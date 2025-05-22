Gen Xers prove they still got the moves in wholesome 'dance like it's the 80s' trend
Some things you never forget.
It's just a fact of life that as you get older, you somehow get "less cool." Of course, you also care much less about being cool, so it doesn't really sting all that much. But every once in a while, it's nice to show the kids that they're not the only ones who know how to vibe.
And that was exactly the feat achieved by Gen Xers during a wholesome TikTok trend that instantly transported you right back in the attitude-filled, neon colored post-disco Decade of Decadence, otherwise known as the 80s.
Specifically, it’ took you back to an 80s dance club. In the trend, which peaked around a years ago, kids asked their parents to “dance like it’s the 80s,” as the 1984 track “Smalltown Boy” by the British pop band Bronski Beat played in the background. The song's high energy tempo mixed with heartbreaking, anguish-ridden lyrics make it a fitting choice to bring us back to the time period.
As for the parents—let's just say that muscle memory kicked in the minute the tune began to play, and it was a whole vibe.
Check out Tabatha Lynn's video of her mom, Leanne Lynn, which quickly racked up over 8 million views.
@tabathalynnk My moms 80s dance moves, I wanna be her when I grow up 😍 our kids better not ask us this in 30 years 😂 #80s #momsoftiktok #dancemoves ♬ Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat
Leanne and Tabatha told TODAY that since going viral, the dance became a common “topic of conversation in the family text group.”
There are two factors here that folks really seem to connect with. One: 80s dancing was simple. Just moving to the rhythm, maybe a head bob for some flair or a robot if you’re feeling adventurous. Of course, the 80s had ambitious moves like the worm and the moonwalk, but for the most part it was just about groovin’ to beat.
@marynepi One thing about Ms. Suzanne, shes gonna slay. #fypage #dance #slay #80s #yasqueen #trending #trend ♬ Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat
Two: there’s something inexplicably heartwarming about seeing the parents light up at the chance to go back to the days of their youth.
“I can literally see the young women in these women spring out in fluidity. Love this trend,” one person commented.
@lavaleritaaa Love her 😭 “Se me espeluco el moño” 😂 #80s #momdancechallenge ♬ Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat
Another seconded, “I love seeing moms remember when they were just themselves.”
Of course, dads are totally rocking this trend too. Check it out:
@chrisbrown711 I dont normally do trends but i got in on this one. How did I do? #fyp #blessed #80sdancechallenge #80smusic #80s ♬ Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat
The 80s was a time of rapid expansion for music. Much of this we have the birth of MTV to thank for, which subsequently dropped music videos, CDs and a vast array of music sub genres straight into the heart of pop culture.
Plus, the 80s brought us the synthesizer, which remains a strangely satisfying sound even in 2024. So while the era might have brought some things that most of us would prefer not to revisit—like acid washed denim and awful, awful hairstyles—some of its gems are truly timeless.
The trend also shows how, even though the weekly outing to a dance hall might be a thing of the past, people inherently want to bust a move. Luckily, there’s no shortage of clubs that cater to someone’s music tastes, no matter the era.
Speaking for 00s teens everywhere…just play the Cha Cha slide and we’ll come a-runnin.
This article originally appeared last year.