ESPN's Elle Duncan shared how much Kobe Bryant loved being a 'girl dad' in a tearful tribute

There are so many stories about Kobe Bryant flooding our media feeds, it's hard to wade through them all. But if you only watch one tribute, watch this one. Bryant leaves a legacy that is inspiring for some and complicated for others, but no one can deny his unbridled adoration for his four daughters.

Though he will go down in history as one of the best basketball players that ever lived, this video from ESPN's Elle Duncan shows that he was proudest of being a "girl dad."

Grab a tissue and watch Duncan's tearful tribute.



