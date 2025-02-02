Daycare camera captures caregiver's wholesome excitement over baby's first steps
Isn't this reaction what every working parent wants?
Parenthood has changed a lot over the past century, as more and more moms have entered the workforce full-time. In the U.S. in particular, where parental leave is a fraction of what other countries get, childcare providers abound, meeting for a vital need for working parents and their children.
Finding someone you trust to care for your child with the love and attention you want for them isn't always easy, so when you find them, it's worth celebrating. That's why a video from mom Lauren Pontiff showing her baby's daycare provider's wholesome reaction to her child's first steps has people cheering.
In the video, daycare provider Shikira is playing with another baby on the floor while Pontiff's child stands holding onto the leg of a table. Soon, Pontiff's child steps away from the table, tottering on two feet towards her. And when she looks up and sees what's happening, she immediately responds by clapping, arms outstretched, rocking and motioning the baby to walk towards her, clearly filled with joy. Then she swoops the baby into her arms in triumphant celebration.
Watch:
The best feeling is seeing the excitement and how happy someone else can be for your child’s first steps!! 🥹🥰
Isn't this exactly what working parents want? Someone who cares for their child as if they were their own, giving them adult interactions that lift them up and let them know they are cherished?
As Pontiff wrote in the caption, "The best feeling is seeing the excitement and how happy someone else can be for your child's first steps." In a comment on the video, she wrote, "She’s loved all of our babies with ALL of her heart!! So glad to have Shikira in our babies lives!! 💗"
Naturally, parents want to be there for their children's big milestones, but that's not always possible. Even without daycare, a parent could miss their child's first steps if they were with a grandparent or a babysitter at the time. Some daycare providers have a policy of not telling parents when a child takes their first steps so that the parent can experience that rush themselves, but having a camera monitor offers some peace of mind that outweighs that desire for many parents.
Most people in the comments understood the joy of this moment being captured on video, not just because of the first steps but because of Shikira's response.
"The type of day care worker all places need!!"
"Imagine leaving for work knowing this is the type of love your kid is getting 😢😩❤️❤️❤️❤️"
"The way she slowly scooted forward like she couldn’t wait to love on your baby 😭"
"That’s how you know you picked the right daycare! She loves your baby like she’s hers 🖤"
"I love the fact they had cameras so you could see it but I loved the worker even more. She was her biggest cheerleader."
"Your little one knew exactly where she wanted to walk to, straight to someone that loves her big when mama can't be there. ❤️ I know it had to break your heart not being there but seeing it is amazing."
Of course, the internet is going to internet, and some people felt the need to say that babies should be home with their mothers. But that ignores the economic reality of our time, which often necessitates two working parents. It also ignores the fact that being a stay-at-home parent isn't ideal for every person, so it's silly to make sweeping judgments. If people truly believe that babies at first steps age should be home with a parent, they should be petitioning the government to match other developed nations' paid parental leave policies.
Since the average age of a baby's first steps is around a year old, Norway's 49 weeks of parental leave at full pay or 59 weeks at 80% pay would fit the bill. Bulgaria's 410 days of 90% paid leave wouldn't be too shabby, either. Sweden gets you past a year at 390 days at 80% pay—see where we're going here? Could the fact that the U.S. is the only wealthy nation with zero guaranteed paid parental leave be stopping many moms or dads from staying home with their babies during that first year? Perhaps.
Since daycare is a necessity here for so many families, let's celebrate the people who take on those childcare roles with genuine love for kids and interest in their well-being. The Shikiras of the world provide parents with so much peace of mind and deserve to be lifted up as a vital part of our collective village.