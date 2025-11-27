upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Fatherhood

Dad became an 'influencer' just to embarrass his daughters. Then he accidentally went viral.

"Hey, what's up guys?"

dads, fatherhood, teens, teenagers, parenting, family, humor, tiktok, viral, social media, gen z, gen x
Photo credit: Canva

A dad began teasing his daughters with fake 'influencer' videos. And then millions started tuning in.

There comes a time in every parent's life where connecting with their kids gets more difficult. In the early days, it's easy — be goofy, make them laugh, be a safe place for them to bring their tears. But when those little kids become teenagers and start having lives of their own, it gets harder to keep the closeness in your relationship.

One Wisconsin dad recently decided to meet his three teenage daughters on their turf: TikTok.

Matt Balthasar has three girls, ages 17, 15, and 12. Between busy sports and school schedules, he found he was getting less and less time with them. But they always seemed to have time to check in on their phones, scroll their social media feeds, and text with friends. So he decided to try a unique tactic to earn their attention and respect: Balthasar decided to become an influencer himself.

He asked his daughters for help setting up an account, but they refused, figuring there was no way he would follow through on it. So they were caught totally off guard on a travel basketball trip when he whipped out his phone and said, into the camera, what would become his signature catchphrase: "Hey, what's up guys?"

In one hilarious compilation, Balthasar stitches together his family's embarrassed reactions to the bit as he announces where they're at, what they're doing, and promises to get back to his followers "soon" with a review. The only problem... he had no followers. At least, at first.

@heyguys8233

#heywhatsupguys

What started as a joke quickly spiraled into something much bigger: Viral gold.

Balthasar filmed a quick update for his non-existent followers as he and the family were out to dinner one night:

"Hey, what's up guys? We're here at Mallard's. Just trying out some of this food. We'll get back to you guys."

He then asks his daughter, Carrington, if she has anything to add. All she can do is hide her face in shame.

The video went on to rack up over 3 million views, and suddenly, Balthasar found himself in a weird situation: He was actually an influencer. His most popular video, a short "review" of a Mexican restaurant that features a killer "6-7" joke, has nearly 5 million views.

Commenters loved Balthasar's unapologetic Dad Energy and encouraged him not to let his daughters' (and his wife's) annoyed reactions get him down:

"Don’t let them dim your spark king"

"Don’t stop making these, I love the content Unc"

"They dont deserve you king"

"They hate you cause thy ain't you"

Others added that, jokes aside, Balthasar seemed like a great, funny, and engaged dad; and that his daughters would one day be extremely thankful that they had him in their lives.

Though they don't seem to love the sneak attack influencer videos, they seem well aware that they've got a good one. The girls told Fox6 how much they appreciated him:

"I love my dad," said Kinsley.

"He's just really nice. He's really a great dad," said Keegan.

"Like, we have complete, different schedules, but the fact we’re able to have time together and spend it well and have fun, is super important," said Carrington.

Balthasar admits in interviews that he doesn't fully understand the social media landscape and all the terminology that gets thrown around there (he had to ask his girls what an 'unc' was, for example). But besides the laughs and the viral fame, he's learning a lot about the world his daughters are growing up in. And however long this bit lasts—and knowing dads, it's bound to go on for a while—the memories the family gets out of this will be well worth all the stink eyes and covered faces one day.

From Your Site Articles
dads
FatherhoodFamily
Badge
All In
Craveable snacks. Quality organic ingredients. Positive community impact.
Joy

5 ways people are going "All In" this week

From the silly to the sentimental, there are so many ways people like to go “all in” on something. Here are our five favorite examples this week.

5 ways people are going "All In" this week
5 ways people are going "All In" this week
5 ways people are going "All In" this week
True

When you hear the words “all in,” what do you think? You might think of getting groovy at a nursing home, a french bulldog having a total breakdown in the drive-thru, or maybe even a snack bar company promoting self care. Whatever you picture, the idea is the same: Going “all in” means doing something with total commitment—literally giving it your “all” and going completely over the top. No second guessing, no holding back—just full-throttle enthusiasm with some creativity and flair thrown in. That’s how we get those viral internet moments we can’t stop watching.

This DWTS dance trend 

If you’ve been watching TV or on the internet this week, you might have seen the viral dance move Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed while on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) last week. The one particular move, where Dylan holds Daniella as she does a mid-air horizontal walk, is going viral with over 8k videos using the sound. Some of my personal favorites include a mom and her baby, two girls or a girl and her cat, proving this dance trend is truly for anyone to try.

All In on Fiber

Speaking of trends, there’s one that really is about going “all in”, it’s called #fibermaxxing. After years of protein being the biggest nutrition trend, it looks like fiber might be taking over. For good reason too, while protein can cause issues with digestion, fiber can lead to better digestion, blood sugar management, weight control and reduced disease risk. Our friends at All In made a video explaining the #fibermaxxing trend. Each All In bar has 6 to 7 grams of fiber , plus they are delicious. Don't take our word for it, though: Click here to try it yourself (for free).

This child's long hair

This creator went all in… on pranking the audience. I don’t want to give away the contents of this video, but let’s just say it’s creative- and it made me quite literally laugh out loud. There are a lot of "momfluencers" out there who make content that uses their children, and as relatable and heartfelt as it is, sometimes a little satire break is worth appreciating.

Two entrepreneurs getting down to business


Lots of people dabble in entrepreneurship. These two went "all in" on helping others learn it. After four years of interviews with CEOs , research, edits, and a Penguin Random House book deal (yes, seriously), their book, Down to Business, has made its way into classrooms and libraries around the world. Now they are teaching other kids that age is not a barrier to entry in entrepreneurship; the earlier you start, the further you can go—and an entrepreneurial mindset will serve you no matter what you do in life.

Bridesmaids who went all in

Last on our list; two bridesmaids who committed to the bit. These ladies went “all in” in their remake of the legendary scene from the movie “Bridesmaids”. If you haven’t seen the original movie, starring Kristen Wig and Maya Rudolph, this might be your sign.

In the viral TikTok this bride, Caroline, had no idea what was coming when she put on her favorite movie while getting ready for her big day. The fact that she wanted to watch her favorite show before her bridesmaids surprised her, makes this going “all in” surprise all the better.

Snag your free (!!) snack bar here while this deal lasts. Just pick up a bar at Sprouts and text a pic ofv your receipt to get it for free. Enoy!

From Your Site Articles
JoySponsoredPop CultureHumor
Sustainability

Beavers were brought to the desert to save a dying river. Six years later, here are the results.

Their engineering feats are pretty dam incredible.

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change
Canva Photos

Can outsider beavers save this dried up river?

It's not easy being a river in the desert under the best of circumstances. The ecosystem exists in a very delicate balance, allowing water sources to thrive in the harsh conditions. These water sources in otherwise extremely dry areas are vital to the survival of unique wildlife, agriculture, and even tourism as they provide fresh drinking water for the people who live nearby.

But man-made problems like climate change, over-farming, and pollution have made a tough job even tougher in some areas. Rivers in Utah and Colorado part of the Colorado River Basin have been barely surviving the extremely harsh drought season. When the riverbeds get too dry, fish and other aquatic creatures die off and the wildfire risk increases dramatically.

About six years ago, one team of researchers had a fascinating idea to restore the health of some of Utah's most vulnerable rivers: Bring in the beavers.

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change Beaver on riverbank. Canva Photos

In 2019, master's student Emma Doden and a team of researchers from Utah State University began a "translocation" project to bring displaced beavers to areas like Utah's Price River, in the hopes of bringing it back to life.

Why beavers? Well, it just makes dam sense! (Sorry.)

In all seriousness, beaver dams restrict the flow of water in some areas of a river, creating ponds and wetlands. In drought-stricken areas, fish and other wildlife can take refuge in the ponds while the rest of the river runs dry, thus riding out the danger until it rains again.

When beavers are present in a watershed, the benefits are unbelievable: Better water quality, healthier fish populations, better nutrient availability, and fewer or less severe wildfires.

It's why beavers have earned the title of "keystone species," or any animal that has a disproportionate impact on the ecosystem around them.

beaver, dam, dam building, nature, ecosystem Pbs Nature Swimming GIF by Nature on PBS Giphy

Doden and her team took beavers who were captured or removed from their original homes due to their being a "nuisance," interfering with infrastructure, or being endangered, and—after a short period of quarantine—were brought to the Price River.

Despite the research team's best efforts, not all the translocated beavers have survived or stayed put over the years. Some have trouble adapting to their new home and die off or are killed by predators, while others leave of their own accord.

But sine 2019, enough have stayed and built dams that the team is starting to see the results of the effort. In fact, beaver projects just like this one have been going on all over the state in recent years.

- YouTube youtu.be

The water levels in the river are now the healthiest they've been in years. The fish are thriving and Utah residents are overjoyed with the experiment's results.

According to an early 2025 column in The Salt Lake Tribune (i.e. six years after the beaver translocation began) the revitalization of the Price River has "helped save [our] Utah town."

"A tributary of the Colorado River, the Price River runs through downtown Helper," wrote column authors Lenise Peterman and Jordan Nielson. "On a warm day, you’re likely to find the river filled with tourists and locals kayaking, tubing and fishing along its shore. A decade ago, it was hard to imagine this scene—and the thriving recreation economy that comes with it—was possible."

Of course, it wasn't JUST the beavers. Other federal water cleanup investments helped remove debris, break down old and malfunctioning dams, and place tighter regulations on agriculture grazing in the area that depleted vital plant life.

But the experts know that the beavers, and their incredible engineering work, are the real MVPs.

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change An actual beaver dam on the now-thriving Price River Public Domain

In other drying, struggling rivers in the area, researchers are bringing in beavers and even creating manmade beaver dams. They're hoping that the critters will take over the job as the rivers get healthier.

Utah's San Rafael River, which is in bleak condition, is a prime candidate. In one area of the river, a natural flood inspired a host of beavers to return to the area and "riparian habitat along that stretch had increased by 230%, and it had the most diverse flow patterns of anywhere on the river," according to KUER.

It's hard to believe that beavers nearly went extinct during the heyday of the fur trapping industry, and continued to struggle as they were considered nuisances and pests. Now, they're getting the respect they deserve as engineer marvels, and their populations have rebounded due to better PR and conservation programs.

It's about dam time!

This article originally appeared in June.

From Your Site Articles
beavers
SustainabilityScience

11-year-old writes a heartfelt, challenging letter to her gym teacher after getting a 'B' in class

"I told her I’m so proud and to never stop advocating for herself"

education, P.E., students, teachers, participation trophies
Photo Credit: Canva

A young girl plays tennis.

In perhaps a perfect display of one of the many differences between Gen X/boomers and millennials/Gen Z and younger, an 11-year-old took to email to make a plea to her physical education teacher for a better grade.

Her aunt, posting on Threads, shared, "My 11-year-old niece told me she was getting a B in PE and wrote an email to the teacher to dispute it. I told her I’m so proud and to never stop advocating for herself. It’s also very funny! She better change my niece’s grade too."

elementary school, P.E., teachers, students, grades 11-year-old writes heartfelt letter to PE teacher disputing her grade and sparks heated debate https://www.threads.com/@the99x2000

The more than 500 comments were sharply divided. On one hand, the young girl advocated for herself, which is to be commended. On the other, she seemed to essentially suggest that she should get an "A" just for being a willing participant in the class. Is it enough just to try? It's the old "participation debate," and the comment section lit up with opinions.

Some downright agreed with her: "Honestly I’d love an update if the teacher responds. Leah made some VERY valid points and we, the people, believe she deserves a very detailed explanation on why this teacher feels she deserves a B!"

Another shared, "Honestly I think it’s so important to teach your niece to advocate for herself in school. Throughout high school and even now through university, I've had to get teachers to recheck my work when I feel I have been graded unfairly, and it almost always results in my grade going up. Might be a little inconvenient for the teacher, but who cares, this stuff is important. Tell her we're proud!"

elementary school, sports, P.E., participation trophies An unfortunate volleyball hit. Giphy Mr. D Gym GIF

Her own mom certainly had her back: "So funny, I saw her on her laptop when she wrote this. Asked what she was doing, she said emailing my teacher about this B. I said oh and walked away, she seemed to have it handled. Never did she show the email lol. This is hilarious. I expect nothing less from this daughter of mine."

A few people pointed out that the young girl needed better writing/communication skills. But many pointed out that her writing was not the point at this juncture.

Participation "trophies" (which wasn't necessarily the case for this young girl) have been a subject of controversy for a while. A college professor of journalism, Justice B. Hill, did not hold back in his opinion column posted to Cleveland.com. He claims that many of his students were coddled to believe they had achieved excellence when they in fact had not. He writes, "Outside the ivory towers is an unforgiving world, so we must steel our daughters and sons for what awaits. They must be unafraid of defeat, but they must learn never to let it defeat them."

elementary school, participation trophy, P.E., teachers You deserve a trophy! Giphy GIF by StickerGiant

That said, our Threads OP had an update, seemingly focused on the people she found egregious in their responses. "BY THE WAY! My niece read some comments and responded lol: ‘My teacher said she will fix my grade and I do deserve an A. She hasn’t been paying attention and she does recognize that. And other people have asked about their grade, and it’s on her to make it clear on how people are graded. SO SHUT UP!’"

To this comment, a Threader focused on the aunt herself: "This is a good time to teach her that self-advocacy does not need to include accusatory language (I’m starting to feel like you’re giving me a bad grade when you don’t even genuinely watch me play). Always reread your messages and remove combative, accusatory language because it’ll land better with the person on the receiving end."

From Your Site Articles
teacher
Joy

50 emotions that don't exist in the English language, but we all have experienced

Words that are untranslatable, but everyone understands.

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words
Photo credit: Canva

Elderly man gently touches the forehead of another man outdoors.

English may boast one of the lengthiest vocabularies in the world, but there are still entire emotional universes Merriam-Webster can’t quite encapsulate. Thankfully, other cultures can. Our ability to understand these layered, sometimes conflicting feelings proves that beneath our differences, we share the same emotional language.

Here are some of the most beautifully specific emotions that have no English equivalent, grouped by the inner worlds they illuminate. Together, they show one thing: human feelings are far more connected than we might assume,

1. The many faces of love, longing, and heartache

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words Woman in denim jacket covers face with sleeve, standing outdoors with blurred background.Photo credit: Canva

Chappell Roan said it best: “love is a kaleidoscope.” One of tenderness, ache, inevitability, and memory. These words perfectly capture the emotional fine print of human connection.

  • Saudade (Portuguese) – A deep nostalgic longing for someone or something loved and lost. The love that lingers long after the moment is gone.
  • Tu’burni (Arabic) – “I hope I die before you,” said not morbidly but because life without the beloved would be unbearable.
  • Onsra (Boro, India) – Loving for what you know will be the last time.
  • Mágoa (Portuguese) – A heartbreak so profound that its traces remain visible in gestures and expressions.
  • Sielvartas (Lithuanian) – A seemingly endless grief or emotional turmoil, often tied to loss.
  • Toska (Russian) – Spiritual anguish with no clear cause—sometimes love-sickness, sometimes existential ache.
  • Koi No Yokan (Japanese) – The feeling that you’re destined to fall in love with someone. Not love at first sight, but the inevitability of it.
  • Forelsket (Norwegian) – The consuming, euphoric high of new love. Technically, we do have an English equivalent (puppy love).
  • Mamihlapinatapai (Yaghan) – A shared look between two people, both hoping the other will initiate something they both want.
  • Gigil (Tagalog) – The irresistible urge to squeeze someone because they’re impossibly cute or beloved.
  • Jeong (Korean) – A deep, multifaceted emotional bond encompassing love, affection, empathy, and attachment.

These words prove that love cannot be reduced to a single emotion.

2. Awe, inspiration, and emotional transcendence

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words Woman with outstretched arms in a sunlit field, enjoying the outdoors.Photo credit: Canva

Some emotions lift us out of our everyday selves—through nature, art, music, or inner stillness. These words celebrate those moments when the world feels bigger, deeper, or more alive.

  • Tarab (Arabic) – A musical ecstasy that transports you.
  • Duende (Spanish) – The visceral, spine-tingling feeling you get from powerful art.
  • Shinrin-yoku (Japanese) – The restorative calm from “forest-bathing.”
  • Dadirri (Australian Aboriginal) – Deep, contemplative, respectful listening.
  • Querencia (Spanish) – A place where your soul rests and regathers strength.
  • Ailyak (Bulgarian) – Doing things calmly and slowly, resisting the rush of life.
  • Ataraxia (Ancient Greek) – A serene calm that comes from acceptance and clarity.
  • Sukha (Sanskrit) – True, lasting happiness not dependent on circumstances.
  • Eudaimonia (Greek) – A form of human flourishing that includes joy, purpose, and even the ability to hold suffering with grace.

These are the emotions that open us up to natural beauty and to the deeper parts of ourselves.

3. Yearning, wanderlust, and the emotional pull of place

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words Lush forest with vibrant green and orange foliage in soft, misty sunlight.Photo credit: Canva

These words capture the feelings that tie us to geography—whether we’re longing to leave, ecstatic to go, or transformed when we arrive somewhere new.

  • Fernweh (German) – A longing for faraway places you haven’t visited yet.
  • Dépaysement (French) – The disorientation (good or bad) of being somewhere entirely unfamiliar. Think of it as reverse déjà vu.
  • Resfeber (Swedish) – The nervous excitement right before a journey begins.
  • Vårkänsla (Swedish) – The giddy, heart-lifting feeling when spring finally returns.
  • Iktsuarpok (Inuit) – The restless anticipation of waiting for someone to arrive.
  • Waldeinsamkeit (German) – Also belongs here for its nature-rooted serenity.

These words remind us that our surroundings shape our inner world.

4. Connection, community, and shared human vibes

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words Friends laughing and drinking coffee at a cozy cafe table.Photo credit: Canva

Some feelings only exist between people in crowds, in friendships, in shared silences, or in the subtle emotional temperature of a room.

  • Gezelligheid (Dutch) – Cozy, heartwarming togetherness.
  • 분위기 / Boon-wee-gi (Korean) – The overall atmosphere or vibe of a situation.
  • Fika (Swedish) – A ritualized break to slow down and connect (usually over coffee).
  • Mokita (Kivila) – A painful truth everyone knows but agrees not to mention.
  • Commuovere (Italian) – Being moved to tears by someone’s story or kindness.

Human life is held together by shared awareness, and these words embody some of those shared experiences.

5. Strength, resilience, and grit

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words Woman with curly hair in sunlight, eyes closed, wearing a purple top.Photo credit: Canva

These words show that courage and resourcefulness take many forms.

  • Sisu (Finnish) – Deep perseverance and courage in adversity.
  • Orenda (Huron) – The human will’s power to shape the world despite fate.
  • Jijivisha (Hindi) – A zest for life; desire to live fully and vibrantly.
  • 加油 / Jiā yóu (Chinese) – “Add oil!” A cheer of encouragement and solidarity.
  • Desenrascanço (Portuguese) – Cleverly untangling yourself from trouble using creativity.
  • Pihentagyú (Hungarian) – A relaxed-brain quick-wittedness; clever mental play.

Some emotions are fuel to keep us going.

6. Humor, embarrassment, and the awkwardness of existence

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words Man smiling with hand over face, standing outdoors against a blue sky background.Photo credit: Canva

Humans are messy. These words capture the cringiness that makes us lovable.

  • Jayus (Indonesian) – A joke so bad it's good.
  • Age-otori (Japanese) – When your haircut makes you look worse.
  • Litost (Czech) – The sting of suddenly realizing your own misery—often with a dash of revenge fantasy.
  • Lebensmüde (German) – “Life tiredness” that sometimes explains reckless behavior.

They celebrate the ways we laugh our way through being human.

7. Serenity, fulfillment, and slower ways of living

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words Hand painting a still life on canvas with blue and orange tones.Photo credit: Canva

These words name feelings we desperately need more English words for—the grounded peace that comes from completing something meaningful or living at a human pace.

  • Yuan bei (Chinese) – Perfect, satisfying accomplishment.
  • Ailyak (Bulgarian) – Calm, unhurried living.
  • Meraki (Greek) – Pouring your soul, passion, and creativity into what you do.
  • Querencia (Spanish) – A place of inner refuge and strength.
  • Ataraxia (Greek) – Acceptance-based tranquility.

These words are all about the intrinsic fullness that comes from finishing something well, doing things with heart, and letting yourself breathe.

8. The hard-to-define emotional in-betweens

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words Woman sitting on a chair in the water, writing in a notebook at sunset.Photo credit: Canva

Some feelings sit in liminal spaces, hard to define but unmistakably human.

  • Torschlusspanik (German) – The fear that the door of opportunity is closing as you age.
  • Desbundar (Portuguese) – Letting loose and shedding your inhibitions.
  • Dadirri (Aboriginal) – Quiet, contemplative inner listening.
  • Dépaysement (French) – Emotional disorientation abroad (also fits here).

"Bittersweet" is an English word that comes to mind, but how nice to have even more words to choose from.

Why these words matter more than ever

Maybe the real beauty of these untranslatable emotions isn’t that other languages have them and English doesn’t. It's that humans everywhere feel them, even if we don’t always know how to say them out loud.

So the next time you experience something too complicated to explain, take heart: there’s probably a word for it somewhere in the world…and someone who’s felt it, too.

Sources: Berlitz, BBC, Thought Catalog, Collective Hub

From Your Site Articles
culture
JoyCommunity
Joy

103-yr-old sees with wife after extended hospital stay and ditches his walker in excitement

What an incredible moment.

reunion, love, centenarian, love story, long marriage
enfermeraestilosa|Instagram

The joy of reuniting with your love.

Love is a beautiful thing, no matter how old the couple is, but there's something special about a love that's spanned most of a lifetime. Many people dream about growing old with the love of their life, making plans to have babies, and sit in a rocking chair holding their babies' babies, but few get to actually live out that dream.

When you come across a couple who have been married for 50 or 60 years or longer, it's common to ask them their secret to long-lasting love. But there's at least one centenarian who simply embodies what true love looks like in the golden years. He doesn't offer up any secret advice, just a spontaneous act of pure, unadulterated love, and people cannot get enough of it.

A 103-year-old man reunites with his wife

A woman from Colombia posted a video to her Instagram page, enfermeraestilosa, showing the moment her 103-year-old grandfather reunited with his wife after a month-long hospitalization. He was so excited that he forgot he needed his walker when he went running towards the love of his life.

The text that accompanies the video translates from Spanish to English to say, "This is how my 103-year-old grandfather receives the love of his life after a month in the hospital, where we thought she would leave forever. How sad that things have to happen to realize that the lottery touches us every day with health, with family, and with the love of the people we are close to. Yes, today is another day, we have hit the jackpot. Merry Christmas, grandparents, you are together again."

Commenters just couldn't get enough of his enthusiastic joy over seeing his wife.

"I wish nothing else in this life that a love so pure and sincere that lasts forever."

"How beautiful, you made me cry with joy and excitement. What a pity that love of that generation is lost! Cheers to them, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and maybe great-grandchildren."

"True love is forever without doubt."

"I want a love like this.... How beautiful it made me cry."

"I'm crying on the subway and I don't think I'm the only one."

Miraculously, the grandfather in the video reached his 104th birthday in March of 2025, and yes, he is clearly still madly in love with his wife.

"Days before he turned 104, my grandfather became very, very ill, and I was afraid to lose him, but to him, what scares him the most is losing her," reads the translated caption on a video of the couple embracing on his birthday. "To her and to life. It sounds strange, but he never talks about death. He talks about life."

What are the grandfather's keys to happiness?

His granddaughter shared that she'd asked him years ago what he thought the key to happiness was. He answered:

- Do what you want and not what you 'should do for fear of.'

- Do no harm to anyone.

- Have a dream (and not a material one).

"I know you are not eternal, and one day you won't be, and I won't be able to see your wrinkles and your look when you see grandma, but you will always be eternal," the granddaughter wrote. "Grandparents are eternal."

It's extremely rare for people to have a love this strong and live past 100. Studies show that only 0.03% of people worldwide reach 104 years old. That is a blessing in and of itself. Another great question that his granddaughter should ask is what he attributes his old age to. Is it his diet? Excercise? Frame of mind, or is it just pure love for his family?

couple, elderly couple, couple in park, walking, togetherness, mature people An elderly couple walking in the park.via Canva/Photos

What a beautiful tribute not only to long-lasting love but to the lessons we can learn from our elders, especially those who have lived such a long life and found so much success in a marriage. It's a good reminder of what truly matters and how love can endure when we treasure it like this 104-year-old treasures his wife. No matter how much time they have left together, it's clear they'll make the most of it.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
love
JoyLove Stories
Celebrity

Days from turning 100, Dick Van Dyke shares how avoiding hate and anger has kept him going

Wisdom we can all take to heart.

Dick Van Dyke, entertainment, 100th birthday, longevity, aging well
Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Dick Van Dyke has aged remarkably.

If all goes as planned, Dick Van Dyke will celebrate his 100th birthday on December 13, 2025—a remarkable milestone for the remarkable entertainer who has been wowing us since the original Mary Poppins film. Van Dyke has been in show business longer than most humans live, and as he nears a full century of life, he's sharing some reflections.

In an interview with People, Van Dyke said he feels "really good for 100," with no pain and no discomfort. He said people ask him what he did right, and he says, "Don't ask. I don't know." He said he's "rather lazy." However, he did put forth a theory about what may be at least partially responsible for his longevity.

dick van dyke, marry poppins, penguin dance, disney, longevity Hard to imagine Dick Van Dyke being "lazy." Giphy

"I've always thought that anger is one thing that eats up a person's insides," he said. "And hate. I never really was able to work up a feeling of hate. You know, there are things I don't like, people I don't like and disapprove of, but I never really was able to do a white heat kind of hate."

He said his father was "a person who was constantly upset by the state of things in his life and everything." He died at 74 years old.

"I think that is one of the chief things that kept me going," Van Dyke said.

Can a lack of anger really give you a longer life?

While there are no surefire secrets to living to 100, there are some things we know can affect people's health in ways that might shorten their lives. One of those things is anger.

We all feel angry sometimes, of course, but excessive anger or unmanaged anger over time can have serious health consequences. In one 2024 study, researchers found that people who were asked to recount memories that made them angry (as opposed to anxious, sad, or emotionally neutral) had significant impairment in blood vessel dilation compared to the other groups.

"The researchers propose that repeated episodes of negative emotions like anger might have a cumulative effect on cardiovascular health," the researchers wrote. "Over time, ongoing anger might lead to permanent damage and increased risk for cardiovascular disease."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What about the health effects of hate?

Hate is a bit harder of a feeling to pin down than anger as there's a wide range of what it means. Obviously, hate can lead to harm for people on the receiving end of it. But does hate hurt the hater, too?

"Little research has been done to analyze hate’s specific symptoms or physical effects," writes Laura Williams for EverydayHealth. "But hate often coincides with other strong emotions, like anger, humiliation, or powerlessness, all of which take a toll."

There is evidence that the opposite of anger and hate—positive emotions like joy and love, which are part of healthy relationships and community—can have a positive impact on our health. So while we can't say for certain that Dick Van Dyke's lack of anger and hate has led to his century-long life, we can logically deduce that the joy and love he is known for may have helped him maintain good health for this long.

Vad Dyke also told People that he's not afraid of death when it comes. "I don't have any fear of it for some reason," he said. "I can't explain that, but I don't. I've had such a wonderfully full and exciting life that I can't complain. It's almost like it's accidental. I was having the time of my life doing all this stuff and creating a legacy at the same time. What I've left in the way of children's entertainment and children's music, I believe that's my legacy."

And what a legacy it is. Van Dyke's wife, Arlene, has planned a big birthday celebration for him, which he says he's looking forward to as long as he feels up for it. We'll all be there celebrating with him in spirit.

From Your Site Articles
aging well
CelebrityPop Culture
Trending Stories