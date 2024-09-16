Doctors warn you should never pop a pimple in the in the 'triangle of death' on your face
It could cause some severe health problems, including death.
Parents always warn teenagers not to pop their acne because it will leave a scar, but that doesn’t always stop them from trying to eliminate painful blemishes that make them feel like the entire world is staring at them. However, recently, doctors have been warning people that popping zits in a specific area of the face can, in rare cases, lead to death.
Doctors say people should avoid popping pimples in an area of the face known as the “triangle of death.” The triangle covers the center of the face and extends from the bridge of your nose down to your upper lip.
The dangers of popping zits in the triangle became a big news item after many TikTok doctors shared a popular rumor that a Brazillian teen died from popping a pimple on her face.
@dermdoctor
RIP @realstories be careful in the triangle of death… this is possible but incredibly rare #dermatologist
Is it dangerous to pop pimples on my face?
Regardless if the story of the Brazilian teen is true, the takeaway from the story is important. One can get a serious infection and even die from popping a pimple inside the triangle of death. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this part of the face is a direct line to your brain.
“This area is unique because there are a lot of blood vessels there that are connected to the brain,” Dr. Kiyanna Williams tells Self. “If you were to get an infection [in the triangle of death] and it happened to spread, it could go down those blood vessels [in the cavernous sinus] connected to the brain and cause larger problems.”
These problems include a stroke, vision loss, or even death.
Infections that start with a popped pimple can lead to septic cavernous sinus thrombosis, a blood clot in the cavernous sinus that can create a brain abscess, damage to facial nerves, meningitis, pneumonia and septic emboli.
The Cleveland Clinic shared a TikTok video warning people about popping zits in the dreaded triangle of death.
@clevelandclinic
When it comes to your health, there’s one triangle you shouldn’t be obtuse about. The danger of popping a pimple on your nose or near your mouth. 👆👃🏼👄 #fyp #dangertriangle #pimplepop #skincare101 #health #skincare #themoreyouknow #healthtips
A big reason why people get infections after popping zits is because they don’t wash their hands. “If you pick your face with dirty fingers, dirty nails, or have dirty skin, you run the risk of causing a skin infection,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai in New York, told Huffington Post.
We must stress that although popping pimples in the triangle of death can lead to serious health problems, the chances are very slim. “Thankfully, it’s relatively unlikely,” Alok Vij, MD told Cleveland Clinic, “but whenever there’s a violation of the skin and interaction with bacteria, there’s always a possibility for infection, which can lead to greater health concerns.”
But if the fear of death doesn’t deter you from popping pimples on your face, you should stop to avoid creating a permanent scar. “Honestly, you should always avoid popping pimples,” Dr. Vij continued. “Doing so can lead to inflammation, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and scarring — and, of course, infection.”
What to do if I get a pimple?
Suppose you find yourself with a painful pimple and you don’t want a scar or to risk an agonizing death from a brain infection. In that case, the American Academy of Dermatology Association advises applying a warm, damp washcloth to the pimple for 10 to 15 minutes, 3 times daily. This will help it come to a head so it will eventually heal.
You can also treat the pimple with a topical medication containing the active ingredients adapalene, azelaic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or salicylic acid. A hydrocolloid acne patch can also protect your skin and support healing.
When using acne-fighting topical creams, it’s also important to stay out of the sunlight and to apply sunscreen because the medications can make your skin more sensitive to the sun.