John Krasinski injects positivity into pandemic by launching 'Some Good News' on YouTube
With the news cycle running nonstop coronavirus pandemic coverage, we could all use some uplifting content right now.
Sharing good news is Upworthy's jam (especially on our Instagram page, which is dedicated only to positive stories) so we're always happy to see new outlets highlighting the best of humanity. We're also fans of The Office, so we're also always happy to see John Krasinski.
John Krasinski plus good news almost seems like too much to hope for, but dreams really do come true, friends. Krasinski asked his Twitter followers to share any good news stories they'd come across and then launched a YouTube channel, "Some Good News," where he reports the stories from his home.
It's uplifting. It's funny. It includes Steve Carell. And it's just what we need to remind us to look for the bright spots when the world starts to feel dark.
Enjoy Episode 1 of Some Good News:
Some Good News with John Krasinski youtu.be
