Joy

Hilarious Halloween costumes for dressing up your dogs

Chucky dog is too much.

halloween costumes dogs
California Costume Collections/Amazon, TOMSENN/Amazon

Dress your dog up as Chucky, a lion and more.

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's costume crunch time.

As people are making their final decisions about whether to go scary, silly, cute or obscure, some are also deciding how to dress up their doggos. Who doesn't love seeing a pup with a superhero cape or a dog in a wig and sunglasses bopping down the street?

Whether dogs truly appreciate being dressed up is up for debate. Some people might think it's cruel to put clothes on an animal, but according to PetMD, not all dogs dislike being dressed up. For those who clearly don't mind, it can be fun to find Halloween costumes that will make the neighbors giggle.

Some dog costumes are pretty basic, but some definitely exceed expectations. People have been sharing dog costumes on social media that are too clever and hilarious to pass up.

For instance, check out this pumpkin-carrying costume that creates an illusion of two people struggling to haul around a pumpkin.

So funny.

Or how about a doggo Chucky costume? These cutie-pies with their little psycho doll costumes are both so adorable and so creepy.

If you really want to freak people out and you have a small dog—especially one with short legs—grab a fuzzy tarantula or big black spider costume. Watch how people get pranked with eight-legged doggos:

If your dog is bigger and beige, try transforming them into a lion with a lion's mane costume. Super simple, but the right doggo can pull off a genuine dupe from a distance.

Also in the transforming-into-other-animals category, how about these cute little panda costumes? On a little white dog, the effect is pure perfection, especially when they're coming straight at you.

@aravosis

#Dogs dressed as pandas for #Halloween. You’ll thank me. #costumes #dogsofttiktok

And for a little yeehaw fun, check out this cowboy bull rider costume. If you can get your pup to run around in circles like this one, you've got some serious entertainment on your hands.

If you decide to get a dog costume, make sure you check the measurements to get the right size for your furry friend.

Happy Halloween, everyone!

dog halloween costumes
Joy

Family decorates their house for Halloween with a funny new skeleton scene every day in October

Skeletons playing Twister, why not?

via Oscar Carrero

The Dinotes' hilarious skeletons.

The Dinote family of San Antonio, Texas, inadvertently started a tradition in 2020 when they purchased two human skeletons and a skeleton dog to decorate their lawn for Halloween. Steven Dinote told KSAT they jokingly propped one up against a lawnmower, which gave his wife, Danielle, the idea of making the skeleton walk the dog the next day.

This led to a competition where the family members try to outdo one another with funny ideas.

"It started as a joke in October 2020 when everyone was home during the pandemic," Steven told Today. The displays became must-sees for the people in the neighborhood who would stroll by their house to see what the skeletons were up to each day.

“We didn’t realize how popular it got … we had neighbors all of a sudden walk on up and say ‘We love your display, we purposely change our walks just to see what you got,’” Dinote said. Since 2020, the skeleton display has expanded to four adults, a kid, a dog, a cat and a piranha-like fish.

halloween
