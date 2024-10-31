'Flattery works': Plus, 14 other things 'everyone knows' but is afraid to say in public
Here's a glimpse into what people really think.
For most of us, there is an enormous chasm between what we think and say aloud. Comedians, artists and writers have the privilege of being able to speak their minds publicly, but for most of us, it’s hard to find the right time to be brutally honest.
That causes a big problem because many of us are tortured by thoughts and feelings that we think may be inappropriate. When, in reality, many folks feel the same way, they just can’t share them either.
That’s why the internet is so awesome. It gives us a place to be honest and share what we wouldn’t discuss at a polite cocktail party.
A Redditor named Fastenbauer asked folks on the AskReddit forum to share something that “everybody knows” but “nobody says aloud,” and it received over 3,500 responses. Many revolved around ways life is inherently unfair and how human civilization is more precarious than we’d like to admit.
Some of the ideas the posters shared are a little dark, but that’s okay if it lets some people know they're not the only one who thinks that way.
Here are 15 things that everybody knows but nobody says out loud.
1. Sane parents are a privilege
"Having mentally sane parents is one of the most important privileges in life, yet it isn't talked about nearly as much as race, class etc."
"I don’t think that people who do have mentally sane parents know this or will ever truly understand this."
2. Friendships are fragile
"Some friendships only last as long as they're convenient or beneficial."
"Not all friendships need to be deep and permanent. I don't stay in touch with most of my friends from my former job, but that doesn't mean we weren't friends. If circumstances brought us together again, we'd probably easily continue where we left off."
3. Looks matter
"Looks do matter, and they matter a lot."
"As someone that went from a chubby neckbeard gamer type to a ripped athletic type that actually does skincare and grooming...yeah, yes it does and a lot. It is a night and day difference the way people interact with you."
"Looks determine whether you will get a job, If you can get a date or If a person in public will be nice to you or give you contempt and definitely how people perceive you."
4. Money matters
"And it does buy happiness. Yeah, there are diminishing returns after a certain amount, but more money usually means a happier individual."
"This is because money means financial security. Buying food when you're hungry. Having a home without fear. Freedom to travel an appreciable distance. Not having to worry so much about personal life changes like job loss, pregnancy, or health problems."
5. Flattery works
"Flattery will, in fact, get you everywhere."
"Yeah, you might be the most skilled person in your field, but at some point, you WILL have to play along if you want to get a better salary/position/situation."
6. Being alive is strange
"That being alive at all and conscious is just really, really weird."
"It's like when you wake up from some messed up dream and think, 'What the hell was that? Thank god I'm back in the real world,' only to then realize that you still really have no idea what's going on and never can or will know."
"Why is there anything at all? Seems more probably there would be absolutely nothing. No stuff, life, atoms, etc. everything just never having ever existed. Why is there anything at all?"
7. We all have dark thoughts
"We all have dark thoughts that we don't act on."
"Learning the name for this (intrusive thoughts) and that it's not uncommon was such a huge relief. I love the internet."
8. Emotional intelligence is underrated
"Something I’ve noticed among colleagues is that the ones with strong EI/communication are the ones that are thriving in this difficult market. The soft skills are HUGE and unfortunately only business students learn about it."
"Most people don't even know what it is, and when you tell someone they don't have it, they get angry with you because of it... showing they don't have it."
9. Adulthood doesn't exist
"We are all just kids walking around in grown-up bodies."
"I’m 50. Looking around and NOT seeing any grown-ups is terrifying"
10. Nothing really matters
"Our world is a house of cards. It’s all meaningless, but we all rely on the structure, so no one wants to knock it down."
"The idea of meaning was created by us. There is no meaning or value inherent to anything. We make things have meaning or value through our biased perception."
11. Do you really care?
"When someone asks 'How are you?' they don't actually want to hear how you are."
"The thing is, it’s not actually a question. It’s a polite, perfunctory greeting disguised as a question. And the appropriate counter-greeting is something along the lines of, 'Fine, thanks. And you?' Answering honestly isn’t being radically honest. It’s just messing up the flow of the greeting."
12. Luck is huge
"Everybody knows that success often comes from luck and timing, but we rarely admit it. We prefer to believe it's all hard work and talent."
"To credit something other than hard work is to admit that people aren't fully in control of their own circumstances, which breaks the whole 'work hard, get ahead' schtick."
13. People who get paid the least do most of the work
"Anyone working a fast food job is working way harder than most of us."
14. We're trying our best
"No one actually knows what they're doing. We're all just trying our best."
"Been working at a cellphone retailer for 2 months now and it’s amazing how many guys have been here for years and literally have no idea what buttons do when they’re pushing when doing a sale. There’s maybe one or two that actually understand what they’re doing."
15. Complaining vs. fixing
"Most people spend their time complaining about things out of their control rather than fixing things in their control."
"Also why people get annoyed when you point out solutions, because they tend not to want to focus on solutions to their problems. Only venting about them."