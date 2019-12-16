I’m honestly fed up with all the bad news, so I illustrated 50 of the best ones from 2019

Mauro Gotti
12.16.19
Mauro Gotti

We are often bombarded with fear-mongering and shocking headlines that make us feel that the world is falling apart.

However, while it's important to report on problems and issues, I believe there is so much good in this world that it needs to be found and promoted just as widely.

Because of that, I started The Happy Broadcast. It's an anti-venom to the vitriolic rhetoric that pervades our media. Also, this year, I've illustrated even more happy news than in 2018.

We need more positive news to acknowledge that the world is actually getting better little by little.

More info: Instagram

#1

Mauro Gatti

When I'm working on The Happy Broadcast, I try to pick news that has an international appeal and touches themes like animal rights, climate change and science. News that shows how much we're progressing on many fronts despite being often bombarded with few-mongering headlines.


I think there are many reasons why negative news is dominating the media. It's like a sudden disaster a, it's more compelling than, for example, little improvements. Bad things can happen quickly, but good things aren't built in a day, and as they unfold, they're out of sync with the news cycle.

As humans, we have this thing called "negative bias" that make us respond quicker to bad or dangerous situations. Nowadays, this bias is getting in the way of our happiness and well-being, and even our productivity because most of the narrative surrounding us (print, online or mobile) is that the "world is ending".

#2

Mauro Gatti

I think we should find a balance between negative and positive news. From politics to climate change and economy, negative and bad news surrounds us everywhere we go. A potential solution could be to limit the amount of bad news, basically slow down our personal news cycle, adding some positive news to our "news diet" to make sure that our outlook on the world is more optimistic. Also, it's very important to invest time to deal with misinformation and the reliability of news sources.

#3

Mauro Gatti

#4

Mauro Gotti

#5

Mauro Gotti

#6

Mauro Gotti

#7

Mauro Gotti

#8

Mauro Gotti

#9

Mauro Gotti

#10

Mauro Gotti

#11

Mauro Gotti

#12

Mauro Gotti

#13

Mauro Gotti

#14

Mauro Gotti

#15

Mauro Gotti

#16

Mauro Gotti

#17

Mauro Gotti

#18

Mauro Gotti


#19

Mauro Gotti


#20

Mauro Gotti


#21

Mauro Gotti


#22

Mauro Gotti


#23

Mauro Gotti


#24

Mauro Gotti


#25

Mauro Gotti


#26

Mauro Gotti


#27

Mauro Gotti


#28

Mauro Gotti


#29

Mauro Gotti

#30

Mauro Gotti


#31

Mauro Gotti


#32

Mauro Gotti

#33

Mauro Gotti


#34

Mauro Gotti

#35

Mauro Gotti

#36

Mauro Gotti

#37

Mauro Gotti

#38

Mauro Gotti


#39

Mauro Gotti

#40

Mauro Gotti


#41

Mauro Gotti

#42

Mauro Gotti

#43

Mauro Gotti

#44

Mauro Gotti

#45

Mauro Gotti

#46

Mauro Gotti

#47

Mauro Gotti

#48

Mauro Gotti

#49

Mauro Gotti

#50

Mauro Gotti

good news illustrations 2019 uplifting
GOOD News

Viral stories show how 'fatphobia' has life-and-death consequences— even for babies and kids

Dadmin/Facebook, Evette Dionne/Twitter

Many people who carry extra weight on their bodies have stories to tell about problematic medical care. Maybe a medical issue was overlooked because of their weight. Perhaps a doctor prescribed losing weight as a solution to an issue that had nothing to do with being fat.

In our society, fat is looked upon as a health hazard at best and a character flaw at worst. While evidence does point to obesity being a health risk factor, judgments about other people's extra pounds go far beyond concerns over health. Companies make billions of dollars off of perpetuating society's obsession with thinness, from diet pills to weight loss programs to plastic surgery, and fat jokes seem to be the final frontier of socially acceptable cruelty and marginalization.

Keep Reading Show less
obesity fatphobia medical care health body shaming body positivity
popular

An airport made a Christmas tree out of confiscated items, and it's both festive and educational

When you're packing your bags for a trip, there's always that moment where you stop and wonder what you're allowed to bring. How many ounces is it again? One airport had a very simple and effective way to remind people what (literally) flies. The Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport, aka Lithuania's main airport, wanted to spread a message of airport safety and Holiday cheer. So, they made a Christmas tree entirely out of items confiscated from passengers during security screenings.

"Here at Lithuanian Airports, we are certain that you have seen many different Christmas trees - natural, modern, innovative, and simply quirky. We can guarantee - you haven't seen anything like this," wrote Lithuanian Airports in their LinkedIn post. "With knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all other sorts of dangerous goods on it - this Christmas tree has it all."

Keep Reading Show less
travel christmas tree vilnius lithuania airport security
popular

15-year-old boy created an app to help his grandmother with dementia. Now it's free for all.

As the African proverb says, "It takes a village to raise a child." It also takes a village to care for an elderly person with dementia as well.

Caring for someone with dementia usually requires a team of in-home caregivers, outside healthcare workers, and family members. The patient must be under constant supervision, take multiple medications, be fed, have their hygienic needs met, and be driven to and from doctor visits.

All the while, the patient needs to be given the opportunity to spend the rest of their days as happy and comfortable as possible.

Keep Reading Show less
popular

Tyler C. from the Bachelorette doesn't want praise for respecting a woman's boundaries, because it should be normal

The Bachelor franchise has consent issues. On the most recent season of the Bachelor, we saw Colton jump a fence after contestant Cassie said she didn't want to date him anymore, then pressure her into going back out with him. We also saw Luke P. on the Bachelorette pressure Hannah Brown into continuing the relationship even though she tried to dump him. Heck, they even had to shut down the filming of Bachelor in Paradise altogether over alleged consent issues between contestants Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson. So, it's refreshing when we see a contestant, like Tyler Cameron. take no for an answer. However, Cameron says he shouldn't be getting praise for being a gentleman. It should be normal.

On the most recent season of the Bachelorette, Brown said she didn't want to sleep with Cameron during their Fantasy Suite, a decision he respected. "She said that she didn't want to have sex, and I was like, 100%," he told Paper Magazine.

Keep Reading Show less
popular