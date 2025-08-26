Man's spot-on 'impersonations' of 13 major airports have people begging for more
They're funny because they're so true.
Anyone who's ever traveled through a large international airport knows that it can be a daunting, confusing, and unpleasantly adventurous experience. Some airports are massive, sprawling mazes of ever-changing gates that are hard to navigate, and, if you travel a lot, you learn that each airport has its unique quirks and pain points that make you dread having a layover or landing at them.
A creator named Chris Olsen has frequent and infrequent travelers alike rolling over his take on airport woes as he shares what he imagines 13 different major airports would say if they could talk. Let's just say he nails each and every one.
@notolsennchris
I do love LHR and LAX tho
First, London's Heathrow (LHR) airport is notoriously large. My family landed there once and it took us nearly an hour of walking just to get from our gate to the car pickup area. But taking off from there is wild as well, as they frequently don't inform you of what gate you're leaving from until the last minute.
"You want to know what gate you're flying from?" Olsen says as LHR. "Haha, I'm not telling you. I'll tell you in an hour. But by then it'll be too late. By the way, it's on the other side of the airport, you better start running now."
Those who have flown into Los Angeles' LAX airport and needed a ride will feel this one:
"Oh, you wanna leave? You wanna call a lil' Uber? Well, you better start moving now because you know you're gonna have to get on a bus that will take you to a train, that will take you under a bridge where a troll will stop the train, make everyone solve three riddles, before you have to swim across a river before even thinking about calling that Uber. And then it's gonna take you two hours to get home."
Good luck Ubering from LAX. Giphy
(Pro tip: Fly in to Burbank if you're flying to the L.A. area. A much less overwhelming experience.)
Next up, New York City's John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport:
"Why are you here? You know I'm under construction, babe. I know I said it was gonna be done soon. By 'soon' I meant 20 more years. Goooo, get out of here—no not that way, that road is closed. It's been closed for construction. The new one is too, oh my god."
La Guardia (LGA), on the other hand, just shows off its remodel while still managing to have lots of flights not actually happen:
"I look good, right? Yeah? You like my new look? Your flight's canceled, by the way."
Sorry, flight's canceled. Giphy
In his first video, Olsen also tackled Washington D.C.'s Dulles Airport (with its overcrowded everything) and Paris' Charles De Gaulle (CDG) Airport (with its indifference to helping people who are lost), and people backed up his takes in the comments.
"Heathrow wants us all to join a marathon."
"The uber experience at LAX is traumatizing."
"CDG is so real. I HATE that airport with the passion of a thousand fiery suns 🤣🤣."
"Dulles was way too accurate hahahaha."
In his follow-up video, Olsen "impersonates" Newark's EWR, London City (LCY), Denver (DEN), Atlanta (ATL), Chicago's O'Hare (ORD), Sydney (SYD), Washington's Reagan (DCA) and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) airports. And according to the comments, he nails pretty much all of them. (The one exception might be Atlanta, which many people said was accurate but needed more YELLING.)
@notolsennchris
Which ones next
"Overheard at EWR 'there is no hope for you' to a little old lady hustling to make it to the new gate 😭"
"DFW is the realest thing I’ve seen."
"Dallas is the most accurate one ever."
"ORD is my home airport so I fully never realized that other places generally don’t make you wait on the plane for like an hour after landing but damn that’s true isn’t it lol."
"Chicago is soo accurate... why are we always sitting on the tarmac for an extended amount of time."
You're never getting off the tarmac once you land at O'Hare. Giphy
"DCA is wayyyy to accurate 😅😩"
"I’ve only been to Reagan once on a layover and trust i was stuck there for hours because every flight was cancelled!"
"As a flight attendant… yes."
"I'm a flight attendant so i’ve been to all these airports and this is so insanely accurate. 😭"
Of course, there are many, many more airports to impersonate and people are making specific requests. From what I gather, Charlotte (CLT), Orlando (MCO), and Frankfurt (FRA) appear to be high on people's lists.
Olsen has more air travel humor where these came from. Check out his hilariously accurate "If airlines could talk" bit:
@notolsennchris
Spirit might not be gorg but it’ll get u there
You can follow Chris Olsen on TikTok for more.