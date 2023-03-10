+
Joy

Co-workers prank retiring employee by dressing exactly like him. Including his bald head.

“What is wrong with you people?”

prank; retirement; TikTok videos; wholesome videos; funny videos
Diana Jane TikTok screenshots

Co-workers prank retiring employee by dressing like him.

Well, well, well, if it isn't one of the cutest pranks I've ever seen pulled off. (I know I started that off like I was going to say something negative, but sometimes you've gotta mix it up a little.)

Usually, when you see pranks being pulled, there's a line that can get blurred fairly quickly. Pranks can quickly go from harmless fun to questioning if the prankee is actually being hazed and we are being forced to witness it. But this prank is probably one of the most wholesome pranks ever committed. Kevin Christian was retiring and his co-workers weren't going to let him go quietly into the night.

On his last day at work at Monterey County Probation Department in California, Christian's co-workers decided the best way to send him off was to dress exactly like him—complete with a bald cap, in case he wasn't quite sure who they were all supposed to be, I'm sure. Then they uploaded their shenanigans to TikTok, where the video got over 4 million views.

"People wanted to know how we knew he was going to wear that day. We just banked on it. We had been planning this for weeks," Diana Manuel shared in a video update.

The co-worker then showed a clip of Christian on his birthday wearing the same outfit, so it's probably safe to assume he wears that outfit a lot, putting the odds in their favor. The original TikTok video is set to the "Mission Impossible" theme song and you get to see how they worked together behind the scenes buying a ridiculous number of blue shirts.

@dianajanexo

#screammovie #retirement #fyp #newyears

Christian appears to be shocked by seeing himself multiplied before clocking out one last time.

"What is wrong with you people?" the new retiree repeated.

Obviously, nothing's wrong. They're all getting to retire too. Their names are all Kevin Christian, can't you tell? It looks like Christian will be missed and his co-workers are a blast. Surly there wasn't a dull day around there too often.

See his reaction below:

@dianajanexo

Replying to @bomberolui Nothing is wrong with us 😂


wholesome videos
Family

Seth Rogen was asked a question about being childless that men never get. His answer was honest.

It's not for everybody.

Stephen McCarthy/Collision via Sportsfile/Wikimedia Commons

Seth Rogen on stage during the opening night of Collision 2019 at Enercare Center in Toronto, Canada.

Childless women in the public eye are often plagued by the question: “So, why don’t you have any children?” It’s a deeply personal question that cuts right to the bone, and there can be many answers. But, if the woman doesn’t want children and says so publicly, she is bound to face some judgment.

"[I don't] like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women—that you've failed yourself as a female because you haven't procreated. I don't think it's fair," Jennifer Aniston told Allure. "You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn't mean you aren't mothering—dogs, friends, friends' children."

On the Monday, March 6 episode of “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast, host Steven Bartlett asked actor Seth Rogen about why he’s childless, and it was a rare moment where a man in the public eye was challenged on the topic. Rogen gave a thoughtful explanation for his and Lauren Miller’s decision to be child-free.

parenting
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

@calebrownnnnn/Instagram, Lawrence Crayton on Unsplash, Gym Tan/TikTok

Fabulous dancing, the joys of parenting, ageless fashionistas and more

Smiling is the universal language of joy—an involuntary response and innate human behavior that starts when we are wee babes, long before we're able to talk.

Research shows that children smile on average 400 times a day, but that dwindles to only 20 times a day for an average adult. Even particularly happy adults only smile around 40 times a day, so it seems we could all use a few more reasons to smile!

We've got 10 rounded up here for you, from a sweet love story between two lonely geese, a hilarious hammerhead shark prank, a mom with the patience of saint and more.

So take a few minutes to revel in the joy and share with some other smile-deprived grown-ups in your life.

uplifting
Joy

Lyft driver's hilarious menu of 10 different types of ride options is pure genius

All Uber and Lyft drivers should have a ride options menu.

Eric Alper/Facebook

Cameron the creative Lyft driver offers a variety of ride options to his passengers.

Have you ever ridden in an Uber or a Lyft and had the driver talk a lot when you felt like being quiet? Or not say a word when you tried to make conversation? Or play music you found annoying?

When you hop into a driver's car, it's a crapshoot what kind of ride you're going to have. But at least one Lyft driver is removing the mystery a bit by letting passengers choose.

Facebook user Eric Alper shared a post that showed a photo of a piece of paper stuck on the back of a car's headrest that read:

"Welcome to Cameron's car!!!"

Pop Culture

62-year-old rocks the same outfits as her 23-year-old daughter to show that 'style has no age'

Gym Tan is a bona fide TikTok star with her fashion choices. She hopes it inspires others her age to shine.

@californiaistoocasual/TikTok

"Style has no age."

It feels like a safe bet to say that the phrase “fashion influencer on TikTok” instantly conveys an image of a young 20-something posting their latest shopping haul.

But just take it from 62-year-old fashionista Gym Tan—flair belongs to everyone, and it doesn’t have an expiration date.

As she shared in an article for Insider, Tan worked for around three decades in the fashion industry and had a genuine love for it. However, after moving from her home in Hong Kong to what she calls “casual California," Tan put her career—and her passion—to the side.

Thanks to some encouragement from her 23-year-old daughter, Mya, Tan began posting videos of her “classic, understated” outfits to TikTok. At first, it was nothing more than a fun creative outlet. Little did either of them know that Tan would become an instant viral sensation.

tiktok
Parenting

A soon-to-be dad asked for the best parts of having kids. Parents delivered with heartwarming joy.

He was tired of only hearing about how his life would soon be over and how he'd never sleep again.

Photo by Lawrence Crayton on Unsplash

Baby giggles are one of the best things about parenthood.

The dizzying preparation stage of soon-to-be-parenthood can be a little daunting. Everyone and their grandma—literally—bombards you with congratulations, advice and doomsday-like predictions about how your life is about to change.

People try to prepare you for parenthood by sharing horror stories or warning you about how hard it's going to be with the best of intentions. Parenting can be tough, and going into it with overly rose-colored glasses can lead to some painful reality checks. But too many jokes about never sleeping again or anecdotes about toddler tantrums can also dampen what should be a joyful time of anticipation and excitement and make parenting sound like a total drag, which it's not.

That's why soon-to-be-dad Harris Fanaroff took to Twitter to ask parents what they really love about raising kids.

"I’m tired of hearing the…'You’ll never sleep again' 'Your travel life is over' 'Say goodbye to your weekends,'" Fanaroff wrote. "My first baby is joining us in the next 3 weeks and I’m excited, nervous, anxious, and grateful. I’d love to hear your favorite parts of having a newborn/baby/kids."

uplifting
Pop Culture

Jamie Lee Curtis calling for matinee concerts is an anthem for early risers everywhere

Morning people couldn't agree more.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

There is no place in the multiverse where Jamie Lee Curtis is a night owl.

Sure, we early birds get the worm. But you know what we miss out on? Dancing at clubs. Laughing at comedy shows. Having a social life beyond anything brunch related, more or less.

I think I speak for all of us early risers when I say that we’d kill to go to certain events that our night owl friends partake in, if only it were when the sun was still shining and our energy levels were still high. We’re fun, we promise. But once the PJs are on…there’s just no going back, ya know?

Fear not, morning people. We have a new champion. And her name is Jamie Lee Curtis.

humor
