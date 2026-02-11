upworthy
Celebrity

Actress Gabourey Sidibe shocks fans by revealing everyone's been pronouncing her name wrong

"It's Senegalese, so it's got accents that I don't use."

Gabourey Sidibe; names; baby names; name pronunciation; common names; uncommon names
Greg Hernandez/Wikimedia Commons

Actress Gabourey Sidibe shocks fans by revealing everyone's been mispronouncing her name

Some names take a few tries to get right. People who grew up with slightly more complicated names often envied those who could find their name on keychains at amusement parks. Gabourey Sidibe is personally familiar with the struggle of living with a unique name. The Oscar-nominated actress is known for her breakout role in the 2009 film Precious.

Since stepping onto the scene, the pronunciation of her name seems to vary depending on who says it. But recently, in an interview, the actress revealed that no one has pronounced her name the way her parents intended. Nischelle Turner caught up with the actress on Entertainment Tonight as she promotes her directorial debut for Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy, premiering on Lifetime.

After reminiscing on Sidibe's first interview with the network, the pair shifted gears, eventually landing on the actress's name pronunciation. Turner appeared shocked when the mom of twins revealed the proper pronunciation.

It starts with Turner asking if her last name is pronounced " si-da-bay " or "si-di-bay." Neither pronunciation was correct. The actress smiles and says, "It's actually si-DEE-beh. It's Senegalese, so it's got accents that I don't use, but I usually say Sidi-bay because Americans need things to rhyme, so I say it's Sidi-bay like city by the bay. For the record, my name also is not Gab-ou-ray," She laughs. "If that matters."

Gabourey Sidibe; names; baby names; name pronunciation; common names; uncommon names Gabourey SidibeJohn Matthew Smith/Wikimedia Commons

Turner's face says what plenty of viewers were probably thinking. Has the world been pronouncing her entire name incorrectly since she became famous? Yes, yes, it has. "It is actually, Ga-BOU-rey," Sidibe shares while Turner repeats her pronunciation. "You're from America," she giggles nearly uncontrollably. The Entertainment Tonight host demands that the actress make people say her name correctly, but she has no plans to correct people.

Turns out, Sidibe began embracing her Americanized pronunciation when she was still in school. Like many with unique names, she was used to people mispronouncing her name, and she used to correct them. Eventually, she decided that Gabby worked because people didn't have difficulty saying that name. Some people who struggle with others pronouncing their name correctly can go in the opposite direction. They may start not being confident enough to correct others, but as they age, they begin to find themselves demanding that people put in the effort to learn their actual name.

As for Sidibe, she says, "I would rather be some name I decide is good enough rather than it being completely butchered."

People who viewed the clip are happy to learn the pronunciation of her name, with one person sharing, "I’m actually very happy she is telling us how to properly pronounce her name!!"

This person says they have regrets about shortening their name, writing, "I shortened my name when I was younger because I got tired of people butchering it. As I got older, I realized that's their problem, not mine. SAY MY NAME! SAY YOUR NAME!"

Gabourey Sidibe; names; baby names; name pronunciation; common names; uncommon names Gabourey SidibeSiebbi/Wikimedia Commons

Another shares that they love how the actress's name is pronounced, "I LOVE how she actually pronounces it! Beautiful name!"

"Make us learn your name. I love it and it’s who you are . But I get it, folks call me Mya and correcting my whole life is exhausting.. but if I want you to know who I am, ima correct you - it’s ME’YA Miya," someone else chimes in.

Names are important, but everyone has their own approach to how they deal with incorrect pronunciations. Some prefer nicknames that they choose, like Sidibe, while others prefer people pronounce their full names correctly. While others may not correct anyone and answer to whatever name is called, asking someone how they pronounce their name may help stop mispronunciations and help the person feel seen.

