the table next to them (who was also concerned) that she only make $910 a month with social security, which wasn’t nearly enough to cover her bills. So, despite the pain she was in, she couldn’t afford to retire from working.
Determined to help, Konzier told viewers that she would be leaving a $40 tip, and any proceeds she made from the video she’d post alá the TikTok Creator Rewards Program would go directly to Betty. We also overhear Betty saying “I worked all my life as a waitress and I can’t retire. I’m 81, but I can still outdo all these whippersnappers…Take care and enjoy life because it’ll go by you fast!”
Konzier got her wish. Not only did the post go viral, but offers for donations began rolling in from others who were moved by Betty’s plight. It wasn’t long before Konzier was able to create a GoFundMe for Betty. Which, as of today, has raised $329,950.
In a follow-up video, we see Kozier in happy tears, thanking all these strangers for their generosity.
“You have no idea how many messages I’m getting from everyone. I’m gonna cry. I cannot believe that this happened. I told my dad on the phone today and he cried too. I don’t even know her and I’m crying.”
Of course, watching Betty react to the news is the best part of the whole story. Kozier ended up telling her the amount of the phone (which at the time was around $140,000), to which Betty replied: “I think I better get a financial adviser! You’re God!”
“I swear I’m not,” quipped Konzier
“You don’t know what this is going to help me for,” Betty continued, sharing how this would help with the “ financial difficulties” she and her family had been facing.
“I hope it helps you with everything,” said Konzier. “Bills … maybe you can go on a trip or something…I’m so happy for you! You deserve it.”
Konzier struck up a valuable point here. Regular, everyday people create God-like miracles all the time, when they feel an emotional connection to what—or who—they’re fighting for. And we don’t need to always need to know a person’s entire backstory in order to want to fight for them. Because humans are built to help one another. It’s easy to forget, but it’s also easy to remember. Stories like these certainly help with that.
Of course, there’s also something to be said here about the larger, systemic issue of social security. Betty is certainly not the only one suffering in this way. Social Security income alone isn't going to be sufficient for most people, let alone those with any kind of medical expenses. Not to mention the fact that Social Security is projected to run out in 2035. It’s fantastic that Betty got the help she needed, but policymakers need to balance the program’s costs and revenues on a collective scale so that no one is left in such a dire situation.
