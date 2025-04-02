1984 video of Robin Williams cracking up at his mom's jokes is the perfect comedy origin story
"So that's where he got it from."
Robin Williams kept audiences laughing for decades. From his early days on shows like Mork & Mindy to blockbuster hits like Mrs. Doubtfire and Aladdin, his comedic timing and sense of humor could tickle even the harshest critic. Since his tragic death in 2014 when he lost his battle with life long depression, people love to dig up his old comedic gems to reminisce on how funny he was.
Recently, a video resurfaced of the comedy actor, but this one is a little different. Instead of watching Robin razz talk show hosts or pull pranks on Muppets, you get to see him in a much more natural state–with his mom. It takes no time at all to see where Robin likely got his sense of humor from. The video is from a 1984 interview where celebrities were interviewed with their parents, so naturally Robins' mother Laurie Williams joined him for the segment.
The pair discussed a variety of topics as they seemingly took breaks between their tennis matches and the laughter is contagious. The laughter starts while they're volleying the ball back and forth over the net and continues well after with Laurie telling Robin to stop telling interviewers that he was a "fat little boy." She even pulled out an old black and white photo of the two as proof that he was a child of normal weight saying, "Is that a fat little boy?" to which Robin playfully interjects, "No, it's a marionette."
Robin Williams Hello GIF by 20th Century Fox Home EntertainmentGiphy
Before long they were off to another subject, this time about Robin being a serious child while it was his mother who was the queen of jokes, often at his father's expense. They reminisce about Laurie pulling a rubber band out of her nose, tricking his father to sit on whoopee cushions and flapping her cheeks at the dinner table, a move Robin was known for.
In one part of the interview, Robin shares a story about how trusting his mother was when he became famous, saying, "Mom is so trusting, she's actually one of the few people who gave the Inquirer every picture we had in the house." Laurie replies, "That's right" before Robin finishes the story. "They came to the house going 'oh we represent English Space Magazine we'd like to..." Robin trails off then imitates his mother's response, "'OH! Here take everything! Here's a...here's a little picture of him as not as a fat little boy. Here's a picture of him in the tub'," he goes on playfully as Laurie watches and laughs.
The video has been shared on multiple social media platforms with people commenting on how much fun the mother-son duo seemed to be having. It made others miss seeing him on their screens or miss hearing the sound of his laughter, while others came to a realization about the genuine nature of his laugh with his mom.
"This is wonderful. The saddest thing about this is that when you hear Robin's real laugh, you realize you've never actually heard him laugh before... just act like it in films. He was never not funny. He was never not surrounded by laughter. But to hear his own real laugh, you realize, was a rare thing his whole life," one person writes.
Whats Up Hello GIFGiphy
"This entire video had me smiling from ear to ear. I honestly lost it at the part where Laurie did the rubber-band trick. Robin's laugh over seeing her do it makes it all the more hilarious," someone else says.
Another person shares, "I love the moments where Robin's mom is even more outrageous than him. You can see where he got his humor from. It's wonderful that he had a good relationship with her. RIP to both of them Laughing and smiling together now too hopefully."
While one commenter chimes in with, "that infectious laughter he had here, makes me sooo happy! The laugh, the facial features, the humor, he DEFINITELY inherited all that from his mom. Mrs Laurie Williams, I'm sure you are so very proud of your boy. <3"
Robin will always be missed by his adoring fans for not only his talent but for who is was as a person. He has left behind a legacy of kindness, advocacy, and laughter that has continued and will continue for years to come.