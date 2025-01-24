upworthy
Joy

Study shows how reframing your life as a Hero's Journey' can change it for the better

Researchers shared 7 keys that can help you become the hero of your own life.

man standing with a caped hero shadow behind him
Photo credit: Canva

Be the hero of your own life.

When you think about your life, do you ever imagine it's a movie or a book with yourself as the main character? And not just any main character, but an actual hero? If not, you may want to start.

Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that making yourself the hero of your own story, with all the elements of a classic “hero’s journey,” can make your life feel more meaningful and significant and may even increase your resilience in the face of challenges.

How does looking at your life as a hero's journey help?

Study author and assistant professor of management and organization at Boston College, Benjamin A. Rogers, tells TIME that human brains are wired for stories and respond to them in powerful ways. "This is how we've been communicating and understanding ourselves for thousands of years,” he said. Think of how many stories we have of heroes, from Hercules to Harry Potter.

That doesn’t mean you need to go out and slay dragons or take down bad guys or rescue someone from the brink of disaster. It simply means that the story you tell yourself about your life matters, and seeing yourself as the hero in your own life story makes a difference. But how do you do that? How do you make yourself into a hero, especially if you don’t see yourself as one?

caped hero standing on a mountainYou are the protagonist in your life story. Photo credit: Canva

What makes your life a Hero's Journey?

The researchers created identified seven key Hero’s Journey elements that people can reflect on to see their lives in a new light:

Protagonist: The main character of the story—you. The protagonist is the person people are rooting for, so reflect on who you are in your life story. What is your identity? What do you stand for? What values do you hold most dear?

Shifts: New things or circumstances that push your life in different directions. What changes in your life have led you to where and who you are today?

Quests: Something you're working toward. What do you want in life? What are your goals?

Allies: People who are on your side. Who do you have in your life to support you on your journey?

Challenges: Could be situations or other people that are obstacles pursuing your quest. What or who is getting in your way?

Transformation: How you grow as you take your journey. What lessons have you learned? How have you become better, stronger, wiser, healthier, etc?

Legacy: What you leave behind for others. What will you share from what you've gained? How with the community benefit from your life's journey?

The study authors shared in Scientific American how they used these elements in the study to help people develop this hero's journey lens for their life story:

"We developed a 'restorying' intervention in which we prompted people to retell their story as a hero's journey. Participants identified each of the seven elements in their life, and then we encouraged them to weave these pieces together into a coherent narrative.

In six studies with more than 1,700 participants, we confirmed that this restorying intervention worked: it helped people see their life as a hero's journey, which in turn made that life feel more meaningful. Intervention recipients also reported greater well-being and became more resilient in the face of personal challenges; these participants saw obstacles more positively and dealt with them more creatively."

According to the researchers, it didn't matter how meaningful the participants had felt their lives were before. All participants got a boost in meaning and well-being from the exercise. However, there were two key components of the intervention that made it effective. Not only did participants identify the seven elements of the hero's journey but they wove them together into a coherent narrative—literally telling their life story as a narrative. "In other studies, we found that doing only one or the other—such as describing aspects of one's life that resembled the hero's journey without linking them together—had a much more modest effect on feelings of meaning in life than doing both," the researchers wrote.

It's definitely worth a try. As Rogers told TIME, “The way that people tell their life story shapes how meaningful their lives feel. And you don’t have to live a super heroic life or be a person of adventure—virtually anyone can rewrite their story as a Hero’s Journey.”

life hacks
Trending Stories