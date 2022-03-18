Education

Artist takes the best 'good news' stories and transforms them into masterful illustrations

unnewscessary, good news, instagram artist
via Unnewscessary. Used with permission.

Headlines from Unnewscessary.

At Upworthy, we know a thing or two about the challenges that come with trying to spread good news in a world that tends to thrive on negativity. There are two main reasons why bad news makes the headlines, whereas the good stuff tends to be hidden on the back page.

First, people have evolved to pay attention to things that could be a potential threat. Hence, why crime, war, and political outrage are usually the top stories of the day. Second, good news sometimes doesn’t happen overnight.

“Obviously sudden, noteworthy, and rare events are the ones that make headlines, whereas long-term slow, steady, incremental progress is just not as interesting,” Chelsea Follett, Editor of Human Progress, another positivity site, told Upworthy.

ICS D, an illustration who prefers to remain anonymous, has created a wonderful Instagram page where they illustrate good news headlines so “so you won't forget them,” they told Upworthy.

Unnewscessary presents fun, dramatic visualizations of the day’s positive news headlines to show people what they may have missed and to make the stories “easy to remember.”

ICS D started the project in 2019, just before the pandemic hit. They started with a goal of doing 100 illustrations of news items that “cannot be photographed,” but the work soon became an addiction.

They’re proud to have posted dozens of positive news stories over the past two years, even though we’ve been living through a pandemic. “When you look over the whole gallery, given that most of them are good news, you can see what went well in the last two awful years,” they told Upworthy.

Waxworms eat plastic and poop alcohol

The Instagram page has received a lot of positive responses, but ICS D’s favorite was when a scientist contacted them out of the blue. “I got an email from a scientist that told me he's the one that made the discovery about waxworms that I illustrated. He was in awe!” they said.

ICS D believes that a lot of people are missing out on positive stories because they lack eye-catching share images.

"Some very interesting stories get lost in our feed because they have an ordinary cover picture, like a stock image that doesn’t say much,” they wrote at Behance. “That’s because some subjects are too abstract to be photographed, so editors are pairing them with something neutral and insipid.”

Here are 17 of the most memorable good news illustrations at Unnewscessary. Take a good look, you may have missed these headlines when they first came out.

1.) Doctors in Canada can now prescribe national park trips to patients

2.) Study finds men wearing face masks are the most attractive

3.) Pets' welfare will be conisidered when couples divorce

4.) Interrupting sleep after a few minutes can boost creativity

5.) Airbnb opens up housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees 

6.) Nature sounds improve your health

7.) The excavator driver from the Suez Canal said the memes made him work harder

8.) The 4-day work week is becoming a thing

9.) QAnon members are going back to reality

10.) Monkeys at Bali temple can spot expensive items to steal and ransom for food

11.) Abortion is now legal in Argentina

12.) San Francisco plans a basic income pilot program for artists

13.) Pope Francis voices support for same-sex marriage

14.) Romania establishes the animal police

15.) The World Food Programme won the Nobel Prize

16.) The Tasmanian devil returns to Australia

17.) Brazil's Football Federation announces equal pay for women and men 


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
good news
Health

Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

Byron Heath/Facebook

This article originally appeared on 07.28.21


Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

Some people pointed to Kerri Strug, who landed on one foot after vaulting with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics to help the U.S. win gold, as an example of the kind of sacrifice an athlete should be willing to make for their country.

Byron Heath shared some thoughts about that fateful day in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 370,000 times in less than a day.

Heath wrote:

Keep Reading Show less
well-being
Family

Parents, please start talking to your kids about periods as early as humanly possible

Photo via Canva

Some parents are taking issue with "Turning Red" talking about periods.

Let's talk about periods.

Some parents have taken issue with the Pixar movie "Turning Red" for several scenes in which the subject of a 13-year-old getting her period—even though she didn't, actually—is discussed and used for humor. There's nothing graphic in any way, unless you consider seeing boxes of menstrual pads graphic, but some parents thought that menstruation itself was an inappropriate topic for young kids.

I'm a fan of letting parents parent. None of us has a manual for this stuff and it's hard to know if you're making the right choices for your kids. Different families have different priorities, values and beliefs, and I think there are a million ways to raise conscientious, contributing humans.

I'm also a fan of choosing age-appropriate content for kids when it comes to things that they're not ready to process yet. My kids are teens and young adults now, but when they were younger I was picky about what they consumed media-wise. There is some content young kids simply aren't ready to process and that can have a negative impact on their developing psyches, which is why sex and violence are screened for in age-based movie and TV ratings.

Periods, however, are an entirely different story.

Keep Reading Show less
menstruation
Joy

People are loving this hilarious video of cheerleaders saving a stuck basketball

Youtube

Proof that cheerleading is the ultimate sport

The true MVP during an NCAA March Madness game wasn’t even a basketball player. Instead, the game was saved by a couple of cheerleaders who quite literally rose to the challenge to save the day.

A hilarious clip sweeping the internet shows a basketball completely stuck between the backboard and shot clock as St. Mary’s College played against Indiana in Portland, Oregon.

Not even the tallest players could jump high enough to retrieve it. A mop didn’t work, a referee on a chair didn’t work. They were quickly running out of ideas.

“Major issues here in Portland,” the announcer chuckled.

I mean, they could have gotten another ball, but where’s the fun in that?

Luckily, inspiration hit!

Keep Reading Show less
indiana cheerleader saves stuck basketball
Education

People are sharing the one 'simple rule that would fix the world if people actually followed it'

via Pexels

A teacher lists his class rules.

The world would be a much better place if humans weren’t so … human. We all fall short of perfection. Common sense is, sadly, not too common. And there’s one guy out there who always manages to screw things up when things start getting good.

Call it Murphy’s law. Call it the great “reason we can’t have nice things.” Call it entropy. It feels like a whole lot of pain could be avoided if we all had just a little bit more sense.

But what if there was one rule that we all agreed to follow to make everyone’s life better? What would this magical rule be?

A Reddit user who goes by the name P4insplatter came to this realization and asked the AskReddit subforum, “What simple rule would fix the world if everyone actually followed it?” They received dozens of simple rules that if everyone got behind would make the world drastically better.

It’s no shock that most of them felt like a variation of the Golden Rule. It’s funny that a lot of folks believe the world would seriously improve if we could just abide by a simple saying that we all learned in kindergarten.

Also known as the “ethics of reciprocity,” the Golden Rule is so innate to humans that versions of it have been found in religions and cultures throughout the world.

Here are 17 of the best responses to P4insplatter’s simple, but world-altering question.

Keep Reading Show less
wisdom
Trending Stories