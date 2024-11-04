Grandma went viral with her three simple yet hilarious 'funeral rules'
Bertha is NOT invited.
Forget kids. Grandmas say the darndest things. One grandma in particular took TikTok by storm for her brutally honest, yet hilarious “funeral rules.” And though Grandma Lill adds the caveat that it won’t be anytime soon, you had better remember these rules when the day finally comes. Or there might be two funerals to plan.
Grandma Lill is no stranger to the spotlight. Her social media bios all read “I’m a celebrity” and she’s not foolin’ around. She has her own clothing line, YouTube Channel and her name has been uttered by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and Steve Harvey. She’s basically the internet’s favorite granny.
But this video takes the cake at a whopping 20 million views. She’s gone full-blown viral now. Probably because she inadvertently brings up some little gems of wisdom we could all apply to dealing with the passing of a loved one.
Or maybe it's just cause she's delightfully cantankerous. Either way, it makes for some wholesome entertainment.
Without further ado, here are those three important rules:
1. Cry. But not too much.
Or, as Grandma Lill puts it, “don’t make a fool of yourself.”
Funerals can be just as much about commemorating as they are expressing grief. We can also share the happy memories we have of those who have passed, not just shed tears.
I think this is what grandma Lill was getting at. Or maybe she just doesn’t like you stealing the attention.
2. Bertha ISN'T invited.
Whoever this Bertha chick is … she messed up. She messed up big time. Bertha, you have been CANCELED.
And hey, why shouldn’t we decide who’s on the invite list for our last big day? If, for example, there’s a family member who caused a lot of pain, or with whom we just didn’t share a kinship … perhaps there doesn’t have to be an obligation to invite them to these major life moments.
Basically, this is your permission slip to openly decline any and all Berthas in your life. That goes for weddings, birthday parties, baby showers … you name it. Don’t let her in!
3. Get drunk afterward.
As long as you take a shot for Grandma Lill.
After the ceremony honors what’s lost, take a moment to let go and move forward with the life that is still around you. Something tells me that letting it all go and celebrating life is something Grandma Lill’s a pro at.
Check out Grandma Lill's 'Funeral Rules' below:
@grandma_droniak it wont be any time soon but dont forget it #funeral #grandma #rules #dontcry #funeralservices #wake #greenscreen ♬ original sound - grandma_droniak
Of course, funerals aren’t the only topic Grandma Lill can make you laugh about. Her TikTok channel is a carefully curated gallery of pure funny. Everything from bingo jokes to advice for getting back at your ex (yeah, she shows no mercy) can be found here.
This article originally appeared on 4.5.22