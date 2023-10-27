+
Health

'I'm so upset.' Gen Z woman is devastated after her first day at a 9-to-5 office job.

Reality just set in hard.

9 to 5 jobs, tiktok, 40 hour work week
via BrielleBelly123/TikTok

Brielle Asero had a hard first day at work.

TikTokker Brielle Asero, a recent college graduate, had a rude awakening after her first day at a new 9-to-5, 40-hour-a-week office job. The experience had her wondering how she would find the time to have a life given her commute and long work day.

Every day, the woman has a 2-hour commute from New Jersey to New York City.

“I’m so upset,” she says in the video, saying it’s not the job but the schedule that’s the problem. "I get on the train at 7:30 a.m., and I don't get home until 6:15 p.m. [at the] earliest. I don't have time to do anything!" Asero says in a video seen over 2.6 million times.

She calls the schedule “crazy” and asks, “How do you have friends? How do you have time to meet a guy?"

“I don’t have the time to do anything,” she continued. “I want to shower, eat my dinner, and go to sleep. I don’t have the time or energy to cook my dinner either. I don’t have energy to work out, like, that’s out of the window. I’m so upset, oh my god.”

@brielleybelly123

im also getting sick leave me alone im emotional ok i feel 12 and im scared of not having time to live

After the video went viral, Asero clarified her comments in a follow-up where she noted that many people have it harder than she does.

"So me, I'm just one worker. I shouldn't represent everybody because I don't even have half the struggles most people do,” she said. “Most people have kids and animals. Imagine me leaving a dog or kid at home from 7:30 in the morning to 7:30 at night."

Asero added that she is "thankful" for her job because not many companies are willing to train college graduates.

@brielleybelly123

@Business Insider @The Daily Dot heres my official comment take it and run since no one wants to run me my check $$$

@Business Insider @The Daily Dot heres my official comment take it and run since no one wants to run me my check $$$

