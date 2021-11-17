Culture

The strangers who met via a mistake text are celebrating their sixth Thanksgiving together

friendship, thanksgiving, grandma
Jamal Hinton/Twitter

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton met when she accidentally invited him to Thanksgiving dinner in 2016.

In 2016, Wanda Dench texted her 24-year-old grandson to tell him that Thanksgiving dinner would be at her house at 3:00 p.m. She received a text back that said, "Who is this?"

Dench responded, "Your grandma," but the recipient of the text was not, in fact, Dench's grandson. It was a 17-year-old high schooler named Jamal Hinton. After the two exchanged selfies and established that Dench had the wrong number, Hinton joked, "Can I still get a plate tho?"

"Of course you can," Dench wrote back. "That's what grandmas do…feed everyone."

Amazingly, Hinton took her up on the offer, and so began the wholesome Thanksgiving story the internet can't get enough of.

Every year since, Dench and Hinton have gathered to enjoy Thanksgiving together. Hinton has documented their holiday gatherings on social media, and this year's Twitter announcement that the tradition is continuing for a sixth year garnered a million likes in one day. The post includes a screenshot of Dench's text to Hinton—from "Grandma Wanda"—that reads: "It would bring me great joy if you, Mikaela and your family would come to my house on Thanksgiving day to share good food and great conversation. Your friend always, Wanda." It also included a photo of Wanda and her husband Lonnie with Jamal and his girlfriend Mikaela from two Thanksgivings ago.

Sadly, this year's dinner, like last year's, will be missing one. Lonnie passed away from COVID-19 in April 2020, so last year's Thanksgiving photo included his picture in a frame.

There's something so simple and pure about the way these strangers met by accident and created a lovely tradition out of it.

Dench shared with ABC News that she grew up in a military family. "We moved around a lot so I was always going to new places. And so strangers were not strangers to me," she said. "Family is more than blood. It's the people you want to be with."

Hinton told the New York Post in 2019 that the two text one another regularly and get together every couple of months, and they both love seeing people's joy when they hear about their unexpected friendship.

"We are both really passionate and love talking about our story and how many people have reached out to us and told us how it affects them," he said. "We are both very happy and grateful that we could be the centerpiece to such an amazing story and bring joy and faith in so many different people."

Hinton said people frequently tell him that the story restores their faith in humanity.

"It makes me feel good knowing something I was a part of affected so many people in a good way," he said.

With so much grief and division and general ickiness in the world, it's refreshing to see two human beings connect like this. And it's even more heartening to see that they've nurtured their friendship over the years, through life changes and loss. This is what life should be like—thank you, Wanda and Jamal, for the beautiful annual reminder of what we can be.

culture
She created a network of neighbors to ensure no one loses their pets due to hardship

Maria Ducasse of Brooklyn is an inspiring example of how one person can unite a community to ensure no one loses their pet because of hardship.

Three years ago, she founded East New York Dog Lovers a nonprofit that has grown to have 29 foster homes, 200 volunteers, and helped reconnect more than 50 dogs with their people. It's a safety net where struggling pet owners get emergency fostering, help with medical bills, and food for their fur babies.

"Our biggest mission is to end pet surrendering," Maria told Chewy. "So whatever help may be needed—food, vet care, whatever you need to keep your pet at home—we are willing to supply and help you."

Maria has arranged for people struggling with homelessness, domestic violence, and medical emergencies to connect with fosters who care for their pets until they're back on their feet. Her hard work keeps families intact and pets safe.

"We just keep getting bigger," Maria says. "Every time we go out there and help somebody, they're like, 'I'm in—how can I help?'"

Maria's wonderful work was recently profiled by Chewy in the video above entitled, "A Day in the Life of a Community Pet Foster."

dogs
Family

Therapist makes adorable videos explaining everything you should know about dog psychology

via Millie The Noodle Horse/TikTok

Millie the Noodle Horse.

One of the most humane trends in the past 30 years of American life has been the decline in greyhound racing. After hitting its peak in 1985, state laws have led to the closure of racetracks across the country.

By the end of 2022, there will only be two active greyhound tracks in the United States, both in West Virginia.

The change in attitudes toward dog racing has meant an increase in greyhounds being rescued and living second lives as family pets. Greyhounds are great around children, have happy dispositions and, even though they're fast on the track, they don't require a lot of exercise.

This has led them to have the nickname the "45 mile-per-hour couch potato."

dogs
Heroes

Students achieve more when they see themselves represented in their teachers and learning material

Courtesy of Jamel Holmes
As a kid, Jamel Holmes knew he wanted to be a teacher. He would spend rainy days giving spelling tests and playing math games with other children in his apartment building in New York's South Bronx.

But throughout elementary school, Holmes never had a teacher who looked like him. It wasn't until seventh grade that he had his first Black male teacher—Mr. Emdin. In some ways, he was lucky. Nearly 80% of teachers in the U.S. are white, and many Americans go their entire educations without having even one non-white teacher.

Teachers of color make a difference, which is why education nonprofit DonorsChoose has teamed up with The Allstate Foundation to support them. According to research from Johns Hopkins University and American University, having at least one Black teacher in grades three through five reduces the likelihood of Black students dropping out of high school by up to 39% and increases the likelihood that students from low-income households will aspire to attend college. An analysis published in Education Next also found that Black teachers tend to have higher expectations of Black students, which contributes to greater success.

racial equity
Culture

Two Inuit women demonstrate what an 'Eskimo kiss' actually looks like

Shina Nova/TikTok

Shina and Kayuula Novalinga show what a kunik looks like.

Most Americans have heard the term "Eskimo kiss" and probably have a mental picture of what one is. What many of us may not know is that 1) Eskimo is an outdated term that is generally rejected by the indigenous people of the north to whom it refers, and 2) what we imagine about that "kiss" is not actually accurate.

An Inuit daughter and mother duo shared what a kunik—the correct term for it—really looks like in a video on TikTok. Shina Novalinga shares a lot about Inuit culture on her TikTok channel, and her mother Kayuula Novalinga often joins her to demonstrate this expression of affection.

First, they showed what people usually think of when they think of an "Eskimo kiss"—two people rubbing their noses together. Then they shared what they actually do, which is press their nose against someone's cheek.

Watch:

culture
Culture

John Mayer had a wonderful response to a Taylor Swift fan who wished him dead

via Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons

John Mayer and Tayloe Swift

Taylor Swift gave a tour de force performance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend of a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal.

The performance was to promote her new album "Red (Taylor's Version)" which is a re-recording of her classic 2012 CD. Swift is in the process of re-recording every album she made before 2019 to reclaim the rights to her music. Her older recordings are owned by Shamrock Holdings, which gets paid whenever someone streams or buys the songs.

Swift hopes that fans will opt to listen to the new versions that she owns over the older ones.

music
