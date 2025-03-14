Community rallies around doctor who often sees patients for free after he's diagnosed with cancer
"I'm thankful I got cancer because I am the happiest man on the planet no matter the outcome."
Going to the doctor can be expensive, especially for those that are under-insured or flat-out uninsured. Unfortunately, many who fall into those groups simply avoid going to the doctor all together, which may save money in the long run but could be extremely dangerous for their health. But one doctor has been trading free and nearly free office visits for smiles. Dr. Michael Zollicoffer is a family practitioner in Baltimore, Maryland and for the past 40 years, he's been running his medical practice on a "pay what you can" policy.
Inevitably, this means that sometimes he doesn't get paid at all, and often when a small payment is offered, he simply refuses. He much prefers that his community members are taken care of and have peace of mind about their health. It's a kind gesture that his community appreciates but, unfortunately, kindness doesn't equate to an overflowing bank account. But Zollicoffer doesn't care about the money.
"Forget that dollar bill. I'm going to see you no matter what. You walk in that door, you will be seen. You bring your grandma with you, I will see her too," Zollicoffer tells CBS Sunday Morning.
The good doctor was used to helping people, young and old. What he wasn't prepared for was a diagnosis of two different kinds of cancers while his own medical insurance had lapsed. There he was, a helper needing help with no doctor outside of himself willing to trade treatment for smiles and gratitude. Zollicoffer, now diagnosed with rectal and renal cancer, had no insurance and no extra money to pay for radiation treatments which can cost anywhere from $4,500-$50,000.
He was ready to accept whatever time he had left with his new diagnosis, but the community he had been serving most of his adult life had other plans. They rallied around the beloved doctor to show up for him just as he's shown up for them. Though the community is one of the poorest neighborhoods in the Baltimore area, they're rich with empathy and a sense of belonging to something greater than themselves. After some collaboration, patients of the kind doctor decided to start donation efforts with crowdfunding.
His community really came through. Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
"Dr. Z will not give up on you so we damn sure ain't giving up on him," one of his patients says when another chimes in, "whatever needs to be done to save Dr. Z, we're going to do it."
Dr. Zollicoffer has clearly made an impact on his patients and they have returned the favor in a big way. Their crowdfunding measures brought in more than $100,000, allowing him to pay for his treatments and keeping him as an integral part of the community for as long as possible. The efforts from his patients haven't been in vain either; Zollicoffer has started his treatments and currently his health outlook is positive. The doctor was also able to access his health insurance again, which will help offset the cost of his treatments.
Of course, Dr. Zollicoffer has no plan to do anything for himself with whatever extra money will be left after he finishes up radiation. Instead, he's going to put it back into the community while still continuing his noble work.
"I'm thankful I got cancer," Zollicoffer says while choking up. "Because I am the happiest man on the planet no matter what the outcome. What we have shown and why we are sitting in this table right now to show America this is what you're about. We['re] about giving. I can't make it without them and nor can they make it without me."